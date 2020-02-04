As much as you love your little one, sometimes they can really get in the way of your need for space, quiet, or just doing every day things. Every now and then, you can get so desperate that there are things you let your kids destroy for some peace... even just a few minutes of silence.

Every parent has been there at some point. Maybe you're on a work call, or you have an important guest over, or there's a mess that has to be cleaned up, or a chore that must be done. In those moments, you see your child doing something that, on a regular day, they really shouldn't be doing... but you surrender. You wave your white flag because you desperately need a little peace and quiet, even if it's at the expense of your can of shaving cream or an entire packet of craft glitter.

If you're still feeling a little ashamed about the time your child managed to open a box of fruit snacks, and ate them all, while you watched from afar, here are stories from 12 other moms who've been there. Not only have they been there, but they have absolutely no regrets because it was totally worth it at the time.

1. Whatever It Takes To Rest RuslanDashinsky/E+/Getty Images "Just this past weekend I was diagnosed with the flu and let my 7-year-old do some 'gem kit', which [resulted in] sand and hammer marks all over my dining room table and floor. BUT there was peace for two hours. Sand vacuumed up, table now has character marks." Jill B.

2. She Just Wanted A Quiet Drive "On our first road trip, I let my 2-year-old color all over herself in order to make it through the last few hours of the drive." Kelly L.

3. Sometimes Doritos Fingers Are Worth It "I had a stomach bug when [my daughter] was maybe 18-months-old, so still very small. I usually fed her super healthily but that day I gated off the playroom, gave her a party size bag of Doritos and let her have her way with it. I dozed on the floor, waking occasionally to vomit and see how many more orange hand prints had appeared around the room. Absolutely worth it." Kathleen K.

4. Tissues Are A Dime A Dozen Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images "Boxes of tissues. Sometimes pulling all the tissues (or wipes) out of the container and 'cleaning' will keep my 2-year-old busy for so long — totally worth it." Stephanie B.

5. RIP Little Golden Book "Little Golden Books in the back of the car — I can hear her ripping them up as I drive. It's the car, so there's no way to get it away from her once she's begun without pulling over, so I've resigned myself that there will be some ripped up books. Our car is currently littered with little pieces of paper from this. I'm hoping she doesn't think it's OK to rip up books now, but we have long commute, and this helps keep her busy." Anonymous

6. Quiet Worship In Exchange For Water Play "I let my son soak himself at church yesterday because he found a step stool and a water fountain. He played for 20 minutes and I'm sure he drank some of it, and the rest assisted in keeping him clean. Which is good because he was too tired for a bath last night!" Beth H.

7. Coloring On The Wall > Fighting Over Screen Time Claire G. "My husband is [strict] about screen time. I go away to run errands and come home to crayons all over every wall. He literally just watched him draw on the wall because it was easier than not." Claire G.

8. A Pack Of Wipes Made For Hours Of Entertainment "We once let our 1-year-old (who was 9 or 10 months at the time) play with a packet of wipes on a long drive because nothing else was working and he always loved the crinkle. We thought, 'oh, he can't open it, we'll be fine'. He was so quiet we forgot and got home to literally an entire packet of wipes pulled out and strewn about the car. You know what, though? Worth it." Heather G.

9. One Load Of Laundry For Fun With Diaper Cream "My older son got a tin of butt cream and smeared it all over himself and the carpet when I went downstairs to throw the laundry in." Susan B.

10. Because No One Wants A Crying Baby On A Plane Christina P. "I spent many flights letting my son cover my face with painters tape. I thought he’d like to stick it on the tray table or arm rests or something, but no, my face was the target and I willingly participated for hours of a happy quiet baby on a plane." Christina P.

11. Seriously, What's With Kids And Tissues? "My oldest emptied an entire box of tissues while I was taking in groceries from the garage... then shoved them all back into the box again" Mara H.