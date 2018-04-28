10 Mother's Day Gifts From Toddlers That Don't Involve Macaroni Noodles & Glue

There's no question that toddlers love their mothers, but, let's face it, when it comes to gift-giving, they tend to not be the best. Of course, mothers are going to love the handprint cards and dandelions picked by the sweetest, chubby fingers, but, moms also deserve a special something just for them and Mother's Day is the perfect occasion. Having some Mother's Day gifts from toddlers in your brain ensures that the littlest kiddos can treat the mommies that love them so dearly.

Raising a toddler is full of belly laughs and sticky kisses, but also tons of tantrums and frustration. Moms of toddlers have their hands full managing potty training, sibling rivalries, stubborn independence, and wiping plenty of tears (their toddler's and their own). And yes, mothers do all of that and more without demanding any thanks, but feeling appreciated is something that is essential to most everyone. Showing the moms in your life a small gesture of appreciation is sure to go a very long way in making her feel loved and noticed.

A day to herself, a special brunch, a spa day, or a date night with her partner are all great ways to treat mom. But a sweet gift from her little toddler is surely something she will hold dear, as well. Whether it's a nostalgic piece of jewelry, a splurge for her home, or lasting photographic memories, you're sure to find some gift inspiration for the amazing mom in your life.

1 A Dainty Initial Necklace Maya Brenner Maya Brenner Letter Necklace ($240, Maya Brenner) I'll admit, this one is at the top of my list. The delicate, go-with-everything necklace is perfect for everyday wear, and you have the ability to add more than one initial (to include all the loves in mom's life). This sweet chain is sure to remind mom of her precious toddler each time she catches a glimpse of herself in the mirror.

2 A Bottle That Makes Hydration Cool Nordstrom bkr 32-Ounce Glass Water Bottle ($48, Nordstrom) Let's face it, life as a mom is pretty busy and hydration is not always on the top of the list (especially when you're too occupied trying to feed and hydrate your kids). This bottle is durable with a thick silicone sleeve to protect its glass interior, and super cute, to boot. When mom is running around with her toddler, this bottle will make it easy for her to re-fuel.

3 A Stylish Way To Count Steps Target Fitbit Versa Smartwatch ($200, Target) For the wellness-conscious mom, this new smartwatch is the perfect marriage of stylish and functional. It counts steps, provides personal guidance and on-screen workouts, pairs with phones for quick notifications, and is water-resistant. For an extra laugh, she can pop it on her toddler's ankle for a few hours, count his steps, and truly begin to understand exactly why she's so tired.

4 A Gorgeous Carryall Bag Madewell The Medium Transport Tote ($160, Madewell) After the baby's no longer a baby, mom's bag needs are sure to change. There's not really a need to carry around a huge diaper bag for just an extra diaper/wipes, a water bottle, and maybe a snack. A well-made tote can serve her well. It's large enough to hold the essentials without the bulk, and sleek enough that she feels good carrying it.

5 A Pretty French Press Crate&Barrel Bodum Chambord Copper 34-Ounce French Press ($50, Crate & Barrel) Moms, as a whole, drink a lot of coffee. If the mother in your life needs that daily mug (or two, or three), she probably loves fresh pressed coffee. Not only is it super easy to prepare, but with a press as cute as this one, she's sure to get some extra pep in her step before even taking her first sip. And we all know how vital those sips of coffee are when chasing your toddler around.

6 A Super Cozy Blanket West Elm Faux Fur Chevron Throw ($100, West Elm) At the end of the day, after I get my kiddos in bed, there's nothing I look forward to more than getting cozy on the couch with a glass of wine and Netflix. I definitely can't be the only mom who feels that way. This blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch when it's finally time to relax. And it's perfect for family movie nights, too.

7 A Functional & Beautiful Planner Emily Ley Paper Simplified Planner ($60, Emily Ley) The Simplified Planner is all the rage amongst super-organized moms — it's cute and functional, and great for keeping track of all of those appointments, school holidays, soccer practices, and girls' nights. If the mom in your life needs things written down, this one might be for her.

8 Family Photo Album Artifact Uprising Softcover Photo Book (starting at $15, Artifact Uprising) You've heard it before, I'm sure, but it's true — photos don't do any good sitting on your phone or hard drive. Having tangible printed photos is a great way to promote connection and memories within the daily life of your family. These photo books come in a variety of sizes (many of which you can make right from your phone), at a cost that's reasonable to replace should your little toddler accidentally (ahem) draw on them.

9 Matching Mama & Kid Shoes Toms Red Canvas Women's Classics ($50, Toms) There's nothing cuter than mom matching her kiddos, and a pair of comfy, versatile kicks is sure to please all involved parties.