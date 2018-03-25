April Fools' Day is coming right up, and it's not too early to start planning. Pranks and practical jokes can run the gamut from simple to elaborate, and from cute to downright malicious. Since, for your special someone, you'll want to make sure you've got just the right balance, here's a list of fun April Fools' Day pranks you can play on your wife.

The origins of April Fools' Day are something of a mystery — no one is quite sure where it comes from. The most popular theory, according to Snopes, has to do with the introduction of the modern calendar in the 1500s. Before that, the new year had begun on March 25, and had been celebrated on April 1. The new calendar moved New Year's Day to January 1. But some people missed the memo, and still thought that April 1 was New Year's, thus earning themselves the nickname "April fools." Apparently French peasants got in the habit of stopping at their neighbors' homes on April 1 to try and trick them into thinking it was New Year's Day, and from that custom comes our modern penchant for pranking family and friends.

But whatever the reason for the tradition, it's a good one to keep up. So take some inspiration from these ideas.

1 Put her car up for sale This idea from Somewhat Simple will have your wife screening phone calls and voicemails all day. Use Craigslist or Facebook (or both) to put her car up for sale, and make the price ridiculously low to ensure that there will be plenty of interest. Bonus points if you take the extra step of also writing the price on her car window.

2 Get a bad temporary tattoo Giphy You'll need to be a decent actor and devise a bit of a backstory to make this one work, but if you can pull it off, it will be super effective. Go out sans spouse the night of March 31, and come back a bit later, and maybe a bit drunker, than usual. The next morning, show your wife your still-tender skin that now features a bad (temporary) tattoo. Bustle recommended picking one that she's sure to hate. Think: dumb cartoon, fake Chinese character, or a phrase with a typo in it. Once you've gotten the desired reaction, you can either reveal your trickery or continue to milk it for the rest of the day.

3 Switch her drawers around Switch your wife's dresser drawers around so she doesn't know where to find her underwear, socks, and jeans in the morning, suggested Somewhat Simple. As pranks go, this one is pretty gentle, but it lets you get in a bit of a joke without too much stress.

4 Change her ringtone No one does ringtones anymore — if a phone isn't set to vibrate-only, the most you'll ever hear is the "Old Phone" sound. So give your wife's phone a retro makeover by changing her ringtone and notification sounds to song snippets that would have been cool circa 2010, and turn that volume all the way up. Then, recommended Somewhat Simple, be sure to call her while she's out, and set alarms and alerts to go off all day.

5 Fill a donut box with veggies Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images With April Fools' Day falling on a Sunday this year, you'll have the perfect opportunity to run out a bit before breakfast and surprise your sweetie with a nice big box of Dunkin' Donuts or Krispy Kremes. But before presenting it to her, replace the donuts with a big spread of veggies and dip, suggested Design Dazzle. (However, I strongly recommend not throwing the donuts away — just keep them stashed somewhere so you can enjoy a fat-laden feast once the joke's over.)

6 Give her a faux fender-bender Leave a note on your wife's car windshield that says, "I'm so sorry I hit your car!" along with a random name and number, suggested Mother's Niche. Better yet, get a friend in on the joke and use a fake name with their number, and have them play along by describing all the damage they did to her car. Then watch as she spends forever looking for the dings and scratches.

7 Mess with her phone's auto-correct Giphy Change the settings on your wife's phone so that whenever she types a common word like "and," "the," "no," or "hey," it auto-corrects to something else, suggested Somewhat Simple. Example replacement phrases: "April Fools'," "My husband is amazing," or any inside joke between the two of you.

8 Put a fake spider in her purse Giphy While a drawer is a classic choice, as suggested by Bustle, the options for where to hide a fake spider (or any kind of fake insect or rodent) are limited only by your imagination. Her purse, her car seat, the shower, or the cereal cupboard are all guaranteed to elicit the desired reaction from your darling arachnophobe.

9 Pretend your baby has learned to talk This one comes from my husband: Get recordings of a baby saying a simple word like "mama." Hide a bluetooth speaker somewhere near the baby. Then play the recording from your phone, but only when your wife isn't looking, and get really excited when it happens. Do this several times throughout the day, making it seem like only you are seeing the baby talk.

10 Sabotage the remote control Giphy If you place Scotch tape over the remote control sensor, your TV can't pick up the signal, and your wife will have no idea why it isn't turning on. Parenting recommends this prank for both TV remotes and gaming console remotes, and it works on computer mice too.