When we think of Costco, we often think of free meatball samples, giant triple boxes of cereal, and cases of tomato soup. So it's not the first place you'd think to go shopping for Father's Day, as a 48-pack of granola bars may seem a bit... excessive. However, if you go to a Costco store and stroll the aisles or head over to to their website, you'll soon realize it's a treasure trove of Father's Day present possibilities. It's just a matter of figuring out what to get for the Costco dad for Father's Day that will make him feel like you actually put some thought into it.

Costco Father's Day shopping isn't just about one kind of dad. You can find things for sporty dads, fishing dads, cigar-smoking dads, and fitness buff dads. Costco even caters to beer-drinking dads with their own Kirkland brand of craft beer. All of these things are available at "warehouse prices," which means you aren't paying for fancy store displays and things are likely stacked in big piles on a shelf. If you want to do in person shopping, you need to be a Costco Club Member, which starts at $60 a year. If you're really stuck for an idea but know your dad or your kids' dad is the type who is thrilled by the thought of buying paper towels, tennis balls, or batteries in bulk, you could even just get them a membership of their own for Father's Day.

And when you think about it, the best part about getting the dad in your life something from his favorite store is that he can return it for something he really wants when he's back there next week. So really, you can do no wrong here.