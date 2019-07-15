Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here and from midnight PT on Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22, you can save big. Hundreds of thousands of amazing items are on sale — and this year's deals are already proving to be jaw-droppingly good. But with so many products marked down and new deals dropping constantly, you need someone to help you navigate the chaos. That's where we come in. We're working around the clock to curate all the best Prime Day deals so you don't miss a thing, including Lightning Deals and other popular items which are likely to sell out.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Whether you need to stock up on household essentials or snag a few fun extras for yourself, you're sure to find some great deals here for you.

24% Off Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Amazon - $189.99 $249 See On Amazon Majorly discounted while the sale lasts, these Apple AirPods Pro are a steal, offering active noise cancellation, a water-resistant design, and a more comfortable, ergonomic fit when compared to previous models. With 206,000 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling Bluetooth earbuds have earned a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating overall.

33% Off The Toshiba 43-Inch Smart TV Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon - $199.99 $298.48 See On Amazon With more than 16,000 reviews and a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this 43-inch smart TV is one of the most popular televisions around for good reason: It comes with Fire TV technology that makes it easy to watch your favorite streaming content on Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more, and even has built-in Alexa.

43% Off This Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera Amazon - $19.99 $35.07 See On Amazon Setting up a home security system is easy with the fan-favorite Blink Mini, which has garnered nearly 110,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5 stars. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio you can use as an intercom. At such a huge discount for Prime Day, it's practically a steal.

58% Off This Popular Massage Gun Legiral Le3 Black Massage Gun Amazon - $84.49 $199.99 See On Amazon With 46,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this best-selling massage gun is great for athletes or anyone prone to sore muscles. It comes with six different massage heads you can switch between for different muscle groups, and even has a convenient carrying case so you can bring it with you to the gym, when you travel, or on the go. This 4.7-star-rated massage gun is on sale for a whopping 58% off, when you clip the coupon at checkout.

44% Off An Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon - $44.99 $79.99 See On Amazon Outfitted with its signature Alexa technology, Amazon's Echo Show 5 has a compact 5.5-inch display that can show you recipes, display video on video calls (through the Alexa app), operate as a digital picture frame, and answer all manner of questions you have. It's no wonder it has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!). You can snag it on super sale during Prime Day this year.

20% Off This Body Hair Trimmer And Shaver Micro Touch SOLO Rechargeable Full Body Hair Trimmer Amazon - $19.88 $24.99 See On Amazon With over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Micro Touch SOLO Rechargeable Full Body Hair Trimmer is a crowd favorite. This three-in-one trimmer, shaver, and groomer comes with three combs in varying sizes to target all hair types and thicknesses, and features an LED light and pivoting head for better precision — no shaving cream necessary. It's on sale for 20% off right now, so grab one before they're gone.

20% Off These Comfy Gel Bed Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Set Of 2 Luxury Gel Bed Pillows (Queen Size) Amazon - $31.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Get this 2-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers, and if you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 20% off.

37% Off This Popular Portable Charger Anker Portable Charger Amazon - $37.98 $59.99 See On Amazon Get this highly rated portable charger for 37% off on Prime Day. It's compatible with both smartphones and tablets, and offers super fast charging thanks to its powerful 20,000mAh battery. It boasts a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars from over 1,000 shoppers on Amazon.

48% Off This Luxurious Silk Pillowcase For Hair And Skin Ravmix 100% Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon - $23.99 $45.99 See On Amazon Score 48% off this highly rated 100% silk pillowcase, which may help to improve the quality of your skin and hair while you sleep. It's made from mulberry silk, comes in dozens of colors, and boasts over 25,000 ratings with an overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

56% Off These Sony Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sony Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon - $153.99 $349.99 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating after nearly 20,000 reviews, these wireless Sony headphones have been racking up fans left and right for its active noise-cancelling technology, 30-hour battery life, and easy-to-use controls. Get your pair during Prime and see what all the buzz is about.

51% Off These Tactical Flashlights Vont Blaze Tactical Flashlights (2-Pack) Amazon - $8.73 $17.99 See On Amazon Made from military-grade materials, these two tactical flashlights are lightweight, compact, and water-resistant. They have two settings — spotlight and floodlight — and have earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 4,300 reviews. Stock up for camping gear and emergency kits.

28% Off This Digital Meat Thermometer ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $14.39 $19.99 See On Amazon This meat thermometer is a must-have in the kitchen. It allows you to check the temperature of your meat as it cooks and showcases that number on an easy-to-read screen. It's also waterproof and has a built-in magnet. That way, you can store it on the fridge between uses.

40% Off This Smart HD TV With Amazon Fire TV Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition Amazon - $119.99 $199.99 See On Amazon This 32-inch Insignia smart TV has Amazon Fire TV built right in, so you can stream thousands of channels and apps while using the Alexa-enabled remote. With 720p resolution, it's a highly rated pick that boasts a 4.7-star overall rating after 38,000 reviews.

41% Off AncestryDNA’s best-selling genetics kit AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Amazon - $59 $99.99 See On Amazon AncestryDNA's best-selling genetics kit can help you uncover your familial history and genealogy, and will even pinpoint the most likely regions your ancestors inhabited. Over 55,000 Amazon users have invested in this DNA kit, and given it an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. It's on sale at a major discount while Prime Day lasts.

