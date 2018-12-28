If you're not doing it for the 'gram, why are you doing it? Sure, it could be for your own personal enjoyment and fulfillment, but let's be reasonable here, you didn't curate the perfectly stylish table of bubbly, poppers, top hats and appetizers for your husband to gawk over. Of course not, you did it for likes. And the best Instagram captions on New Year's Eve will capture that moment in time exactly the way you want. Whether you're going for flippant end-of-the-world jokes or something more meaningful, there is a a way to say what you want easily and succinctly.

It's simple enough to go through your favorite quote websites and find something that fits, but that can lack a certain je ne sais quois. That's why I've not only scoured quotes and songs, but also have designed some original quotes for you to steal and use on your feeds for when you find you need a little extra help in the caption category. As far as helping you with your makeup, or what to serve up at your party, well, you're pretty much on your own, there. But words are my bread and butter and I can certainly come up with a few that will fit.

1 For Your Food Posts Giphy I love taking pictures of food and posting them to instagram. Most of the time, I put a simple description of what it is that I'm eating, but sometimes I go deeper. "I made this lovingly with the blood of my enemies and only the best Two-Buck Chuck. If you can't get the blood fresh, store-bought is fine."

2 For Your Party Picture Giphy “Music is the wine which inspires one to new generative processes, and I am Bacchus who presses out this glorious wine for mankind and makes them spiritually drunken.” — Beethoven Beethoven was a lover and a partier, and a hell of a composer. Why not harken back to his messages of fun at your own party? So what if it's just your phone hooked up to your speaker. You're making that music, dang it.

3 For Your Toast Picture Giphy "Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right." — Mark Twain, via The Atlantic Mark Twain. Social Justice Warrior. Amazing author. Metaphor master. Drinker of bubbly.

4 For The Pictures Of Your Slippers When You Get Home Giphy You know the minute you step in your house, the heels are off, and your fuzzy slippers are on. There's a lot to be said about comfort, but I prefer to be silly. "You can never take too much care over the choice of your shoes. Too many women think that they are unimportant, but the real proof of an elegant woman is what is on her feet." —Christian Dior, Harper's Bazaar

5 For Your Dance Pictures Giphy "The music stopped, but we were still dancing/Which goes to show that music has charm/The lights were low so we kept on dancing/I felt the glow of you in my arms." Frank Sinatra from Higher and Higher

6 For Your Kiss Picture Giphy I've been married since the beginning of time, but I still kiss my hubs every New Year's Eve, and whenever else I can. "There's no better way to end a year than with love, and there's no better way to start the year fresh than some light over the clothes groping." Or, if you want something more serious: “Make me immortal with a kiss.” — Marlowe's Faustus

7 For The Picture Of Your Sleeping Children Who Could Not Hang Giphy My daughter never makes it to midnight. She's tried twice, and failed twice. Both years I've taken pictures of her prone form, splayed out upon the sofa, bedecked in her New Year's finery. Of course I post that picture to Instagram, it's entirely too cute to avoid. "It's funny. You take adults, they look lousy when they're asleep and they have their mouths way open, but kids don't. Kids look alright. They can even have spit all over the pillow and they still look alright." — JD Salinger, The Catcher In The Rye

8 With Your Besties Giphy This one is so easy for millennials. “She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people jealous of us.” —Clueless

9 Mirror Selfie Giphy “If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important Rule of Beauty, which is: ‘Who cares?’ ” — Tina Fey, Bossypants