It probably feels like you’re already living in one unrelenting practical joke; after all, we’re all confined to our houses and Tiger King exists. Believe or not, the official day of practical jokes is coming soon (yes, March is finally ending after 45 years) and April Fools' Day is, like every year, on April 1. Unfortunately, your kid can't play any tricks on their pals in person this year, but there are some pretty hilarious April Fools’ Day pranks your kid can play on their class on Zoom.

With birthday parties, playdates, and even Easter plans being cancelled, kids deserve to have a little silly fun. It bears mentioning that in some cases, April Fools’ Day actually is cancelled; Google, who is usually known for their bogus "new releases" on the first day of April (last year it was the fake release of an app that let users communicate with tulips), announced that this year they will not be playing any pranks, as Business Insider reported. Companies may be holding off this year, but as long as jokes steer clear of anything COVID-19 related, then April Fools' Day can be a fun way for kids to have a little harmless fun with their class via Zoom.

From changing your background to something unexpected, or donning a ridiculous costume, read on for 10 ways kiddos can still celebrate April Fools’ Day... even if it’s through a screen.

1. Pull A Background Switch This one can be super funny, but you need to prepare a bit. In the days leading up to April Fools' Day, see if the teacher walks off the screen for a moment, giving you or your kiddo an opportunity to screenshot their background, which is probably their living room or office. Then, using the Zoom background feature, set their house as your own background (you can even have everyone in the class do this for extra emphasis). Then see how long it takes the teacher to realize that it looks like everyone is setting in their house. It's sure to be a funny, confusing surprise.

2. Try Snap Camera You probably know of SnapChat already, but they also make a desktop app known as Snap Camera (which Elite Daily explains how to use). You can add a fun filter to your Zoom to give everyone in the class a little April Fools' surprise. There are hilarious wigs, glasses, and other accessories to choose from, or your kiddo can show up to class as their favorite animal or another selection from Snap Camera's WFH collection (which stands for "win from home" per Bustle), which includes toilet paper binoculars or a cat sitting on their head.

3. Have A Pet Fill In Inti St Clair/Tetra images/Getty Images Everyone loves seeing pets on video chat, so you might as well make them a part of remote learning. You can set it up so that when your kiddo turns their video on, the dog is sitting in their chair (potentially even wearing glasses, if your pup is into that). Bonus points if you get a couple classmate's who also have pets to do it too, or you can have every kid put their favorite stuffed animal in their chair and call it a zoo(m) meeting.

4. Play With Zoom's Audio Settings In the advanced settings, Zoom has a feature under "Audio Type" which you can set to "Computer Audio." This allows you to play sounds from your computer — I'm imagining something funny and random like a dolphin noise pulled from YouTube or an audio clip of Let It Go which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser — and no one will be able to tell exactly where it's coming from. Please, for the sake of teachers everywhere, keep this trick to a couple times and only on April Fools' Day.

5. Set A Video As Your Background The tech-savvy among us may already know that you can actually set a video as your Zoom background, and that video can be of yourself. Your kiddo can take a video of themselves sitting at their desk in one outfit, so when they walk off the screen, it looks like they're still sitting there. Then they can pop back in wearing a totally different outfit (a new hairstyle also helps drive this one home). Everyone will be amazed and a little freaked out.

6. Get Siblings Or Parent In On The Fun You know that classic party trick where someone hides behind you and it looks like their arms are your arms? Well, it works surprisingly well on Zoom. Have a sibling (or you can do it too!) hide behind your kiddo, making all arms movements for them. This is especially funny if your kiddo is drinking something (a juicebox or a water bottle is probably the best idea if you don't want to drown your keyboard) and see how long it takes for anyone to notice.

7. A Whoopee Cushion Never Fails Rubberball/Nicole Hill/Rubberball Productions/Getty Images One of the oldest tricks in the book, the whoopee cushion never fails to provide a laugh. It's super funny on Zoom too, because it's really hard to figure out which square the offending sound is coming from. Be ready for pure chaos and hilarity to ensue.

8. Live Like A Disney Princess Your dreams can come true via Modsy's Disney princess Zoom backgrounds (per Bustle). They offer modern takes on the spaces in which your favorite Disney princesses live, and your kiddo can trick their class into thinking that they live like a (very chic) Elsa or Moana. You may even wanna keep this up in your own work meetings.

9. Wear A Funny Costume Or Wig kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images If you don't feel like messing with your Zoom features, you can always opt for an IRL filter by having your kiddo wear a wig or a silly costume. There's something so hilarious about a person in an outrageous outfit going about their daily business (in this case, following along with the virtual lesson, hopefully... ) and the whole class will be laughing along with this silly April Fools' joke.