36% Off These LED Strip Lights With Bluetooth DAYBETTER Smart RGB Led Strip Lights with Bluetooth Amazon - $17.99 $27.99 See On Amazon With more than 6,600 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, these 50-foot LED strip lights with Bluetooth connectivity are a cheap way to add cool lighting to your space. You can control the lights using the included remote control or with your phone (via the corresponding app). Plus, you can even schedule them on a timer or set them to light up to the beat of your music. To get the full 36% off, be sure to select the $10-off coupon before adding the lights to your cart.

20% Off This Compact Air Purifier With A HEPA Filter LEVOIT Air Purifier With HEPA Filter Amazon - $79.99 $99.99 See On Amazon This compact air purifier has a HEPA filter and removes 99.97% of dust, smoke, and allergens. It boasts more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall.

25% Off These Apple AirPods With Charging Case Apple AirPods With Charging Case (Wired) Amazon - $119 $159 See On Amazon Customers can't stop raving about the Apple Airpods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to 5 hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

50% Off This Popular DNA Ancestry Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Amazon - $99 $198 See On Amazon Half off for Prime Day, 23andMe's best-selling genetic DNA test has helped more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon discover their ancestral history. This specific version of their classic DNA test also offers insight and data on any specific health concerns related to your genetics and ancestry, making it an even better value. It's earned a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

33% Off An iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $199.99 $299.99 See On Amazon With a sleek design and Wi-Fi capabilities, this iRobot Roomba 692 makes vacuuming a breeze. Advanced sensors help it detect dirt and navigate your home, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set cleaning schedules. Get it for a serious discount for Prime Day while this deal lasts.

33% Off These High-Waisted Bike Shorts BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon - $13.99 $20.88 See On Amazon These popular bike shorts have a high waisted silhouette with a wide, comfortable waistband that won't dig in. They're made from a supportive blend of polyester and spandex, and boast over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

54% Off An Instant Pot Duo Plus Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-Quart) Amazon - $54.95 $120.67 See On Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a nine-in-one heavy-hitter in the kitchen, allowing you to slow cook, whip up fluffy rice, make your own yogurt, and more. With a 6-quart capacity, it has a crystal clear display and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use. It also comes backed by nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a major discount for Prime Day.

24% Off The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Amazon - $189 $249.99 See On Amazon The Echo Show 10 connects you to Alexa and then to everything you can imagine — from your favorite TV shows to recipes and far-away friends. You can use it to display photographs and even serve as a security camera. The Echo Show is 24% off on Prime Day. It boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

47% Off This Bissell Upright Vacuum Cleaner Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $169.99 $261.52 See On Amazon This powerful vacuum features a cyclonic pet hair spooling system that eliminates the need to unravel pet fur from vacuums using your hands. It comes with an LED Lighted Crevice Tool, Pet TurboEraser Tool, and 2-in-1 Pet Dusting Brush and has earned a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,200 rating.

46% Off The Amazon Echo Show Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Amazon - $69.99 $129.61 See On Amazon With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also act as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

39% Off This Wildly Popular Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger Amazon - $39.99 $65.56 See On Amazon Whether you're traveling with your phone or iPad, this Anker portable charger ensures you'll never run out of power. The 2,6800 mAh device has more power than you'll need to fully charge your phone or tablet. Three USB output ports are designed to let you utilize high speed charging for three devices at once, and dual micro USB inputs ensure that when your portable charger runs out of juice, it recharges very quickly. The charger comes with two micro-USB cables, a travel pouch, and the rave reviews of more than 25,000 Amazon users, who give it a 4.7-star rating overall.

67% Off This 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) Amazon - $178.29 $539.97 See On Amazon This durable hardshell luggage set includes three pieces — one carry-on suitcase and two larger ones — each of which are encased with scratch-resistant material that zippers shut. They all feature wheels that can spin in all directions for easy transport, as well as straps on the inside to keep everything in place. Choose from five colors: navy, silver, black, Caribbean blue, and emerald green.

40% Off This Crest Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon - $29.99 $49.98 See On Amazon This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. Wildly popular on Amazon with an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers, it's currently on sale for 40% off.

40% Off This 8-Piece Home Security Kit Ring Alarm Home Security Kit (8 Pieces) Amazon - $149.99 $249.98 See On Amazon With a base station, a keypad, a motion detector, a range extender, and four sensors, this home security kit from Ring is a great home upgrade any day. But for Prime Day it's 40% off, so you can outfit any one or two bedroom home with the security you need to feel safe and protected. At just $10 a month, the Ring subscription also gives you 24/7 access to emergency police, fire, and medical response whenever your alarm is triggered.

47% Off The Shark Upright Vacuum With HEPA Filter Shark Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter Amazon - $168.99 $318.85 See On Amazon This Shark upright vacuum features a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of allergens and dust, with the ability to transition from hard floors to carpet and tools that include a Pet Power Brush to lift away stubborn pet fur and hair. Grab one for 47% off on Prime Day and see why it has a 4.6-star rating and more than 8,600 reviews.

38% Off The iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum Amazon - $499.99 $806.44 See On Amazon This Roomba vacuum has all the features you want in a robot vacuum, from a self-cleaning function and smart mapping to Alexa-enabled voice control. It boasts over 4,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and this Prime Day you can get it for 38% off.

