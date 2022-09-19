Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Wore Matching Dresses To The Queen's Funeral

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore matching coat dresses to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today at Westminster Abbey. The 7-year-old was her mom’s mini-me in the exact same black dress, which she styled with black stockings, black flats, and a black hat with a bow on the back worn over her long hair. Princess Kate paired hers with black tights, black heels, and a black hat with her hair elegantly pinned up.

Princess Charlotte also wore a special horseshoe brooch to honor her great-grandmother. Prince George, 9, also attended the funeral in a navy blue suit, and Prince William wore his military uniform.

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attend the Queen's funeral. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come…