14 Instagram Captions For Harry Potter's Birthday Every Muggle Can Appreciate

Every year on July 31 the Muggle world celebrates Harry Potter's birthday. Fans everywhere will wax nostalgic and share their favorite moments from J.K. Rowling's magical world of witchcraft and wizardry on social media. If you want to get in on the magical fun, but need some inspiration, look no further for some Instagram captions for Harry Potter's Birthday.

Maybe you want to celebrate Harry's 11th birthday, when he received his admission letter from Hogwarts and learned he was a wizard. Or perhaps, like me, you are still waiting for your Hogwart's letter, which must have been lost in the mail. If you are looking for some inspiring words, a quote from Headmaster Albus Dumbledore might be a great choice to mark this special day. Or if you are a little bit of a know it all (or a total badass), Hermione Granger always knows the right way to share your birthday wishes. Of course, if you are feeling serious, who better to quote, than Sirius Black? If you don't mind a good cry at the same time, that is.

Whether you are the biggest Harry Potter fan on the planet, or are celebrating his birthday for the first time, here are some Insta captions for inspiration to get you started:

"Still Waiting For *My* Hogwarts Letter" Giphy So, yeah, the owl clearly got lost with your Hogwart's letter the year you turned 11, and you never got to take the train to Hogwarts, get sorted by a sorting hat, or learn to wield a magic wand. That doesn't mean you can't celebrate with Harry on his special day, though. Besides, maybe your letter will come next year.

"Happee Birthdae, Harry" Giphy What better way to celebrate Harry's special day than to bake a cake, right? Hagrid reminds us that even if your baking skills aren't Pinterest- or Insta-worthy, Harry won't mind, because you baked it yourself, "words and all." Just like he did in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"I Solemnly Swear That I Am Up To No Good." Giphy It's OK to be naughty once in a while, especially on your birthday. Harry Potter taught us that sometimes mischief can be magical. Go ahead and get into some trouble, Harry.

"It Matters Not What Someone Is Born, But What They Grow To Be." — Albus Dumbledore Giphy Professor Dumbledore reminds us that we make our own lives, no matter where we started — a mantra we all should repeat on a daily basis, especially when things don't go our way.

"Things We Lose Have A Way Of Coming Back To Us In The End, If Not Always In The Way We Expect." — Luna Lovegood Giphy For the hot messes among us, Luna has the best advice. Don't worry about the things you've lost (unless they are your car keys, that is).

“Is That Really What My Hair Looks Like From The Back?" — Hermione Granger Giphy If you have a new haircut, you should really take a selfie, and let Hermione caption it for you. Even on the worst hair day, chances are, Hermione has got you beat.

"I Assure You That If You Die, You Need Not Hand It [Homework] In." — Professor Minerva McGonagall Giphy I always try to look on the bright side of things, especially when posting pics on Insta about my hot mess life.

"Happiness Can Be Found, Even In The Darkest Of Times, If One Only Remembers To Turn On The Light." — Albus Dumbledore Giphy Professor Dumbledore always had a way of shedding light on a situation, especially when it seemed like all hope was lost.

“It's LeviOsa, Not levioSA!” — Hermione Granger Giphy I mean, you obviously should know this already, but if you live for online debates or correcting people's grammar it's pretty much a given that you channel Hermione Granger — everyone's favorite witch — on Harry Potter's Birthday.

"I Don't Go Looking For Trouble. Trouble Usually Finds Me." — Harry Potter Giphy I think we all feel like trouble has a way of finding us. Of course, in Harry's case, he was literally being stalked by a dark lord capable of pure evil. Kind of puts life in perspective, don't you think?

"The Ones We Love Never Truly Leave Us." — Sirius Black Giphy If you need a good cry, just think about Sirius Black, his words of wisdom, and how his death affected Harry. On second thought, that's so depressing. #sobbing #brokenheart #Siriusly

"Make A Wish, Harry." Giphy Our lives can change in an instant. Remember, Harry spent his first 10 birthdays alone, and had no idea his world would change from morose to magical on his eleventh. Magic awaits.

"I Mean, It's Sort Of Exciting, Isn't It? Breaking The Rules." — Hermione Granger Giphy Adventures pretty much always start with breaking rules or taking the path less traveled. Go ahead. Harry (and Hermione) would approve.