32% Off This 2-Piece Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set Amazon - $249.99 $368.39 See On Amazon It's hard to beat high-quality hardside luggage, and this set from Samsonite is currently on sale for a whopping 62% off. It comes with a 20-inch and a 24-inch suitcase with spinner wheels, and the set boasts an impressive 9,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

47% Off The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon - $79.99 $150.92 See On Amazon Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. For just $80 while Prime Day sales last, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

50% Off This Powerful Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $99.99 $199.98 See On Amazon If you're really dedicated to brushing your teeth properly, this Oral-B Genius X toothbrush uses AI to coach you, ensuring you don't skip any important areas or use too much pressure. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and comes with a rechargeable handle, one brush head, a charger, and even a handy travel case. More than 2,800 Amazon reviewers have given this toothbrush a try, earning it an overall rating of 4.7 stars.

40% Off The Ring Alarm Home Security System Ring Alarm Home Security System 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) Amazon - $119.99 $199.98 See On Amazon Get an amazing 40% off this easy-to-install, much-loved alarm system during Prime Day. Each package includes a base, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and even a range extender. Plus, this set works with Alexa to make using it a breeze.

33% Off The Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD Amazon - $79.99 $119.39 See On Amazon Stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD with this Fire TV Cube, which is currently on sale for 33% off. It's Alexa-enabled, and boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon from over 47,000 shoppers.

55% Off This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $99.99 $222.20 See On Amazon Easily deep clean your carpet with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, which uses 360-degree brushes and a suction nozzle to powerfully get rid of any dirt or grime. The process will involve getting your carpet wet, but the device uses hot air to dry your carpet. Additional tools help you target stains anywhere. With more than 32,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that a lot of people swear by this useful cleaning tool.

33% Off The Bissell Power Steam Mop BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon - $59.99 $89.54 See On Amazon Get rid of 99.9% of germs with this fan-favorite steam mop. It works on most hard floors and offers three steam settings so you can customize your clean. No wonder it has gotten more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

35% Off A Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV With Fire TV Toshiba Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition Amazon - $129.99 $199.98 See On Amazon This 32-inch Toshiba smart TV comes pre-loaded with Fire TV, so you'll be ready to stream your favorite shows as soon as you take it out of the box. It's popular on Amazon with an overall 4.7-star rating from over 16,800 shoppers, and is on sale for 35% off.

50% Off This Comfy Classic Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon - $21.93 $43.86 See On Amazon This ultra-comfy Calvin Klein bralette comes with lightly lined, molded cups for reliable coverage. It also features a sleek criss-cross racerback and, of course, that iconic logo band. Pick it up in several different colors to capitalize on the Prime Day deal.

44% Off Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon - $129 $230.36 See On Amazon "The sound quality is exquisite. I have heard notes in both the music and the artists voice that I haven't heard before," one customer raved about these wireless Bose headphones, and with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 reviews, lots of people agree. During Prime, get them at more than 40% off.

38% Off The Hoover PowerDash Carpet Cleaner Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $79.99 $129.02 See On Amazon Boasting more than 43,000 Amazon ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating thus far, the Hoover PowerDash Pet is a must-have for deep-cleaning soiled carpets. It incorporates a special Heatforce technology to dry floors faster, and reviewers have reported that the carpet cleaner is easy to assemble, use, and store.

38% Off Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite – Ad-Supported Amazon - $79.99 $129.02 See On Amazon Save almost $50 on the lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts nearly 110,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from book lovers. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-free display and an adjustable light so you can read anywhere — even in bright sunlight.

30% Off The Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon - $25.90 $37 See On Amazon Clocking an overall rating of 4.5 stars and a total of 30,700 ratings on Amazon so far, the Rocketbook Fusion is an innovative notebook that's designed to be reused. To use it, take a photo of your notes to upload a digital version to your preferred cloud service, then erase the page with the included cloth and start anew. The 42-page notebook has a variety of page layouts, including planner, dot-grid, and lined pages. "I love that I only have to keep up with one notebook. Rocketbook keeps me organized and simplified," wrote one reviewer.

30% Off These Soft Cotton Joggers BALEAF Women's Cotton Lightweight Joggers Amazon - $20.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With over 16,000 ratings, these BALEAF joggers are probably the most popular sweatpants on the market, period. As one shopper wrote: "I fantasize about getting home and putting these on. I look forward to it more than anything." These cotton-spandex sweatpants will become your go-to for lounging or low-sweat activities like walks and gentle yoga; but they're surprisingly stylish and sleek-looking, so you can certainly wear them out of the house, too. (One customer even wore them to work.)

40% Off The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Amazon - $59.99 $99.98 See On Amazon Get 40% off the Fitbit Inspire 2 during Prime if you act quickly. The popular model features a six-day battery life, water-resistance, and built-in GPS. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium which gives you bonus info on sleep, nutrition, and fitness.

40% Off A Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $54.99 $100 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

30% Off OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon - $12.57 $17.96 See On Amazon From cult-favorite brand OPI comes the Nail Envy nail strengthener, which has garnered a 4.5-star rating after 24,000 reviews. Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, it fortifies nails so they won't crack, bend, or break... no matter what.

34% Off These LED Strip Lights With A Remote Control Govee LED Strip Lights With Remote Control Amazon - $15.19 $23.02 See On Amazon These cult-favorite LED strip lights let you bring instant ambiance to your space. You get two rolls of adhesive lights each measuring 16.4 feet, for a total of 32.8 feet of lighting. Select from more than 20 different colors or use the included remote control to turn the lights on or off, adjust the brightness level, or change colors. And the lights boast an extremely long lifespan — 50,000 hours — so you'll be able to enjoy them for years to come.

