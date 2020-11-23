Although we haven't celebrated Thanksgiving just yet, Christmas decorations are flooding our newsfeeds. Indeed, celebrities have put their Christmas trees up well before turkey day because, like the rest of us, they need a little joy to make it through the rest of this year.

Nothing has been in the norm for 2020, so why not bring in the season a little earlier? As a matter of fact, doctors say Christmas decorations can lift your spirits and make you happier. "So we can't control a pandemic, but we can control the physical environment," Dr. Sola Togun Butler is a licensed clinical social worker told NBC News. "So putting up lights, putting up the Christmas tree, gifts that make you happy or excited, it gives you something to look forward to."

It's a trend that has seen Christmas decoration sales skyrocket, despite the pandemic. Since most families are staying home for the holidays, it seems, people want to look at something joyful other than the overstock of hand sanitizers and toilet paper from the pandemic chaos. With that in mind, if you haven't started putting up your tree and lights yet, enjoy basking in the jolly spirit of a few of your favorite celebrities for a little inspiration.

Mariah Carey As we've all come to expect, Mariah Carey launched us into the holiday season the day after Halloween (midnight to be exact) with a video of her dazzling Christmas trees.

Vanessa Bryant Ahead of turkey day, Vanessa Bryant had a little TikTok fun in front of her Christmas tree with Ciara during a girls slumber party. It's comforting to see the ongoing love and support that Bryant has from her friends as she enters the first holiday season without her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gigi, after they died in a tragic helicopter accident earlier this year.

Meghan Trainor The singer, who's expecting her first child in 2021, has been in the holiday spirit since October, even celebrating as Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch. In fact, Trainor announced her pregnancy by hanging a picture of the baby's sonogram on their Christmas tree. She also released her first Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, earlier this year, so she's definitely in the holiday spirit.

Shawn Johnson Robinson The Olympic gymnast snuggled up with her husband, Andrew in front of their tree. The couple and their daughter, Drew Hazel, have also been testing out their "Christmas jammies."'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi The Jersey Shore reality star shared a tender moment with Santa Claus and Rudolph in early November. She captioned the picture, "FINALLY."

Amanda Kloots The theater actress put up her decor early to bring a bit of joy during a dark chapter. Kloots tragically lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in July. "The year of firsts," she wrote on Instagram. "This holiday season won’t be easy, especially because I love Christmas. I love Hallmark movies, hot cocoa, mistletoe, Christmas carols, Christmas Eve church, standing in line to get my picture with Santa, watching Love Actually 50 times, and dancing to 'All I Want For Christmas' till December 25th. I’ll miss him every step of the way. But, I will celebrate, smile, and find the joy as much as I can along the way for me and for Elvis."

Jen Lilley Christmas isn't canceled for the Hallmark star and her family. Lilley, who stars in the network's new Christmas movie USS Christmas, shared an adorable photo of her husband Jason Wayne, their daughter Julie, and their adoptive sons Kayden and Jeffrey in front of the Christmas tree in their festive jammies at the beginning of November.

Kelly Clarkson The singer wasted no time switching from Halloween to Christmas, going from Hocus Pocus in one post to Santa's little helper in another.

January Jones The X-Men: First Class actress is roaring in the holidays 20s style in front of their multicolored Christmas tree.

Candace Cameron Bure The Fuller House actress shared a custom, cute ornament way before Halloween to promote her new Hallmark movie If I Only Had Christmas.