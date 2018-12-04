Is there anyone harder to buy for than your mother-in-law? Shopping for your husband's mom can turn the mall into nightmarish hellscape that fills you with a deep pit of fear and drenches your body in terrified perspiration. When your mother-in-law is a Judgy Judy, it's even worse. It feels like nothing you do is right, and any gift you give her will be scoffed at. No need to stress this year, though, because I've done the work for you and found some seriously impressive but affordable gifts for your judgmental mother-in-law, because you're sick and tired of side-eye over the Christmas ham.

Thankfully, we live in an era where no one needs to know what you paid for anything, and quality is always on the rise. It's not uncommon to find great stuff at retailers like Marshall's and Wayfair that are deeply discounted and still fantastic. And if your mother-in-law is sentimental, it makes things that much easier. Personalized gifts that hold meaning to her, or gifts that represent something nostalgic or historical can be deeply meaningful, and often, those aren't the most expensive gifts that you can buy.

However, if your mother-in-law is like some I know, complete with Amazon wish list and internet reminders, Godspeed. There just isn't much to be done in those instances. Let your partner take care of it. Otherwise, use the money you would on a gift for them and buy a few cocktails for yourself.

Sterling Silver Initial Necklace
Sterling Silver Initial Necklace
$25
KimMcCallJewelry on Etsy
A beautiful and reasonably-priced initial necklace in 100 percent sterling silver. Subtle and classic, this is perfect for everyday wear.
You could get your mother-in-law's initial, your partner's, your last and first initial, or one for each of your kids. The options are endless, and for 20 bucks and change? It's a great, inexpensive option.

CBD Cream
Longevity Full Spectrum CBD Hand And Body Cream
$50
Green Helix
For the loved one that's always complaining about winter weather causing dry skin, CBD lotion contains powerful antioxidants to heal and soften skin — even in December.
Does your mother-in-law think she's super cool and up on all the trends? Get her this CBD lotion. Not only is it good for dry, cracked skin, but rumor has it that it relieves pain as well.

Smartphone Printer
KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer
$43
Amazon
Print photos from a smartphone with this compact, easy-to-use portable photo printer (just put the film and phone in place, and print!). No batteries or cords required.
Does your mother-in-law take a ton of pictures with her phone and never print them out? This printer is perfect for her. Powered by bluetooth, this affordable picture printer makes getting those images on paper a snap. No need to rush to Walgreens, the printer is now at your fingertips.

Ashley Black FaceBlaster Kit
Ashley Black FaceBlaster Kit
$65
Ashley Black
Ashley Black's FaceBlaster™ increases local blood circulation to the face, improves skin's appearance and helps to reduce inflammation and tension (fans also use it for areas like the neck, head, feet, hands, and knees). The gift set includes four bottles of Pre-Blast Cleanse, FaceBlaster™ Oil, Post-Blast Cleanse, and After Blaster Creme.
This FaceBlaster may look like a strange medieval torture device, but alas, it's a massage tool for your face... and people rave about it! This gift kit includes Ashley Black's must-have potions and lotions as well, so it's guaranteed to be a hit.

Wine Gift Set
Brookstone® Automatic Wine Gift Set
$40
Bed Bath & Beyond
This set has everything you need to open and preserve a bottle of wine, all in one place.
When in doubt, drink it out. Isn't that everyone's motto when it comes to their mothers-in-law? Of course it is. This bottle opener is too cool not to like, and it also comes with a bottle preserver and key to remove the foil. And if she hates it, at least it's at her house when you need to use it.

Greenlawn Cashmere Throw
Greenlawn Cashmere Throw
$66
Wayfair
This cashmere-acrylic throw has the softness of cashmere and the durability of acrylic. It's a big throw, too, at 50"-60." Buy it for a gift, or yourself, because this gorgeous blanket is too good a deal to pass up.
There are two kinds of people in this world: people who believe you can never have enough blankets, and monsters who hate good things. Unless you live in an equatorial region, you should be grateful for being gifted such a lovely cashmere throw blanket.

High-End Chocolates
Personalized Box of Chocolates
$35
JoMart Chocolates
If you've never had the pleasure of eating a JoMart Chocolate, you're missing out. This decades-old Brooklyn chocolate factory is Willy Wonka for adults. The perfect creamy confectioner.
This chocolate is the stuff that dreams are made of. I suggest buying one for your mother-in-law, and two for you. You deserve it for buying your partner's mother a gift, anyway.

Oversized Scarf
Sole Society Blanket Scarf
$40
Nordstrom
This oversized blanket scarf is a huge 30"-90" and comes in three colors: camel, mustard, and rose. It is perfectly cozy and perfectly chic for a day at the office or running errands.
Camel is the it color for mothers-in-law, and this oversized blanket scarf is perfect for warming up her cold, judgmental soul. Or at least her neck and shoulders.