40% Off This Amazon Echo (4th Generation) Amazon Echo (4th Gen.) Amazon - $59.99 $99.98 See On Amazon Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio stations with this latest version of the Amazon Echo. The spherical design features crisper, clearer sound with stronger bass than its previous iterations, and it promises more accurate voice recognition and faster Alexa responses. With over 59,000 ratings, it's rapidly becoming a fan-favorite.

38% Off This Indoor Wireless Security Camera Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera Amazon - $49.99 $80.63 See On Amazon This indoor security camera is 38% off on Prime Day and offers a wireless way to keep an eye on your home during the day or even at night, thanks to night vision. It is compatible with Alexa and boasts a two-way audio feature that is available in the Blink app.

38% Off This 7-In-1 Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon - $49.99 $80.63 See On Amazon This incredibly popular Instant Pot (with a 4.7-star rating and more than 159,000 reviews) has revolutionized the way people cook, making meals faster, easier, and simpler — and it can be yours for 38% off on Prime Day. This model can cook up to 3 quarts and features 14 one-touch programs and seven cooking functions that include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker.

50% Off An Echo Dot (4th Generation) Amazon All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $24.99 $49.98 See On Amazon Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, or listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub. It's on sale for an impressive 50% off during Prime Day.

30% Off This Mario Badescu Facial Spray Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater Amazon - $8.40 $12 See On Amazon Give your skin an instant refresh with the cult-favorite Mario Badescu facial spray packed with hydrating aloe. It has earned a 4.5-star rating overall with nearly 40,000 customer reviews so you know it's well-loved.

44% Off The Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Amazon - $49.99 $89.27 See On Amazon This highly rated Blink outdoor security camera is on sale for 44% off, and boasts over 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's Alexa-compatible, and the HD camera has a two-year battery life.

30% Off This Popular Lash-Enhancing Serum Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL Amazon - $45.50 $65 See On Amazon This cult-favorite lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site.

30% Off An Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart Amazon - $43.39 $61.99 See On Amazon This enameled cast iron dutch oven distributes heat evenly and can be used for baking, broiling, roasting, and more. Not only is it a versatile addition to your kitchen, but it also has over 19,500 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Get it for under $44 if you act fast.

33% Off Crest 3D Whitestrips With An Accelerating Light Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light Amazon - $39.99 $59.69 See On Amazon Boost the whitening and brightening potential of Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit, which is 33% off, comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews.

50% Off A Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device Amazon - $39.99 $49.99 See On Amazon Snag the Fire TV Stick 4K and enjoy features like Alexa voice remote, Dolby Atmos audio support, and 8 GB of storage. The line has earned a 4.7-star rating overall after an incredible 600,000-plus reviews, so it's clear to see that buyers definitely think it's worth it.

55% Off These Wireless In-Ear Earbuds Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud Amazon - $38 $84.44 See On Amazon These Skullcandy wireless earbuds are Bluetooth-enabled, and have an impressive 16-hour battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating, which means they're resistant to sweat, dust, and water, and are on sale this Prime Day for 55% off.

54% Off These Classic Levi’s Skinny Jeans With A High Rise Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon - $31.95 $69.46 See On Amazon If you love skinny jeans, you'll want to grab a pair of these classic Levis skinny jeans while they're 54% off for Prime Day. A fan favorite on Amazon, they boast over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, and come in so many colors and styles.

37% Off This Set Of Two Insulated Travel Mugs Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug, 16 oz. (2-Pack) Amazon - $20.04 $31.81 See On Amazon Available in a set of two, these Contigo travel mugs are a cult-favorite on Amazon, with a staggering 84,000 five-star reviews (and for good reason). Made out of tough stainless steel, they feature a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design to help keep your drink hot for up to five hours or cold for 12. The BPA-free plastic lid flips open, making it easy to clean, and it has the brand's patented Autoseal technology to minimize the chance of spills between sips.

30% Off 20 Gillette Mach3 Razor Refills Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor, 20 Refills Amazon - $27.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Stock up on your shaving essentials with this 20-pack of razor refills from Gillette. Each blade refill promises up to 15 shaves, so you'll be set for a while. And those with sensitive skin will especially love the proprietary mircrofin blades and lubricating gel strip that deliver a smooth shave without the irritation.

47% Off This Modern Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon - $14.89 $28.09 See On Amazon With more than 11,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Calvin Klein bralette has accumulated tons of rave reviews describing how comfortable it is. One fan wrote, "This is the softest, most comfortable bralette I own," and another called it "unbelievably comfortable yet supportive." Plus, the racerback design means you won't ever have to fiddle with falling straps. Don't be surprised if you want to wear it every day.

30% Off This Gillette Venus Grooming Kit Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Kit Amazon - $31.49 $44.99 See On Amazon This intimate grooming kit from Gillette Venus comes with a razor that has an ergonomic handle as well as a moisturizer and 2-in-1 shave gel cleanser, both of which have been tested by dermatologists and gynecologists. The set boasts over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and it's on sale now for 30% off.

30% Off This Gillette Venus Razor With Four Blade Refills Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor + 4 Blade Refills Amazon - $16.06 $22.94 See On Amazon Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option.

