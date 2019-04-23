One type of gift that I absolutely love receiving is a good book. While my husband and kids are great gift-givers, they're not into the same type of books that I am, and getting a book from them may fall short of my great expectations (get it?). So, on Mother's Day, sometimes taking matters into my own hands and selecting a book that I've been itching to read is best. If you are like me and looking to buy yourself exactly what you want to read, look no further than these 12 books to buy yourself for Mother's Day.

I'm a self-professed book nerd. At any given moment, I can be found squeezing in a few pages here or there between all of my mom, wife, and work obligations. Whether it's flipping through a favorite classic tale or becoming entranced in a new self-help book, reading helps me unwind, re-focus, and fill my brain with something other than my kids' school schedule and lunchbox preferences.

The books on this list run the gamut of page-turning thrillers, powerful autobiographies, and steamy beach reads, so you're sure to find at least one book to enjoy when you give yourself the gift of reading this Mother's Day. Whether you read your pick curled up in bed, while sipping coffee, or while in a relaxing bubble bath, I hope you get to also enjoy the ultimate co-gift that reading brings with it — an escape from your hectic mom duties.

1. 'Where The Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens Barnes & Noble If you are a mom who love a gripping, gut-wrenching page-turner, then Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens is the perfect Mother's Day gift to yourself. The coming-of-age story/murder mystery impressed Reese Witherspoon so much that she not only selected it as a pick for her book club, but she is producing a movie based on the book, according to Variety.

2. 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama Barnes & Noble The #1 New York Times bestseller and Oprah's Book Club pick, Becoming by Michelle Obama, tells her story of highs and lows throughout her life, including the trials of motherhood, infertility, law school, and being married to a U.S. President. According to several of my friends who have read this one, it is stunningly relatable considering it was written by a woman who lived in the White House for eight years. Shamefully, I have to admit that I have yet to read this memoir by our former first lady, though it is quite high up on my "to-read" list.

3. '#IMomSoHard' by Kristin Hensley & Jen Smedley Barnes & Noble After blowing up the internet with their hilarious videos on motherhood, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley hit the bookshelves bringing the same wit and relate-ability to their book #IMomSoHard. This book is sure to make you pee your pants a little laughing when you gift it to yourself for Mother's Day this year. (Come on, you know it happens to you, too!)

4. 'Heartland' by Sarah Smarsh Barnes & Noble Journalist Sarah Smarsh takes readers on a journey through growing up as part of the working poor as a fifth generation wheat farmer in rural Kansas in Heartland. If you love personal narratives with a strong cultural hook, you'll love diving into this richly descriptive memoir when you gift yourself this book for Mother's Day.

5. 'The Perfect Couple' By Elin Hilderbrand A wedding, a murder, family love triangles, and a Nantucket beach backdrop provide all of the elements to give you an escape from reality when you pick up The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand for yourself for Mother's Day this year. It's perfect for enjoying poolside or on the couch on a rainy day as you try to forget your kids screaming in the background.

6. 'Girl, Wash Your Face' by Rachel Hollis Barnes & Noble If you haven't already read this kick-in-the-pants motivational book by entrepreneur Rachel Hollis, grab a copy of Girl, Wash Your Face for yourself for Mother's Day this year. It is packed full of useful bits of wisdom from a working mom who strives to live her life to the fullest. And if you have read it, but want to hone in on even more of the inspirational advice Hollis dishes out, pick up her follow-up to the bestseller, Girl, Stop Apologizing. Both books are ones you'll want to read over and over again and gift copies to all of the women in your life.

7. 'The Matriarch: Barbara Bush And The Making Of An American Dynasty" by Susan Page Barnes & Noble No matter which end of the political spectrum you fall, or if you (like me) find yourself somewhere in the middle, the Bush family legacy is undeniably one that has headlined American culture for decades. Susan Page's The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty chronicles the life and work of former first lady Barbara Bush as told through interviews with the Bush family, personal diary pages, and conversations with Barbara Bush herself in the months before her passing. As the only woman to see both her husband and son serve as President, her story is a fascinating one to read about, especially for mothers.

8. 'Educated' by Tara Westover Barnes & Noble This harrowing memoir by Tara Westover is a gripping account of her childhood being raised by a survivalist family in the mountains and her eventual quest to achieve a PhD despite not having any formal education as a child. Educated is a great choice for moms who love reading inspiring tales of people who overcome adversity from their childhoods to achieve great success as adults.

9. 'A Spark Of Light' by Jodi Picoult Barnes & Noble I love a good Jodi Picoult novel. Known for writing tear-jerking fictional stories based on difficult life circumstances like her breakout book, My Sister's Keeper, Picoult brings the same raw authenticity to her latest, A Spark Of Light. The novel chronicles both sides of the abortion debate through a fictional story with gripping characters that will tug on your heartstrings.

10. 'An American Marriage' by Tayari Jones Barnes & Noble This captivating work of fiction by Tayari Jones chronicles the story of a husband and wife who struggle to keep their marriage in tact after he is wrongfully convicted of a crime he did not commit and sentenced to prison, and she seeks refuge in a childhood friend. An American Marriage was a 2018 Oprah's book club selection and was named to multiple publications top book lists. If you enjoy emotional love stories with a strong societal struggle, this is a great choice for your Mother's Day gift to yourself.

11. 'Imperfect Courage' by Jessica Honegger Barnes & Noble Imperfect Courage chronicles the personal journey of mom and entrepreneur Jessica Honegger as she leads her family through funding her son's adoption and building a business based on artisan jewelry made halfway around the world. In sharing her own story, Honegger gives readers inspiring advice on how to overcome obstacles, face their fears, embrace others, and lead courageously in life, family, and business. It is the perfect inspirational read for Mother's Day.