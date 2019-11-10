13 Thanksgiving Sheet Pan Sides You'll Def Make Room For In The Oven

Thanksgiving 2018 at the Schreier household will live on in infamy. TBH, I'm not entirely sure I'm ready to talk about it, but as I look at sheet pan Thanksgiving sides to prepare, I'm feeling more and more hopeful. For my family, not only was last year my son's first Thanksgiving, but we were still in the throes of his 4-month sleep regression, and we decided to host because it would be "easier" with the baby's nap schedule.

Y'all. I guess not all was lost because I roasted a killer turkey , but not only did my son miss his nap, but my beagles started aggressively fighting as soon as we sat down to eat, which made the baby scream and cry in horror, my mom scream and jump up to grab him — knocking over his entire high chair and her chair — which then made her cry because she thought she hurt one of the dogs, and then me crying because I was exhausted and I couldn't believe this was all going down right when I was about to eat.

Phew. But OK, the other disaster was that I decided to make an autumn harvest side dish with Brussels sprouts, carrots, sweet potato, squash, and turnips roasted in bacon fat with chopped bacon in it. I thought it sounded delicious and was a nice change of ingredients from our typical southern Thanksgiving side fare, but oh boy, was I wrong. My parents barely touched it, and my mom just ate all the bacon out of it. So my husband and I had leftover "autumn harvest side dish" for days and days.

The bonus is that sheet pan dishes are easy to clean up, and if your family isn't picky about their Thanksgiving side dishes, you'll want to try one of these easy recipes. Maybe don't share with the beagles though.

2. Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios & Cranberries Five Heart Home When I was a kid, I never thought Brussels sprouts would end up being one of my favorite vegetables. But here we are. And Five Heart Home's balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts with pistachios and cranberries will make a believer out of anyone.

3. Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Chile-Lime Yogurt Wild Greens & Sardines For a fancy side dish everyone will be excited about (except for maybe my parents, this roasted sweet potatoes with chili-lime yogurt from Wild Greens & Sardines looks like something you'd find at a high-end restaurant. But it's really not hard to make.

4. Warm Autumn Roasted Vegetable Salad How Sweet Eats So this warm roasted autumn salad from How Sweet Eats looks a lot like my autumn harvest side dish I made last year. I'm sure your parents will like it and eat it though.

5. Sweet Potato Crostini with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate Wholefully Another side dish that looks absolutely beautiful, but it is super simple to make. Wholefully really hit it out of the park with this sweet potato crostini with goat cheese and pomegranate recipe. It's as simple as slicing potatoes, tossing them in olive oil and other spices, then just adding toppings. Yum.

7. Sheet Pan Mac & Cheese Damn Delicious Now for a side dish the entire family would love — even my parents. Damn Delicious' sheet pan macaroni and cheese recipe is easy and delicious. And while you do have to boil the noodles (worth it), it's still incredibly easy.

8. Apple Cider Roasted Squash Good Life Eats Nothing screams fall to me more than apple cider and butternut squash. Put the two together like in this Good Life Eats apple cider roasted squash recipe and you'll have fall coming out of your ears and your oven.

9. Butternut Squash & Crispy Kale Bake Tori Avey For the families who like to get a little greenery on Thanksgiving Day with their turkey and cranberry sauce, this butternut squash and crispy kale bake recipe from Tori Avey is the perfect complement to your Thanksgiving meal.

10. Cider Glazed Roasted Root Vegetables Jen Elizabeth's Journals Cider and root vegetables — the perfect combo for any fall meal, but definitely for Thanksgiving dinner. This cider glazed roasted root vegetables recipe from Jen Elizabeth's Journal tastes decadent and special, while still being super easy to make. The apple cider you glaze in a pot while the veggies are roasting really make this dish unique.

11. Herb Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes The Healthy Foodie For a simple and traditional — yet delicious — Thanksgiving side, try The Healthy Foodie's herb oven roasted sweet potatoes. Seriously, how could you mess this one up?

12. Roasted Asparagus Taste and Tell Another easy peasy side dish for Thanksgiving — roasted asparagus from Taste and Tell. The toasted pine nuts really step it up a notch, as does the brightness of the lemon zest and juice.