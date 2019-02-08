Some people are just in love with love. They live for passion, they find whimsy in everything, they believe 100 percent in fate. They say "awww" when other people say "ugh" and they don't think twice about doing things like pouring their hearts out on social media just because it's some sappy holiday. Are you one of these love-loving people? Then you're probably in need of some super sentimental Instagram captions for Valentine's Day. (Do you know one of those people? Then you're still in need of some super-sentimental Instagram captions, because if you don't helpfully forward some *good* options to your emotional pal before February 14, there's just no telling what embarrassing nonsense they'll post.)

No matter what kind of relationship you're in, you'll find a quote here that vibes with you and your partner's personal love story. Whatever it is that drew you and your soul mate together, you'll see that spirit represented: Whether you're an unlikely pair with an unbelievable story or one of those twosomes that everybody's always known would end up together or something in between (or nowhere close), there's a quote that's sure to express all the emotions this holiday holds for you. Remember... it's Valentine's Day, and excess sentiment is encouraged.

1 "We are most alive when we're in love." — John Updike Listed by The Telegraph as one of the iconic author's most memorable quotes, this would be a sweet caption for a pic of you and your S.O. laughing and having fun, maybe hiking or dancing or something else that says "we are most alive, do you see?"

2 "In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you." — 'Juno' Giphy This cute quote (from a very cute movie) would pair well with a shot of you wearing a sheet mask as your partner gazes at you in adoration (or benign tolerance).

3 "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle Heavy stuff, but what do you expect from an ancient Greek philosopher? This quote requires an artfully executed photograph... or an artsy filter, at least.

4 "Give your all to me, I’ll give my all to you. You’re my end and my beginning, even when I lose I’m winning." — John Legend Giphy John and Chrissy aren't at the top of the #celebcouplegoals list for nothing! You should definitely post this quote with a photo of you and your partner recreating a scene from the "All of Me" video, because *that* would be amazing.

5 "Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering." — Nicole Krauss, 'The History of Love' These lines from the 2005 award-winning novel would be particularly appropriate for a pair of childhood sweethearts.

6 "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get – only with what you are expecting to give – which is everything." —Katharine Hepburn Giphy As quoted in Town & Country, these inspirational words came from a woman who was at the center of what was arguably Hollywood's greatest love story. If your romance is of epic Katharine Hepburn/Spencer Tracy proportions, here's your caption.

7 “Each time you happen to me all over again.”― Edith Wharton, 'The Age of Innocence' From the classic novel-turned-film (if you haven't seen it, think "tale of forbidden love directed by Martin Scorsese starring Daniel Day Lewis in his prime), this quote is the stuff on-again/off-again relationships (like yours?) are made from.

8 "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." ― Charles M. Schulz Giphy Truer words were never spoken, but naturally the guy who brought Snoopy into the world is pretty smart. If you and your partner share a love of chocolate, this could actually be pretty meaningful. Especially if you pose with chocolates.

9 "I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." ― J.R.R. Tolkien, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' Are you looking to perhaps make up for snapping at your partner too often about stupid things like muddy footprints and stray beard hairs in the sink lately? This quote will turn your Instagram post into the social media equivalent of a sweeping gesture.

10 "I have crossed oceans of time to find you."―'Bram Stoker's Dracula' Giphy Speaking of sweeping romantic gestures... this line is best suited to former teen goth couples who thought Francis Ford Coppola's movie version of the vampire tale was so deep, and also Keanu Reeves was in it.

11 "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, 'Wuthering Heights' Perhaps you and your partner fell for each other in a college lit seminar? Or maybe you both teach high school English, how cute! Or maybe neither one of you ever read any Brontë but you like the quote, that's fine too.

11 "Standing in the light of your halo, I got my angel now." — Beyonce, 'Halo' Giphy Obviously you don't want to start any trouble on Valentine's Day, so if you and yours have any Bey & Jay-type history between you... I don't know, it's your call. Great quote, though.