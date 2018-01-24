10 Moms Share The Most Disgusting Thing Their Toddlers Do

Kids can be gross. But they seem to be most intentionally gross right around toddlerhood. Maybe it’s because that’s when they’re first exploring the world. They’re finally walking around, finally able to pick random things up and put them in their mouths (or nose, or ear, or butt). These walking germ-factories don’t really have a sense of decorum just yet, so they basically do whatever they want. If your baby hasn’t reached that milestone, don’t worry. You’ll soon find out what the most disgusting thing is that your toddler does, and then you’ll truly understand.

My son is getting close to reaching the ripe old age of four. That means his “toddler” days are mostly behind him. He still does plenty of nasty stuff, don’t get me wrong. But he’s getting a little better at it. I’d say one of the most disgusting things he’s done is lick a chair on the public bus. This wasn’t just any bus, but the 16th Street mall ride in downtown Denver. So many people in various levels of cleanliness ride on this daily and I can’t imagine many more places with more germs than those chairs. For some reason or other, he can’t keep that pink little tongue in his mouth for long. He’s also licked plenty of restaurant tables and other random pieces of public furniture. It drives me up the wall. So much so that I had to commiserate with other mamas on what the grossest thing their littles do. This is what they shared:

Jennifer, 34 Giphy “When [my son] was a toddler, he had the weirdest obsession with digging in his diaper and making tile masterpieces with his poop. It became so habitual that we had to keep an eye on him almost always because he would find random corners to hide it. He would do these weird finger paintings with poop and sometimes he would do the finger paintings on himself if the tiles weren't enough. It's been imprinted in my brain forever.”

Alejandra, 33 Giphy “[My son] Ryker ate french fries off the floor at Evos. That's what we get for waiting for the food at our table.”

Louise, 34 Giphy “I was rummaging around in the laundry basket naked and my toddler snuck up on me and spread my cheeks apart! We both screamed... and then laughed. What did she think she would find?”

Kat, 42 Giphy “I remember being shocked to realize kids aren't born with the innate ability to blow their noses. My daughter had no qualms with walking around with snot running everywhere, going about her business.”

Jillian, 35 Giphy “When my oldest was about two years old, she smeared diaper ointment all over the face of one of her baby dolls and said she was ‘putting lotion’ on her. The doll's eyes have never opened and closed the same since.”

Kristina, 32 Giphy “Nose-picking and booger-eating.”

Arlene, 23 Giphy “We were staying with our cousins in their new house and they have two dogs. A yorkie and a shar-pei. For some reason, her dogs will poop inside randomly, no matter how much you let them out. My daughter was crawling and got away from me for a minute. When I got to her, she had a little turd in her mouth! I think I even washed her mouth with mouthwash that day. Another day, she got her hand in the shar-pei’s poop and oh my god... those are the worst not-solid, foul-smelling poops in the world. So much hand-washing. So much hand sanitizer. Why dog poop?!? I love my cousin and her dogs are great but that was the absolute worst.”

Mary, 36 Giphy “Puts his hands in my mouth... especially when I'm not expecting it.”

Ann, 64 Giphy “My daughter at age two-and-a-half picked up a dead cockroach and put it in her mouth. Husband caught her before she could actually chew it.”