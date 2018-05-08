My kids are still fairly young, which means that making crafts with them tends to be a much bigger mess than I ever anticipated, but I also adore anything and everything they manage to create. It also means I appreciate anyone who's willing to help them create a Mother's Day craft, because that task is no joke. If you're looking for something cute to make for another special mom, or for some ideas you can send as a small nudge to your partner to undertake with your own kids, start with this list of easy Mother's Day crafts for kids that will warm mom's heart.

Whether you choose to make flower petal bath salts that mom will love to use as she enjoys a quiet, undisturbed bath, or a colorful decoupage picture display that features a photo of her with her favorite people, there's a range of projects for every skill and mess level. You might need a stop off at the local craft store, but that could even inspire more projects to do with kids that mom would love! And even if the final product doesn't look as "photo-ready" as some of these examples, remember that the mom in your life will appreciate almost any handmade gift from her kids. Time to get crafting!

1 Rose Petal Bath Salts Paper & Stitch This gift is not only useful, it looks beautiful in a glass jar and would hardly even need wrapping paper! Paper & Stitch has a simple tutorial for rose petal bath salts that would be easily customizable to accommodate other types of flowers or scents as well.

2 Personalized Wood Plaques Lovely Indeed These personalized wood plaques from Lovely Indeed are surprisingly easy to put together, considering how darn adorable they are. The key ingredient is spray adhesive, which you'll use to stick cute patterned paper to a pre-cut board and then decorate with letter stickers. Brainstorming funny sayings your mom will appreciate might be the most fun part!

3 DIY Mug Set A Little Craft In Your Day Not all moms run on coffee, but most moms need some kind of hot beverage to get them through the early mornings and the long afternoon slump. You can easily help your kids whip up a set of new mugs that are dishwasher safe and ready to sip. This tutorial from A Little Craft in Your Day makes it very simple with endless options for personalization using only a few supplies.

4 Glitter Decoupage Tray Rosyscription Some kids just love a project with glitter — and so do some moms! This tutorial from Rosyscription makes it pretty simple (although probably not totally mess-free) to decoupage a tray with glitter, taking a dollar store acrylic organizing tray to another level.

5 Trinket Dishes Studio DIY With a little Model Magic clay and some craft paint, your kiddos can create these adorable trinket dishes from Studio DIY for their well-deserving mom. It's sort of like going to that over-priced clay-painting place but you can do everything from the comfort of your kitchen table!

6 Hand Painted Bouquet Wrap The Merrythought Even if you aren't reading this until Mother's Day morning and the mom in your life is sleeping in, this can be put together by the time she wakes up and you deliver her morning coffee in bed. Paint (or a marker) plus paper, with a little instruction from The Merrythought, easily transforms any bouquet, store bought or foraged, into the sweetest bouquet.

7 Decoupage Photo Display Mod Podge Rocks Using a canvas and some patterned and colorful tissue papers cut into squares, kids of almost any age can make this colorful picture display from Mod Podge Rocks.

8 Finger Crochet Potholders Paper & Stitch If your kid is the age when making friendship bracelets is all the rage, let them use their weaving skills to follow this easy finger crochet potholder tutorial from Paper & Stitch. The key to making them look a little fancier than the typical kid-DIY project is to use nicer yarn in a single color.

9 Flower Petal Soaps Hello Glow In theory, I might even be able to manage this DIY project with my toddler. If I melted the soap base, she could easily drop in the essential oils and flower petals and I think we could survive without a mess. Use this tutorial from Hello Glow to make these elegant soap bars. Wrap them up individually in pretty paper and you're good to go.

10 Felt Flower Clips Handmade Charlotte Kids will get a kick out of painting on these felt flowers, and mom will probably have more uses for them than you realize! Older kids can even help glue the felt onto the paperclips, making this tutorial from Handmade Charlotte a great DIY for kids of all ages.