56% Off These Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans Amazon - $26.11 $59.34 See On Amazon There's nothing like Levi's 505s when it comes to a classic pair of jeans, which is why they have a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, from among over 57,000 reviews. The mid-rise jeans sit at the waist, and they have a straight leg, zip closure, and lots of room in the hip and thigh. Choose from a bunch of sizes and colors.

41% Off This Soft & Seamless Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Amazon - $23.42 $39.69 See On Amazon The rare bra that you won't want to take off, this Calvin Klein bralette is made of smooth, stretchy nylon and has a completely seamless construction for a lightweight feel. Removable pads let you customize the bust fit. With its V-neck front and back, and slightly longer cut, this can double as a crop top, too. This fan-favorite bra is available in 16 colors, from sizes X-Small to X-Large.

30% Off These Gillette Razor Blade Refills Gillette Fusion5 Men's Razor Blades Amazon - $24.49 $34.99 See On Amazon Stock up on Gillette razor blade refills with this 30% off deal, which has more than 7,500 reviews. The set includes 10 Fushion5 razor blades and two Fushion5 ProGlide razor blades, each of which features a lubrication strip to provide moisture for the most soothing shave.

52% Off This Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $22.08 $46 See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday T-shirt bras like this best-seller from Calvin Klein is always a good idea on sale days, and during Prime Day you can get this comfy bra for 52% off. This wardrobe staple has a lightly-lined, machine-washable, supportive design that has earned it a 4.3-star rating overall after 5,600 Amazon reviews.

51% Off This Popular Collagen Peptides Powder Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Peptides Powder Amazon - $21.55 $43.98 See On Amazon This collagen powder may help promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. Garden of Life's grass-fed collagen powder has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it now for 51% off.

30% Off This Mineral Sunscreen With SPF 50 MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme Amazon - $21 $30 See On Amazon This popular mineral cream has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and has over 800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

36% Off This Variety Pack Of Keurig Pods Keurig Coffee Lovers Collection Variety Pack, 60 Count Amazon - $23.58 $36.89 See On Amazon Coffee lovers on Amazon are obsessed with this Keurig variety pack, which comes with a total of 60 K-cup pods in popular flavors like Cinnabon and Donut Shop. It boasts an impressive 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon from over 44,000 shoppers, and is currently 36% off.

50% Off An Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker With Alexa Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon - $19.99 $39.98 See On Amazon Get the third generation Echo Dot smart speaker for 50% off this Prime Day. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

32% This Set of 21 Food Storage Containers Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers (Set Of 21) Amazon - $19.98 $29.38 See On Amazon With this robust set of Rubbermaid food storage containers, you'll always have the right size on hand for your leftovers. It features 21 BPA-free containers in sizes ranging from half a cup to 7 cups, and all pieces are safe to use in the microwave or dishwasher. Perhaps the best feature, though, is the design of the lids, which have vents to minimize splatters in the microwave and also a stackable design to streamline storage.

32% Off These Gillette Venus Sensitive Skin Razor Refills Gillette Venus Sensitive Skin Razor Refills (4 Count) Amazon - $13.96 $20.53 See On Amazon This five-pack of razor refills is compatible with any Gillette Venus razor handle, and they're ideal for sensitive skin. The five-blade razors remove hair in just one pass, and they're complemented by a moisture ribbon that soothes and hydrates skin while preventing irritation.

50% Off Peter Thomas Roth Eye Cream Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener Amazon - $19 $38 See On Amazon A powerful blend of peptides, panthenol, and retinyl palmitate (a gentler derivative of retinol) in this cult-favorite Peter Thomas Roth eye cream work to temporarily tighten and brighten your under-eyes, while plants extracts offer a hydrating kick. This typically costs $38, but today you can get it for just $19 — a serious bargain for a luxury eye cream.

47% These Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Underwear Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon - $18.64 $35.17 See On Amazon These Calvin Klein bikini underwear are made from a blend of 90% cotton with 10% elastane for added stretch and comfort. An Amazon fan favorite, they have an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 4,000 shoppers.

53% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack Amazon - $18.59 $39.55 See On Amazon This three-pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs are made from 100% cotton with a brand logo elastic waistband and a functional fly. They come in packs of three in a variety of colors.

40% Off The Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $17.99 $29.98 See On Amazon If you want to stream from all your favorite services without a bulky device, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect choice. It has a slim profile that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, and it comes with an Alexa-enable remote for voice control.

30% Off This Magnetic Eyeliner And Eyelashes Kit Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit, 2 Tubes of Magnetic Eyeliner, 5 Pairs of Eyelashes Amazon - $17.49 $24.99 See On Amazon This on-trend magnetic eyelash and eyeliner kit comes with five pairs of eyelashes and two tubes of magnetic eyeliner — and absolutely no messy glue is needed for its application. The lashes are reusable, the kit is simple to use, and this pick has a 4.2-star rating and more than 7,000 reviews.

48% Off This 8-Pack Of Gillette Fusion Razor Blades Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades (8-Pack) Amazon - $16.76 $32.23 See On Amazon The refills in this pack of Gillette razor blades are compatible with all Gillette five-blade razor models, and fans on Amazon love them. They boast an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars, with over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings.

36% Off These Gillette Razor Blades For Sensitive Skin Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills (8 Count) Amazon - $16.06 $25.09 See On Amazon Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin prone to razor bumps, these Gillette razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating.

