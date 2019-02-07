12 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts From Amazon Everybody Will Love

Most people are pretty busy all the time, and it's easy to forget to grab the perfect gift for your loved ones until it's too late. Thank goodness this is an era with fast shipping from gigantic online retailers that have almost anything you could possibly want. You can even order it from the palm of your hand. It turns out, there's more than a little cupid magic online, so I've compiled a list of the best last minute Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon to embrace that one-click magic.

Amazon is more than just than one of the world's most popular online stores. It's also your connection to hundreds of restaurants, Whole Foods, and quick delivery service of groceries and everyday necessities. Amazon even sells and ships fresh floral arrangements and houseplants, so it's basically the perfect millennial shopping destination. If you're feeling especially lazy, you can even have Amazon gift wrap your package for you for an additional fee.

Personally, I love their gift wrap because it's usually a gauzy, brightly-colored bag, and in my house, those get repurposed immediately to hold my daughter's Barbie junk. That way not only is everyone getting a great Valentine's Day gift, I'm also not stepping on plastic high heels, which are almost as bad as a LEGO block. But whether you go for the gift wrap or not, here are 12 last minute gifts you can get on Amazon today.

1 Majesty Palm Costa Farms Majesty Palm $49 Amazon A gorgeous, easy-to-care for palm tree in a lovely neutral pot is better than any bouquet. At 3 to 4-feet tall, this palm tree is perfect for the plant lady in all of us. SEE ON AMAZON

3 For Game of Thrones Fans Premium Game of Thrones Stemless Wine Glasses $32 Amazon So what if Khal Drogo could survive legions of warriors only to die of what amounted to an infected paper cut. So what if Daenerys is involved in a torrid affair with her nephew. This is romantic, and the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the GoT fan in your life. SEE ON AMAZON

5 Shaving Bowl Blue Shaving Bowl $27 Amazon Amazon says "blue shaving bowl for men." I say "place for your husband to throw his keys and change when he gets in the house." But sure, I guess you could use it as a shaving bowl (whatever that is). SEE ON AMAZON

6 Multi-Use Tool Victorinox Multi Use Tool $25 Amazon Say what you will about getting someone a Swiss army knife, but they are danged useful. My husband uses mine all the freaking time, so this year he's getting his own. SEE ON AMAZON

7 A Super Fun Game Hookey Ring Toss $36 Amazon This game is insanely fun. Granted, I suck at it, but I keep trying. And trying. It's like the long-lost son of darts and ring toss, and it's perfect for the winter when you can't go outside and play cornhole. SEE ON AMAZON