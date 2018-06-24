As the United States approaches its Independence Day celebrations, plenty of Americans have mixed feelings about the current political climate, to put it mildly. Most everyone could use a little insight and inspiration. To that end, these quotes from the Obamas to post on July 4, 2018 will serve as a pleasant reminder of the positive values that built America. These quotes might even put you in the celebratory mood in time to enjoy some fireworks.

From his very first appearances on the campaign trail, Barack Obama impressed pretty much everyone with his skills as an orator. He can deliver a speech like no one else. (Just do a search for "give a speech like Barack Obama" to see his lasting impact. There are so many hits.) But even without the 44th president's excellent delivery, his words still ring true today. His musings on life in America are timeless.

And for her part, Michelle Obama is also a skilled orator who has shared some seriously wise words over the years. (To be honest, Michelle Obama's homage to Maya Angelou still gives me chills.) So to focus on what's still positive about America and Americans today, review these impactful quotes from the Obamas. You'll feel at least a little more patriotic for the read.

1 "My fellow Americans, we are and always will be a nation of immigrants. We were strangers once, too." — Barack Obama Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Instead of engaging in "us versus them" rhetoric, Obama did not lose sight of the fact that the United States was founded by diverse people from all over the world. Immigration is the country's history.

2 "The future rewards those who press on. I don't have time to feel sorry for myself. I don't have time to complain. I'm going to press on." — Barack Obama Sure, it's easy to feel discouraged by almost anything in the current news. But it's important to refrain from giving up. Things can always improve if you keep working, or as Obama says, press on.

3 "You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world's problems at once but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own." — Michelle Obama Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At her 2011 keynote address at the Young African Women Leaders Forum, Michelle Obama addressed topics such as peaceful protests, leadership, and worthy causes. She also made this impactful remark about the power of individuals.

4 "If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress." — Barack Obama Plenty of Americans must have felt discouraged with their progress in everything from the Civil Rights Movement to the 2017 Women's March. But continuing to pursue the right path, even when it's tough, is so important.

5 "Money is not the only answer, but it makes a difference." — Barack Obama Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images This is some serious economic wisdom.

6 "Just try new things. Don't be afraid. Step out of your comfort zones and soar, all right?" — Michelle Obama These words were addressed to students beginning their college careers at Howard University. But really, even people who left the classroom long ago can benefit from the advice. No matter who you are, adopting new passions and pursuits can enrich your life like nothing else.

7 "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." — Barack Obama Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images If there's one word you associate with Barack Obama's first presidential campaign, "change" is probably it. He pretty much made that word his mantra during this time. But this line from a 2008 speech still holds true a decade later. This variation on the idea of "be the change" is still so relevant.

8 "I want a president with a record of public service, someone whose life's work shows our children that we don't chase fame and fortune for ourselves: we fight to give everyone a chance to succeed." — Michelle Obama Honestly, her focus on helping others instead of feeding your own ego is so refreshing. Giving others a chance to make it, too, is so crucial.

9 "People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together." — Michelle Obama Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maybe helping others is the most powerful thing a person can do in this life. It's better than empty put-downs at any rate.

10 "We, the People, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what's in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals, and those who died in their defense." — Barack Obama This kind of compassion for others and a sense of unity is so refreshing, right? In the same DNC speech he also addressed the fact that, in America, the country's problems can be solved, as reported by ABC News. It's such a positive message.