59% Off A 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Bikini Underwear Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panty (5-Pack) Amazon - $20.20 $49 See On Amazon This pack of popular stretch cotton underwear from Calvin Klein is a great Prime Day deal, especially since they're sold in a pack of five. They're made from 95% cotton with 5% elastane to keep them both soft and stretchy, and they have over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

70% Off An Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Echo Auto Amazon - $14.99 $49.97 See On Amazon Amazon's Echo Auto gives you access to your favorite Alexa technology in your car, so you can get guided directions, ask Alexa questions, and connect to your favorite music and playlists on SiriusXM, Spotify, and Apple Music. With over 100,000 Amazon reviews, this new device has won over so many users who spend a lot of time in their cars.

40% Off This 12-Pack Of Gillette5 Razor Blade Refills Gillette5 Men's Razor Blade Refills, 12 Count Amazon - $14.96 $24.93 See On Amazon These Gillette razor blade refills are sold in a pack of 12, and each one has five blades with a lubrication strip for a close, comfortable shave. They have an impressive overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 17,000 shoppers.

30% Off A 24-Pack Of Soft White Light Bulbs Sylvania 60-Watt Soft White Light Bulbs (24-Pack) Amazon - $14.69 $21.99 See On Amazon Stock up on this 24-pack of soft white bulbs that boasts a stellar 4.8-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews. The 60-watt LED bulbs are a great way to save money in the long run, too — each one lasts for up to seven years.

30% Off This Variety Pack Of 50 Sweet And Salty Snacks Frito Lay Sweet & Salty Snack Variety Box (50 Count) Amazon - $13.99 $19.99 See On Amazon You can satisfy your cravings on a budget with this 50-count variety box of sweet and salty snacks from Frito Lay. Perfect for road trips, work lunches, and simple afternoon munching, the pack includes favorites like Sun Chips, pretzels, and mini chocolate chip cookies.

30% Off These Sturdy Dog Waste Bags Amazon Basics Unscented Dog Waste Bags (810 Count) - $9.79 $13.99 See On Amazon Pet owners: This mega-pack of dog waste bags has earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 65,000 reviews. Why? Because they're reliably sturdy, easy to tear off from the roll, and come with a leash clip holder that makes walking your pup a whole lot more convenient.

46% Off A 3-Pack Of Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Boxer Briefs Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $29.50 See On Amazon These Tommy Hilfiger boxer briefs are made from soft and breathable combed cotton for all-day comfort. The highly rated pack includes three pairs in assorted colors, but act fast, because this deal won't last long.

47% Off This Calcium And Vitamin D Supplement Nature's Bounty Calcium & Vitamin D (220 Count) Amazon - $12.28 $23.17 See On Amazon Supplements can be pricey, which is why this calcium and vitamin D combo is such a worthy Prime Day deal. The two nutrients work in tandem to support bone health, and they're gluten-, lactose-, and yeast-free.

33% Off This 2-Pack Of Tank Tops Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon - $10 $14.93 See On Amazon Stock up on these warm weather must-have tanks in two dozen different color combinations. Made from a soft and breathable blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, they're machine-washable and backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 customers have weighed in.

33% Off Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon - $9.99 $14.91 See On Amazon Stock up on the cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for 33% off while this deal lasts. With 4.7 stars overall after more than 22,000 reviews, customers loves how gentle it is while it effectively removes makeup and other impurities. No alcohol, oils, or parabens here either.

33% Off This 4-Pack Of Crest Whitening Toothpaste Crest 3D White Toothpaste (4-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $14.91 See On Amazon This Crest toothpaste has earned a near-perfect 4.8 stars overall with nearly 40,000 reviews. During Prime Day, you can stock up on a four-pack packed with whitening power and cavity-fighting ingredients for just $10.

30% Off These Popular LED Strip Lights Govee LED Strip Lights, 16.4 Ft. Amazon - $9.79 $13.99 See On Amazon With more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, these LED strip lights are a definitely favorite on Amazon. They're easy to set up, dimmable, and come with multiple lighting modes. Toggle through the dozen-plus colors with the handy remote.

30% Off OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray Amazon - $7.67 $10.95 See On Amazon Banish nail polish smudges for good with this top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in.

45% Off The Shark Steam Pocket Mop Shark Steam Pocket Mop Amazon - $54.99 $99.98 See On Amazon The Shark Steam Pocket Mop comes with two cleaning heads — one triangular and one rectangle head — so it's convenient for all floor types and can even tackles in corners and crevices. Its heat technology provides 99.9% sanitation against bacteria and germs and its microfiber pads are washable and reusable.

47% Off The Fire HD 10 Tablet Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" (2021 release) Amazon - $79.99 $149.99 See On Amazon For a limited time only, snag the brand-new Fire HD 10 tablet for a fraction of its usual price. Not only does it have a long-lasting battery and generous storage capacity, but it's also Alexa-compatible, so you can sync it up with all your smart home devices and manage everything from there.

39% Off This Kindle Kindle - with a Built-in Front Light Amazon - $54.99 $89.99 See On Amazon This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating.

38% Off This External Hard Drive LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive (For Mac, PC Computer, Desktop & Laptop) Amazon - $49.99 $84.99 See On Amazon This external hard drive with over 8,000 Amazon reviews holds a whopping 1TB of storage and is resistant to water and becoming damaged if it's dropped or crushed, so it's ideal for travelers, hikers, and photographers. Though if you need even more storage, you can choose options that go up to 5TB in capacity — all of which are on sale for Prime Day.

