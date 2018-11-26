While Netflix's avalanche of delightfully ridiculous Christmas movies may have felt like gift enough, they have even more new content to offer. A ton of movies and shows will be arriving on the streaming service after November comes to an end, ready to replace all the recently departed media. These 11 series coming to Netflix in December are just a handful of the shows that will be making their debut or continuing their run. But they're more than enough to keep you busy during the holiday season.

There will be plenty of Christmas specials to supplement your holiday marathons, whether you're looking for reality TV or a dose of your favorite scripted series. But if you're a little overwhelmed with all the seasonal offers lately, then you have other options, too. Several docuseries will be premiering this December, in addition to all the original shows getting their launch and overseas series making the jump to Netflix. No matter what your favorite genre is — comedy, horror, romance, reality, or drama — you'll be able to locate something intriguing to watch in the upcoming month.

Hopefully one of these 11 shows will be exactly what you're looking for on Netflix this December. If not, there's always next month.

Nailed It! Holiday! (Dec. 7) Giphy On Nailed It!, people who aren't especially skilled at baking do their very best to recreate some incredibly fancy desserts, to generally hilarious results. This good-humored series is one of many dropping a Christmas special this year. It should start off your December with at least one good laugh.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Dec. 7) Giphy On a more serious note, this episode of ReMastered reexamines the murder of Jam Master Jay, DJ for Run-D.M.C. Those with an interest in music or true crime will surely want to tune in.

Out Of Many, One (Dec. 12) Netflix on YouTube Taking its title from the United States' motto "E Pluribus Unum," this docuseries follows five immigrants as they prepare to take their naturalization tests to become citizens.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Dec. 14) Giphy Though it's not quite time for Season 2, this holiday special will tide you over if you're craving more Sabrina Spellman. And who doesn't want to see how the Church of Night rings in the winter solstice?

Fuller House: Season 4 (Dec. 14) Giphy It certainly wouldn't hurt to have more family-centric shenanigans to enjoy as the holidays approach, which means Season 4 of Fuller House is arriving just in time.

The Fix (Dec. 14) Netflix on YouTube In this roundtable show, comedians Jimmy Carr, D.L. Hughley and Katherine Ryan will welcome new guests every episode as they attempt to solve all the world's problems. Good luck with that.

Back With The Ex (Dec. 21) Giphy Another reality series, Back with the Ex reunites four people with their most serious ex-partners and follows the fallout, whatever that may be.

Derry Girls (Dec. 21) Channel 4 on YouTube An import from the U.K.'s Channel 4, Derry Girls is a comedic coming of age series set during the Northern Ireland Troubles in the early 1990s.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11 (Dec. 25) Giphy Though not a Netflix original, the second-to-last season of Anthony Bourdain's CNN travel show is not to be missed once it premieres on the streaming platform.

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (Dec. 26) Giphy The adventures of the titular Alexa and Katie continue in their sophomore year in Season 2, bringing them even more milestones that they can weather together.