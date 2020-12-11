Roughly 10 months after welcoming her son Isaiah, Christina Milian revealed she's pregnant with her third child. The Love Don't Cost A Thing actress shared the exciting news that she's expecting with her boyfriend Matt Pokora on Instagram, along with two seriously gorgeous pregnancy announcement photos.

On Dec. 10, the 39-year-old singer, who shares Isaiah with Pokora and has a 10-year-old daughter named Violet with her ex-husband, The Dream, revealed that her family would be growing by one more. "You and Me + 3. #morelove," Milian captioned the post, featuring a photo of Pokora kissing her baby bump on the beach. The second photo in her announcement shows 10-month-old Isaiah with his little hand on her pregnant belly.

Pokora, a French singer-songwriter commonly known as M. Pokora who's been a coach on The Voice Kids France since 2016, shared a similar announcement on his Instagram page to reveal the couple's baby news. Pokora's caption, which was written in French, said, "Isaiah is already a protective big brother," along with the hashtag, "#partyof5."

Milian and Pokora have been together since August 2017, according to Oprah. On the night they met, the "Dip It Low" singer shared during an interview on E! News' Daily Pop that Pokora told her that he had a gut feeling that they will have a child together one day. Fast forward three years later, they're about to have two!

Kelly Rowland, who's currently expecting as well, quickly commented on Milian's post. "Congratulations," Rowland wrote. Singer Cassie, who also recently announced she's pregnant with her second child, wrote, "Omg!!!! I’m screaming!!!! Congratulations you guys!! This is amazing!!"

As a seasoned mom of two and entrepreneur, Milian has dipped her toes in the baby gear business. Earlier this year, she debuted a baby line with Your Babiie titled AM:PM by Christina Milian because she wanted to provide a really cool and kind of stylish baby gear line because everything else is pretty basic," as she told People in May. As she's shown off the chic gear on her Instagram, there's no doubt that her newest bundle of joy will be decked out in it, too. Until then, hopefully more beautiful pregnancy photos make their way to our feeds.