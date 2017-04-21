When you have your very first baby, your entire life changes in an instant. Over night, your priorities shift to being responsible for another human being's entire life. This new job is monumentally important, but so is choosing a first Mother's Day gift for your wife.

Maybe your wife just spent 9+ months carrying your child and then became a personal milk factory. Maybe she waited years for a child and went through home studies and foster parenting to become a mom. Maybe she had a few rainbow babies along the way, but no matter what, she deserves the entire world. (Honestly, she would probably settle for just a decent hot shower and some alone time.) Motherhood is hard, but gifts on Mother’s Day are a nice perk that help maintain the balance between wanting to hide in the closet eating piles of chocolate and soaking in the scent of your precious baby. Your wife’s first Mother’s Day is the perfect time to find something special that shows her exactly how much you value and appreciate her role as your child’s mother.

Picking out something sparkly or silky can go a long way when it comes to putting a smile on your wife’s face on her first Mother’s Day. Bonus points if said gift can’t be used by you or your children and must be enjoyed by mom and mom alone. This list should help get your wheels turning.

1. New Mom Gift Box New Mom Gift Box Weddings & Favors | $45 See on Etsy This gift box from Weddings and Favors on Etsy is the perfect assortment of goodies for a first-time mom to enjoy on Mother’s Day. Skincare items like lip balm, bar soap, body butter, and a bath balm are paired with an adorable candle that reminds her she is definitely a hot mama.

2. One Love Birth Charm Necklace One Love Birth Charm Necklace Uncommon Goods | $45 See on Uncommon Goods You can rarely go wrong gifting a sparkly necklace to a first-time mom on Mother’s Day — especially this One Love Birth Charm necklace from Uncommon goods. Each dainty birthstone dangles from the end of either a sterling silver or 14K gold-filled chain. You can add a stone to the necklace with each new child you welcome into your family, or add yours and your partner's own birthstones as well.

3. Baby Stats Bracelet Baby Stats Bracelet Red Fern Studios | $36 See on Etsy A piece of jewelry is always a top-notch choice for a Mother’s Day gift, but one like this bracelet from Red Fern Studio on Etsy is ideal for a first-time mom. The inside of this sterling silver bracelet is inscribed with your baby’s length, weight, height, and time of birth so that it will always remind her of where her motherhood journey began.

4. iRobot Roomba 675 Vacuum iRobot Roomba 675 Vacuum Amazon | $300 $220 See on Amazon While the gift of a self-guided cleaning tool is great for any mom, it is especially handy for first-time moms who are still getting a handle on the whole cleaning-your-house-while-simultaneously-parenting thing. Plus, cleaning while your newborn is sleeping is for the birds. Give her a robot to do the vacuuming.

5. Avocado Green Pillow Avocado Green Pillow Avocado | $79 See on Avocado New moms 100% need to sleep as well as they possibly can each night. (You know, between the every-other-hour cluster feeds.) A luxurious pillow that’s made entirely out of organic materials that your wife might not actually ever buy herself can make all the difference. I was personally gifted this exact pillow by my husband last year, and it is an absolute dream.

6. Atlas Monthly Coffee Subscription Atlas Monthly Coffee Subscription Atlas Coffee | $14 Price is per month for one bag of coffee. See on Atlas Coffee Many moms drink a magical, live-giving liquid each morning that helps them survive the daily grind of raising small children. Help your wife squeeze just a bit more joy into her cup of joe by signing her up for an Atlas Coffee Club subscription. Each month, she’ll receive a new bag of single origin coffee from a different part of the world. The best part is that she’ll feel like she’s getting to experience somewhere exotic without leaving the kitchen.

7. New Mom 'Friends' Wine Glass New Mom ‘Friends’ Wine Glass JM Creations | $11 See on Etsy Does your wife love wine? Does she love Friends? Then, she will absolutely enjoy this adorable wine glass from JM Creations on Etsy for Mother’s Day. She can drink her favorite vino and remember that just like her favorite ‘90s sitcom, you’ll always be there for her.

8. Baby Keepsake Library Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods | $85 See on Uncommon Goods I am an absolute sucker for a good organizing system and wish something like this had existed when my kids were babies. Hospital bracelets, a lock of hair from their first hair cut, favorite outfits, and more can all be stored easily in this Baby Keepsake Library from Uncommon Goods. All those little odds and ends from your baby’s first year can go right inside of the neat little boxes and be tucked away for safekeeping.

9. Organic Cotton Robe Organic Cotton Robe Pact | $50 $30 See on Pact Gifting a mom with infinite comfort items can make her heart swoon. This soft and cozy robe from Pact is made from 100% fair trade certified organic cotton, is lightweight, and perfect for mornings when your wife just wants to lounge around in her pajamas. (You know, everyday.)

10. Heated Back & Neck Massager Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon | $50 See on Amazon Give your wife the gift of absolute relaxation right at home with this Naipo Shiatsu heated back and neck massager. With multiple settings and adjustments for speed, intensity, and heat, she can set her preferences exactly where she wants them for a personalized massage anytime. After long nights, early mornings, and carrying around a baby all day, this is just what every first-time mom needs.

11. Baby Arrival Keychain Baby Arrival Keychain Custom Built Gifts | $10 See on Etsy Help your wife commemorate the birth of your first born when you gift her this baby arrival key chain from Custom Built Gifts on Etsy. She can keep it on her key ring for years to come as a daily reminder of her very first Mother’s Day.

12. Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser InnoGear | $16 See on Amazon The gift of zen is always one worth giving. If you give your wife an essential oil diffuser, she can diffuse her favorite oil blends in any room of your home where she wants to relax. A calm mind and soothing scents are welcomed gifts for first-time moms.