38% Off These Over-Ear Gaming Headphones JBL Quantum 100 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones Amazon - $24.95 $39.95 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.4-star rating after more than 4,500 reviews, these JBL Quantum 100 over-ear headphones are a favorite among gamers. They feature soft memory foam cushioning for hours of comfortable wear and a detachable, echo-canceling microphone for clear communication with other gamers. They're 38% off on Prime Day.

56% These In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic &\ Alexa Voice Control Amazon - $88 $199.99 See On Amazon Sony is offering an incredible deal on their popular noise-canceling earbuds right now, so snag this deal while it's hot. They're both Alexa & Bluetooth compatible, and they have an impressive battery that'll last up to 18 hours with the carrying case (or up to 26 when noise-canceling isn't in use). They're even resistant to sweating and splashing, so they're great for the gym.

40% Off An 8-Quart Ninja Foodi Ninja Foodi, 8-Quart 9 Functions Amazon - $148.99 $249.99 See On Amazon Air fry, steam, roast, and more with the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker (for a lot less). It's a favorite with home chefs, who have given it a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after almost 16,000 reviews.

37% Off The Samsung Galaxy SAMSUNG Galaxy Unlocked Android Cell Phone Amazon - $375 $599.99 See On Amazon Featuring 5G, a 6.7-inch screen, a professional-grade camera, and more, the Samsung Galaxy is a great deal for Android users this Prime Day. Plus, it has nearly 2,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating. See all Samsung Galaxy Smartphones on sale for Prime Day here.

63% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush That Connects To Bluetooth Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity, Black Edition Amazon - $59.99 $159.99 See On Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your toothbrush, this is the time to do it — because right now, you can score an Oral-B 5000 Smartseries electric toothbrush for an unbeatable price. Not only is it designed with a timer and five cleaning settings, but it's even Bluetooth compatible, so you can sync it with your smartphone to keep track of your brushing habits.

50% Off This Six-Pack Of Glide Oral-B Dental Floss Glide Oral-B Dental Floss, Scope Flavor (6-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Score a six-pack of this popular Glide dental floss, which has an overall 4.7-star rating from over 1,700 Amazon shoppers, for just $10 on Prime Day. Each pack contains over 43 yards of shred-resistant dental floss that's infused with the fresh mint flavor of Scope mouthwash.

30% Off This 30-Pack Of Non-Slip Velvet Hangers Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Clothes Suit Hangers (Pack of 30) Amazon - $11.59 $16.49 See On Amazon One easy — and cheap — way to declutter your closet is to get rid of bulky hangers and snag these slim velvet hangers, which boast an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon after 120,000 customers have weighed in. In addition to their streamlined shape, they feature a velvety exterior that keeps clothes on the hangers (and not on the floor) and can carry up to 10 pounds of clothes each. See all Amazon Basics Home Essentials deals up to 30% off here.

18% Off This Flash Drive That Works With USB SanDisk 128GB Cruzer USB 2.0 Flash Drive Amazon - $15.49 $18.99 See On Amazon Not only does this flash drive by SanDisk have over 38,000 ratings with 4.7 stars, but it also boasts 128 gigabytes of memory. It works via USB and is especially useful for storing videos.

49% Off These Minty Oral-B Glide Dental Floss Picks Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Picks Plus Scope Outlast (75 Picks, Pack of 6) Amazon - $14.99 $29.66 See On Amazon Stock up on your flossing essentials with this value pack of Oral-B Glide dental floss picks. They feature a minty-fresh Scope flavor and they're designed to slide effortlessly through teeth to make flossing less of a chore.

30% Off This Thick Yoga Mat With A Cult Following Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat Amazon - $15.04 $21.49 See On Amazon With nearly 40,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this cult-favorite yoga mat has a 0.5-inch design made of supportive, textured foam that allows you to get a good grip during your practice without your yoga mat sliding around. It's earned its 4.6-star rating overall, and if you act fast you can get it on sale while Prime Day lasts. See deals up to 30% off on all Amazon fitness equipment here.

42% Off This High-Density Foam Roller Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller Amazon - $14 $23.99 See On Amazon Soothe sore muscles and provide your body with quick, convenient recovery after a workout with this high-density foam roller. The lightweight roller comes in four sizes and six colors and is offered at an amazing discount on Prime Day.

30% Off These Highly Rated Dumbbells Dumbbell Hand Weight Set -- Neoprene Coated (Amazon Basics) Amazon - $13.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Pick up this set of 5-pound dumbbells for your at-home strength training sessions. Their neoprene coating offers a secure grip, and their hexagonal shape keeps them from rolling away on the ground. They're a clear fan favorite with a 4.8-star rating after nearly 45,000 reviews.

42% Off This 11-Piece Resistance Band Set Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (11 Pieces With Door Anchor, Handles, Carry Bag, Legs Ankle Straps) Amazon - $19.71 $33.99 See On Amazon This 11-piece resistance band set will give you everything you need to get a fantastic workout at home. The five latex bands have sturdy handles and offer a range of resistances from 10 to 50 pounds, and this set also includes a door anchor and ankle straps for a customizable workout.

