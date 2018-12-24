It's almost over, moms. You've spent weeks shopping for gifts, many a sleepless night wrapping presents and trying to think of new places to move the Elf, and hours in the kitchen prepping those gingerbread cookies Santa has to have (according to your toddler). But all that stress is about to vanish: In a matter of hours, you'll see pure glee pouring out of your kiddos as they open their presents, and you'll actually feel the holiday spirit for the first time all month. To match your mood, here are 14 sentimental Instagram captions for Christmas morning.

I'm not always a fan of the super gooey Insta caption, but I think it's appropriate on Christmas, mostly because everyone gets in their feels on December 25. Maybe it's because it's a day set aside for giving to others; maybe it's because you get the day off from work, so there's actually time to reflect and think about the people you love; or maybe it's just that everything looks beautiful covered in twinkly lights and snow, lulling you into sentimentality with that hazy glow. It's probably some combo of all three, plus countless Christmas movies that have trained you to associate St. Nick's visit with good feelings.

Whatever the reason, it's kind of the only sanctioned day of the year where a sickly sweet caption is not only expected but encouraged, so don't waste the opportunity while you have it. Read on for 14 ideas on how to caption that precious pic of your little ones under the tree, and try not to feel too much like the Grinch growing a heart when you get a tear in your eye as you capture the moment.

1 "Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." — Norman Vincent Peale Giphy As cheesy as it might sound, Christmas really does make everything feel pure and good for a day. Embrace the magic as your kids open their presents, and don't feel bad for spreading the love to your Insta fam.

2 "Remember, George: No man is a failure who has friends." — "It's A Wonderful Life" Giphy If you're spending the holiday with friends, take a page out of Clarence the angel's book for your post with this caption. Your chosen family deserves some extra holiday love on the feed.

3 “Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas... perhaps... means a little bit more!” — "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" Giphy This line from How The Grinch Stole Christmas is a classic Christmas quote, and it'll definitely pull on the heartstrings as people scroll through their feeds. Honestly, I'm getting teary-eyed just reading the quote. Imagining it with a pic of your fam is almost too much.

4 "Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever." — Richelle E. Goodrich Giphy This quote makes me both emotional and hungry, but it'll def be a hit on your Instagram. Grab a shot of the kids in their matching PJ's before they try on the new clothes Santa brought them.

5 "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day." — Andy Rooney Giphy I'll be quoting Rooney to my parents when they remind me it's time to clean up this year, so you can def catch this on my Insta post for Christmas. Your followers will love the sentiment behind your use of this quote.

6 "I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another." — Carrie Fisher Giphy The queen said it best, and the words plus the reference to a late great will definitely get your followers to understand how emotional you're feeling on Christmas day. Props if you can get a shot of your kids hugging for this one.

7 “I wish we could put some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” — Harlan Miller Giphy You'll definitely get some fantastic pics of the kids on the morning of December 25; no way they'll be fake smiling in pictures after they see what Santa brought them. So use this caption for a shot of them cheesing it up, and imagine how much happier everyone would be if we had some Christmas spirit all year long.

8 “Christmas... is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” — Dale Evans Rogers Giphy If your love language is receiving gifts, you'll 100 percent be using this caption for whatever pic of your fam you decide to post. It would work especially well with action shot of your kids playing with their new toys, though.

9 "At Christmas, all roads lead home." — Marjorie Holmes Giphy Hopefully you get to be home with your family for the holidays, and if you don't get to see them very often, this caption is great for that annual photo you make everyone take. Even if it's annoying to get everyone together, you'll be glad you have the memory saved later.

10 "What’s Christmas without having your best friend there to share it?" — Winnie the Pooh Giphy Use this one for a shot of you and your partner, because they're definitely your bestie after all the holiday shopping you went through together. They'll feel extra Christmas love after the shout out.

11 "Filled with so much love we forgot to open the presents (for a few minutes anyway)" Giphy Honestly, that's impressive if it's true, and you should tell people you managed to make your kids forget about presents for even a second. But even if it's not true, the sentiment still stands. (And no one will know if you're fibbing.)

12 “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” ―Bob Hope Giphy This quote is short, sweet, and to the point, making it perfect if you're not usually wordy on social media. The caption will be extra cute under a shot of your kids smiling next to the Christmas tree.

13 "There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” — Eric Sevareid Giphy This caption can help you remind your followers it's all about giving this season. Enjoy your little ones' Christmas happiness after posting.