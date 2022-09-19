Royals
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Wore Matching Dresses To The Queen's Funeral
The 7-year-old was as poised as her mother to pay her respects to her great-grandmother.
by Sydni Ellis
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore matching coat dresses to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today at Westminster Abbey. The 7-year-old was her mom’s mini-me in the exact same black dress, which she styled with black stockings, black flats, and a black hat with a bow on the back worn over her long hair. Princess Kate paired hers with black tights, black heels, and a black hat with her hair elegantly pinned up.
Princess Charlotte also wore a special horseshoe brooch to honor her great-grandmother. Prince George, 9, also attended the funeral in a navy blue suit, and Prince William wore his military uniform.
More to come…