30% Off These Leak-Proof Silicone Bags For Storing Produce 2-Pack Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bags, Clear + Aqua Amazon - $9.79 $13.99 See On Amazon These reusable food-grade silicone bags are great for storing produce or perishables in your fridge when you're in the middle of cooking. In a set of two 4-ounce bags, this pack is leakproof and dishwasher safe — it's no wonder it's earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 21,000 Amazon reviews.

34% Off This 3-Pack Of Nonstick Silicone Baking Mats Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat (3-Pack) Amazon - $9.24 $14.10 See On Amazon Make cooking cleanup easy with this set of nonstick silicone baking mats, which are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. They boast over 67,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, so don't miss this deal while it lasts. See all deals on Amazon Kitchen Products here.

35% Off These Kasa Smart Plugs That Work With Voice Commands 2-Pack Kasa Smart Plugs (Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT) Amazon - $12.99 $19.99 See On Amazon For any smart home enthusiasts, now is the time to stock up on this two-pack of Kasa plugs which work with Alexa and Google Home. You can turn on lights or start kitchen appliances all with voice control or through the associated app. These are a cult-favorite, and boast an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 74,000 Amazon reviews. See all amazing deals on Smart Home Devices here.

32% This Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets Amazon - $16.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Take your smart home to the next level with this Kasa outdoor smart plug, which is ideal for controlling things like garden lights, pool pumps, and other outdoor electrical systems with your phone. Or, if you have a smart device like Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you can control the plug with your voice that way, too. See more tech deals here. Clip the coupon at checkout to save an extra $2.

45% Off This Color-Changing LED Light Bulb Kasa Smart Bulb, Full Color Changing Dimmable WiFi LED Bulb Amazon - $11.99 $21.99 See On Amazon Easily change the mood in your space with these smart LED bulbs that feature a full color and dimmable design so you can customize the lighting in your room. More than 8,000 Amazon users have invested in these bulbs, and given them a collective 4.7-star overall rating. During Prime Day, you can get them for a combined 45% off when you clip the coupon for $2 off at checkout. See all amazing deals on Smart Home Devices here.

30% Off A Lengthening Mascara With A Major Following essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon - $3.49 $4.99 See On Amazon When one of the most popular drugstore mascaras of all time goes on sale, you buy it: it's as simple as that. Not only does essence Lash Princess mascara have a devoted following IRL, but it's been awarded over 110,000 five-star Amazon ratings as well. Stock up on a few tubes while they're cheap so you're set for the rest of the year.

29% Off These Brow And Facial Razors Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Eyebrow & Facial Razor (3 Pack) Amazon - $4.99 $6.99 See On Amazon These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

75% Off This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set BS-MALL 14 Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon - $8.90 $35.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece set of makeup brushes has clocked more than 74,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.6 stars, and the nylon-bristled brushes can be used to apply everything from foundation to eyeliner. One reviewer described: “Terrific brush set! They're soft, strong, durable, easy to clean.” Make sure to click the coupon box for an extra 10% off before you check out.

43% Off This Water Flosser With 10 Settings Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser Amazon - $39.93 $70.05 See On Amazon This Waterpik water flosser is a fan favorite on Amazon, with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 71,000 shoppers who love the way it cleans their teeth. It has 10 settings and a built-in timer so you know exactly how long you should be using it.

44% Off This Foot File And Callus Remover Colossal foot file and callus remover Amazon - $5.57 $9.95 See On Amazon Remove tough calluses and dry skin from your feet without pain or the cost of a salon pedicure with this popular foot file and callus remover. The lightweight foot rasp can be used on wet or dry skin and boasts a 4.7-star rating and more than 57,000 reviews.

24% Off This Soothing Shampoo Brush Hair & Scalp Shampoo Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager Amazon - $7.57 $9.99 See On Amazon Give your scalp a deeper clean and a relaxing massage with this silicone hair and scalp shampoo brush. The brush removes product buildup, feels amazing, and has more than 83,000 reviews.

23% Off This DEET-Free Mosquito Repeller Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller (No Flames, DEET-Free, Scent-Free) Amazon - $26.95 $34.99 See On Amazon Place the Thermacell Patio Shield in your backyard to create a 15-foot zone of protection against mosquitoes. The scent-free repellent is flame-free and DEET-free, and it boasts over 28,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. It's on sale for Prime Day, and you can save an extra 10% off at checkout while this deal lasts.

33% Off This Waterproof Mattress Protector SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon - $19.96 $29.95 See On Amazon This waterproof mattress protector has earned a place in Amazon's hall of fame with more than 173,000 reviews and a glowing 4.6-star rating overall. Available in six sizes, this mattress encasement protects against water, urine, and allergens. During Prime Day, you can get it for a great deal if you act fast.

14% Off This Set Of Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2 Amazon - $9.49 $10.99 See On Amazon These luxe satin pillowcases are even more discounted during Amazon Prime Day, and they're a seriously amazing deal. For under $10, you'll get two silky soft pillowcases that are machine washable and come in so many colors. No wonder more than 178,000 Amazon users have given these a collective, 4.5-star rating overall.

55% Off This Digital Kitchen Scale Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Measures in Grams & Ounces Amazon - $8.91 $19.95 See On Amazon This fan-favorite kitchen scale has racked up nearly 99,000 Amazon reviews and an impressive, 4.6-star overall rating. Not only can it measure your food in grams and in ounces, it also has an easy-to-read digital screen, and a slim, lightweight design that can fit into any kitchen drawer or cabinet. Clip the coupon at checkout to save a combined 55% off while Prime Day lasts.