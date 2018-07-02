On July 4, 1776 our founding fathers drafted the Declaration of Independence, paving the path for the United States of America. At some point along the road, we collectively decided that celebrating our country's emancipation from colonial rule required department store sales and excessive hot dog consumption. But it's also worth remembering that this holiday marks more than a day to BBQ and watch fireworks. Want to remind all your friends? Look no further than this collection of patriotic 4th of July memes.

These memes will interrupt the endless stream of pictures of red, white, and blue jello shots and cakes decorated like flags on your social media feeds, and instead provide a little reminder of everything we have to be thankful for.

We have a lot to celebrate, but there's always progress to be made. The good news is, it's entirely possible to honor the country you love while also striving to make it better. In fact, some say it's the very definition of a true patriot. As former president Barack Obama once said, according to Huffington Post, “Loving your country shouldn’t just mean watching fireworks on the Fourth of July. Loving your country must mean accepting your responsibility to do your part to change it. If you do, your life will be richer, our country will be stronger." You can celebrate your right to vote, and exercise it. You can honor the right to gather peacefully by joining a protest for a cause you believe in.

This Independence Day, do your part and wish your friends and family a happy 4th while reminding them to thank a service member, or emphasize the importance of civic engagement with a famous JFK quote. America gave us freedom to do what we please and celebrate how we wish. How much we choose to do with that freedom is up to us.

Wise Words From Our 16th President Considering Abraham Lincoln's instrumental role in the fight to keep our country united, it makes sense that he'd encourage people to take pride in their homes. And what's a better example of living so that your country will be proud of you than emancipating slaves?

#Blessed Remember that our freedom today was no accident. Millions of people before us have fought in big and small ways for the rights we've come to expect today.

Giving Thanks This July 4th, thank the service members and the families they leave behind, for we truly do feel safe because of the sacrifices others have made.

Remembering The Brave So many of us have come to expect freedom and security, taking for granted the price at which that privilege comes. Remember to acknowledge and give thanks to the troops.

Keeping It Simple Wish all your people a happy 4th with this cute design. Whether you share it with your Facebook friends or send it to a parent, upload it to Instagram or text it to a friend, it will surely bring a smile to someone's face.

Saluting Our Soldiers Between your barbecues and fireworks-viewing parties, make sure you take a second to think about those who have bravely made the decision to fight for their country.

Famous Advice from JFK While we celebrate our country and all it's given us, we should remember that with freedom comes responsibility. We must think about how we can use the freedom we've been granted to make this country a better place for all its inhabitants.

Honoring The Brave There really is no was to adequately thank to the men and women that serve our country, but this is a good place to start. Share this sentimental meme to remind others that this day is about more than American flag shirts and barbecues.

Remembering How We Got Here We're a young country, but we've had to fight each step of the way to protect and preserve our freedom.