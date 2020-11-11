Holiday Gifts For Kids That Will Make The Season Merry & Bright

Kids have dealt with a lot of change this year. Whether they’ve returned to school or are attending the virtual classroom, life has been unpredictable — and at times, chaotic. But one thing we can look forward to is the holiday season and the optimism it represents.

Sure, family gatherings may look a little different this year, but there's nothing like a household of kids to help you channel the spirit and excitement (and yes, chaos!) of the holidays. To help add a little sparkle to the winter season, we've curated a section of holiday gifts for kids that they'll be pumped to receive. Stock up on cozy gear for outdoor adventures, festive holiday apparel for dressy moments, and activity kits that will keep them occupied year-round.

Here’s to making your season bright!

FOR PLAYING DRESS-UP

Superhero Cape The Black Toy Store One size for kids 3-7. $16.99 See On The Black Toy Store This superhero cape and mask set will empower kids to tackle our new normal of mask-wearing — while obtaining superhero status.

Sponsored by H&M 2-Piece Set And Accessories H&M Available in sizes 2T-8/10 $34.99 See On H&M For the kids in your life who love to dress up, this two-piece set is a stunner. Sure, it comes complete with a fancier-than-thou bow tie and suspenders, but it’s made for kids to enjoy comfortably thanks to features like an elasticized waistband, zip fly, and plastic fastener for the bow tie.

Lucky Fortune Collectible Bracelets (5+) Walmart $10.36 See On Walmart There’s no better time to teach your kids about the power of friendship than the holidays. These bracelets are cute, fashionable, and easy to share with a friend.

FOR MERRY MAKE-BELIEVE

The Dollhouse Book (3+) Rock And Pebble $19.99 See On Norman And Jules Calling all future interior designers, stylists, and creative visionaries! This house-shaped coloring book gives kids the creative freedom to create the house of their dreams — without any nagging barriers you face as an adult (like a budget... or you know, having an actual house).

Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set (3+) Melissa & Doug $29.99 See On Melissa & Doug Inspire the wannabe veterinarian in your life with this Pet Vet Play Set. This 24-piece pretend play set from Melissa & Doug has everything young animal lovers need to make house calls, including a stethoscope, thermometer, and bandages.

Mini Camper Playhouse (3+) Mindware $149.95 See On Mindware Mini influencers will love the chance to show off their idyllic ways of living with this Mini Camper Playhouse. Crafted from cotton canvas and easy-assembly metal poles, kids can read, play, and nap from the confines of their very own "glamper van."

Sponsored by H&M Glittery Tulle Skirt H&M Available in sizes 2T-8/10 $14.99 See On H&M This glittery tulle skirt was made to let your child shine. With a comfy elasticized waistband and a well-accessorized bow, this shimmery flared number will make any room a little bit brighter.

FOR OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Kids' Bespoke Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask Kohl's $5.59 $9.99 See On Kohl's These holiday-themed face masks make safety fun, merry, and bright. With various patterns, styles, and colors (including a Rudolph-themed mask and a pattern full of fashionable polar bears), there’s a mask for every kid on your list.

Sponsored by H&M High Tops H&M $29.99 See On H&M For the future sneakerheads in your life, give the gift of stepping outside in style. Featuring faux leather, a Velcro hook-loop, elasticized laces, and the pizzaz of some well-placed faux-shearling lining, these high tops ooze a coolness factor that’s hard to top.

Kids Peruvian Hat Lands' End Available in kids XS/S or M/L. $12.47 $24.95 See On Lands' End Add some much-needed warmth (and a little flair) to any cold day with this cozy, soft, sherpa fleece-lined pom hat.

Kids' Kamik Harper Snow Pants REI Available in kids 2-4. $55.73 See On REI Weather-proof your kid's next snow day to ensure hours of warm, dry, uninterrupted fun. These snow pants provide extended coverage for sleigh rides and snowball fights, and they come in pink for kids who love to stand out in a flurry.

FOR DAYS SPENT INDOORS

Hape Pound & Tap Bench With Slide Out Xylophone (12m+) Amazon $30.99 See On Amazon With so much extra time spent indoors these days, having an outlet to let kids express themselves can make all the difference. This multifunctional musical instrument not only encourages self-expression, but also fosters musical development, helps fine-tune motor skills, and provides unlimited hours of fun.

LEGO Dots Jewelry Box (6+) Lego $19.99 See On Lego Fashion and STEM blend in extraordinary fashion with this LEGO Dots Jewelry Box. With this all-inclusive DIY kit, kids get the chance to decorate their very own bedroom accessory that can be changed to suit their mood or room decor.

Magna-Tiles® Clear Colors 32-Piece Set (3+) $49.99 See On Magna Tiles Magna-Tiles are plastic tiles of various sizes and shapes that snap together magnetically, allowing kids to build the structures of their dreams, from rocket ships to five-story villas. With a gift like this, you could be helping the next great engineer of our lifetime find their calling.