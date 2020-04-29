If feel-good movies and fun TV shows are helping you and your kids get through the twists and turns of this bizarre year, you're certainly not alone. Fortunately, more content is heading to Netflix soon. In fact, there are quite a few new Netflix shows and movies coming in December 2020 that the whole family can enjoy.

Along with gifts, seasonal snacks, and holiday cheer; winter movies and TV shows are some of the best parts of this time of year. If you’re looking for Christmas rom-coms, holiday themed episodes of your favorite shows, or anything in between, Netflix has you covered this season.

One exciting addition to the lineup for December, the second season of the hit animated series Hilda — the show based on the comics and novels by the same name — is on its way. Plucky lead character Hilda will be joined with a medley of fun, new characters this season and continue on her fun adventures. The show’s new season is set to come to Netflix on Dec. 14 and a movie is in the works as well, according to a press release from Sony Pictures.

But that isn’t the only new addition to be excited for this month. There is a lot of new family content coming to Netflix in December. Read on to see what else is coming up.

Angela’s Christmas Wish: Dec. 1 Netflix Get in the holiday spirit with a little girl named Angela. Missing her father who is away at work, Angela makes a wish to get her family back together in time for the big day.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: Dec. 1 Get nice and nostalgic with your kiddos by watching this throwback. Clue your kids in on the timeless pop-culture reference of “E.T., phone home.”

Gormiti (Season 1): Dec. 1 This Italian animated series is based on the toy line from the same country. If your kids are looking for a new set of heroes to root for, you may just find them in Gormiti.

Kung-Fu Panda 2: Dec. 1 The second film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise follows Dragon Warrior Po as he fights to protect the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung-fu masters. But when a dangerous villain arises, Po must put his skills to the test to keep the valley safe.

Monster House: Dec. 1 Sure, Christmas is on its way. But who says you can’t squeeze in one more Halloween flick for 2020?

Super Wings (Season 3): Dec. 1 These fun-loving planes are back for a third season. Lead character Jett is teamed up with the Super Wings and nothing can stop them from delivering toys to the kids of the world and swooping in to save the day, should the need arise.

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2): Dec. 1 Follow the Transformers Rescue Bots on another adventure in the second installment of this franchise. This animated series shows fans of the Transformers how their favorite heroes got to be the superstars that they are today.

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday: Dec. 2 Netflix Your kids’ favorite monkey with a tool belt is back in action this holiday season. You won’t want to miss it.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 3): Dec. 4 This new batch of episodes comes from season 24 of Pokemon Journeys.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas: Dec. 5 Netflix Christmas, trains, adventures — what more could you ask for in a holiday special?

Bobbleheads The Movie: Dec. 8 Bobbleheads toys come to life to save the world in this animated film. With big names like Cher and Luke Wilson voicing the toys, this one is sure to be an instant hit.

Spirit Riding Free: Dec. 8 This full-length film based on the Dreamworks animated special offers interactive opportunities for viewers to get involved in the life of Spirit the horse.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers: Dec. 8 Netflix While you may be used to seeing the Super Monsters exploring their world and making new friends around Halloween, they are back at it for Christmas this year. When Santa needs help saving Christmas, who else could he turn to but the loyal Super Monsters.

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas: Dec. 9 In the final episode of this live-action kids series, Ashley bumps her head and gets a glimpse into her future with her uncle and new friends in New York City.

A Trash Truck Christmas: Dec. 11 Netflix The fun, new animated series about a chipper trash truck is taking a Christmas twist in this special episode.

Canvas: Dec. 11 Fair warning, you’ll likely need to grab the tissues for this one. This animated short film follows a grandfather as he navigates life after a devastating loss.

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2): Dec. 12 When a park ranger leaves his cabin unattended, a friendly grizzly named Grizzy takes it upon himself to move in and take on the territory as his own. While he’s no ranger, he is at the top of the food chain - or so he thinks.

Hilda (Season 2): Dec. 14 Netflix Follow Hilda on a whole new set of adventures in this new season.

Pup Academy (Season 2): Dec. 15 In this action-packed series, dogs from all over the world move through magic portals disguised as fire hydrants to attend Pup Academy and learn how to be man’s best friend.

Morphle (Season 2): Dec. 17 Maya and her magical pet Morphle turn playtime into an endless stream of adventures, making friends and learning lessons along the way.

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs: Dec. 22 Netflix This pre-school animated series is full of fun songs for the whole family to sing. If you’re looking for a reprieve from Coco Melon, this new series might be your savior.

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas: Dec. 22 This animated short centers around Shaun as he breaks away from the farmer at a county fair. But Shaun’s attention is quickly captured by some exotic looking creatures and he’s determined to learn more.

Timmy Time (Season 2): Dec. 22 Young lamb Timmy has a lot to learn when he heads to preschool. As an “only lamb,” concepts like sharing toys and attention are all on Timmy’s to-learn list.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3): Dec. 26 Netflix A group of teenagers infiltrated an underground racing league controlled by nefarious big shots. The third season finds them facing new obstacles as they race to save the world.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Dec. 26 Cory Carson and his racecar friends are back for a third season!

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In The Zone: Dec. 26 Netflix Return to the Magic School Bus universe and go on another educational adventure with Ms. Frizzle and the gang.

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Chapter 2): Dec. 30 Can’t get enough of the Transformers? Well, you’re not alone. Fortunately, Netflix is closing out 2020 with another installment from the franchise.

As you can see, there’s a lot going on this month on Netflix. Whether you’re looking for seasonal specials to watch together, or just family friendly content in general; you’re sure to find something to suit all ages. Happy watching!