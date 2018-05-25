13 Father's Day 2018 Gifts For The Costco Dad That Are A Total Home Run
When we think of Costco, we often think of free meatball samples, giant triple boxes of cereal, and cases of tomato soup. So it's not the first place you'd think to go shopping for Father's Day, as a 48-pack of granola bars may seem a bit... excessive. However, if you go to a Costco store and stroll the aisles or head over to to their website, you'll soon realize it's a treasure trove of Father's Day present possibilities. It's just a matter of figuring out what to get for the Costco dad for Father's Day that will make him feel like you actually put some thought into it.
Costco Father's Day shopping isn't just about one kind of dad. You can find things for sporty dads, fishing dads, cigar-smoking dads, and fitness buff dads. Costco even caters to beer-drinking dads with their own Kirkland brand of craft beer. All of these things are available at "warehouse prices," which means you aren't paying for fancy store displays and things are likely stacked in big piles on a shelf. If you want to do in person shopping, you need to be a Costco Club Member, which starts at $60 a year. If you're really stuck for an idea but know your dad or your kids' dad is the type who is thrilled by the thought of buying paper towels, tennis balls, or batteries in bulk, you could even just get them a membership of their own for Father's Day.
And when you think about it, the best part about getting the dad in your life something from his favorite store is that he can return it for something he really wants when he's back there next week. So really, you can do no wrong here.
1Tackle Bag
For the fisherman dad, this is a great tackle bag that comes with four different types of bait, with scents that include: Chartreuse, Fluorescent Orange, Rainbow and Sherbert.
2Telescope
A telescope is great for a dad who is obsessed with the stars and planets. It's a wonderful gift he can also share with the kids.
3Guitar
Encourage his rock star dreams with this guitar. Before you know it, he'll be playing the first few notes of "Smoke on the Water." Not sure he'll learn the rest of it, but he can take lessons or download a YouTube video or two to learn how.
4Kayak
This one might be best if you live near a lake, but what a fun hobby to be able to give the dad in your life. Maybe he'll even let you borrow it sometimes.
5Basketball
He can use this professional-grade basketball to play at the local gym, playground, or backyard. If he has his own ball, he's got a better chance at making those three-pointers. Or at least winning a game of HORSE.
6Dartboard
Dartboards are a lot of fun and don't take up much room. Hang this one in your basement, family room, rec room, or wherever he'd like to play it.
7Ping Pong Table
Play Ping Pong outdoors or indoors with this set. It includes two paddles and balls, as well as a cover to keep it in tip top shape. This is definitely something that your whole family can enjoy, as well as anyone who comes over.
8Popcorn
If he's a popcorn lover, or all about Netflix binge-marathons, this tin will satisfy his sweet tooth and his salty-snack cravings (and yours, too).
9Body Building Equipment
If the guy in your life can't stop talking about how he needs to get in shape, help him reach his goal with this set. He can do his workouts from the convenience of home with this seven-piece kit that includes a workout DVD and nutrition guide.
10Electric Razor
If he's all about clean (or perfectly manicured) shave, he'll appreciate this super efficient electric razor.
11Sunglasses
Get him ready for summer in these cool and classic aviators that basically look good on everyone.
12Cigar Humidor
If you've got a cigar enthusiast in your house, consider this great way to store them.
13Bluetooth Speaker
Dad can use this portable speaker to party inside or out, poolside or in the garage. Plus it's waterproof, so a little splash from a hose (maybe he's using it while he washes the cars in the driveway?) won't do it any harm.