12 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts From Amazon Everybody Will Love

Most people are pretty busy all the time, and it's easy to forget to grab the perfect gift for your loved ones until it's too late. Thank goodness this is an era with fast shipping from gigantic online retailers that have almost anything you could possibly want. You can even order it from the palm of your hand. It turns out, there's more than a little cupid magic online, so I've compiled a list of the best last minute Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon to embrace that one-click magic.
Amazon is more than just than one of the world's most popular online stores. It's also your connection to hundreds of restaurants, Whole Foods, and quick delivery service of groceries and everyday necessities. Amazon even sells and ships fresh floral arrangements and houseplants, so it's basically the perfect millennial shopping destination. If you're feeling especially lazy, you can even have Amazon gift wrap your package for you for an additional fee.
Personally, I love their gift wrap because it's usually a gauzy, brightly-colored bag, and in my house, those get repurposed immediately to hold my daughter's Barbie junk. That way not only is everyone getting a great Valentine's Day gift, I'm also not stepping on plastic high heels, which are almost as bad as a LEGO block. But whether you go for the gift wrap or not, here are 12 last minute gifts you can get on Amazon today.
1Majesty Palm
A gorgeous, easy-to-care for palm tree in a lovely neutral pot is better than any bouquet. At 3 to 4-feet tall, this palm tree is perfect for the plant lady in all of us.
2A Book To Help Out
How Not To Kill Your Houseplant
It's a good gift to go along with the houseplant you bought for your love. Trust me on this one, it will save everyone a lot of tears.
3For Game of Thrones Fans
Premium Game of Thrones Stemless Wine Glasses
So what if Khal Drogo could survive legions of warriors only to die of what amounted to an infected paper cut. So what if Daenerys is involved in a torrid affair with her nephew. This is romantic, and the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the GoT fan in your life.
4Gorgeous Earrings
Gold or Silver Resin Drop Earrings
These gorgeous gold or silver-plated drop earrings with translucent resin are affordable, and available for free same-day shipping via Prime.
5Shaving Bowl
Amazon says "blue shaving bowl for men." I say "place for your husband to throw his keys and change when he gets in the house." But sure, I guess you could use it as a shaving bowl (whatever that is).
6Multi-Use Tool
Say what you will about getting someone a Swiss army knife, but they are danged useful. My husband uses mine all the freaking time, so this year he's getting his own.
7A Super Fun Game
This game is insanely fun. Granted, I suck at it, but I keep trying. And trying. It's like the long-lost son of darts and ring toss, and it's perfect for the winter when you can't go outside and play cornhole.
8You're Fancy Now
14k Gold Solitaire Bezel Set Diamond with Lobster Clasp Strand Bracelet
This simple bracelet is stunning, and it is sure to make a splash this Valentine's Day. It is a unique and delicate white gold chain with a bezel set diamond.
9Kindle Paperwhite
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite can be read anywhere, including the beach in full sun, and the charge lasts forever. It's the best gift for an avid reader, and at $100, it's not nearly as pricey as an iPad.
10Turntable
A chic, mid-century style turntable, perfect for sparking the love of vinyl in the recipient of this fantastic gift.
11Leather Jacket
Flavor Brown Leather Motorcycle Jacket With Removable Hood
This effortlessly cool leather jacket is a handsome and hip layer that your partner might not splurge on for themselves.
12Real Silk Pajamas
Fishers Finery Women's Classic Pure Mulberry Silk Pajama Set with Gift Box
100 percent real silk pajamas. These PJs are a luxury item that everyone should have the chance to experience. They basically feel like a second skin that flows over you like the barest of waterfalls — just heaven in fabric form.