It’s easy to forget about April Fool’s Day until you turn on your computer. Then all of the joke articles and fake news stories overtake your feed. It’s easy to get caught up in the mischievous spirit of the day, and you may want to pull a little prank of your own. If you’d like to join in on the fun, there are some funny and harmless April Fool’s pranks to play on Facebook that won’t cost you much time or get you in trouble at work.

These pranks are silly enough to get a chuckle without doing any damage to your digital reputation. It’s a low-key way to participate in the April 1 fun without breaking out the fake bugs or whoopee cushions. (And in my world the fake bugs fall on the not cool side of pranks.)

Overall, these Facebook pranks are all in good humor that will not put you at any risk of getting unfriended. As long as you come clean by April 2, chances are there will be no harm done. And fair warning: April 1 is NOT the day to leave your Facebook accessible on any device. You wouldn’t want anyone to pull a fake status prank on you.

1. Tag Yourself Tag yourself in random photos from your FB friends. They’ll get the notification and wonder why you’re suddenly in their vacation pics from a couple years ago. It’s even better if there are no people in the photo at all.

2. Get Engaged Steven Coutts / Flickr Announce your engagement with a Ring Pop pic. Bonus points if you're already married. It just keeps them guessing.

3. Change Your Birthday To April 1 This is a clever tip from Reader's Digest. It's even more effective if your real birthday falls in March. Your FB friends will get a sense of deja-vu.

4. "Adopt" A New Pet Make a post announcing the new rescue pet you’ve welcomed into your home. Then post a photo of some local wildlife, such as a skunk or opossum. Add a comment about how the training is *not* going well so far.

5. Fake A Celebrity Sighting Follow Mashable's advice and Google a candid shot of a favorite celebrity then pass it off as a result of your chance encounter. Then post about it like the meeting was no big deal, really.

6. Sell Something Ridiculous Make a post to Facebook Marketplace advertising something nobody would buy. Maybe it’s your vintage air guitar, or a single bent-up paper clip. It’s even better if you make the asking price something sky-high.

7. Fake A Tattoo Jeff Stevens / Flickr Follow this advice from Instructables to Photoshop any image as a pretty believable tattoo. It should be large and garish for maximum impact.

8. Pretend You're Moving This is easy enough to fake. Just follow The Stir's advice and pretend you're moving. A different continent or a very remote location would have the most impact.

9. Launch A Bizarre Business Announce a business idea that would definitely get you laughed off Shark Tank. Maybe you’re designing bespoke silk bath robes for dogs, or launching a line of unscented perfumes. Rally against anyone in the comments who isn’t supporting your “dream.”

10. Show Off Your Language Skills Announce that you’re only going to post in a fictional language such as Klingon or Penguinese from now on. Then follow through on this promise. Only respond to replies in the new language, too.

11. Change Your Name Take on a new way moniker. Try the Fantasy Name Generator to spark some ideas. (I got Yoston Neonholmes, and honestly kind of love it.)

12. Drop A False Spoiler Sharing real spoilers isn’t cool, but no one is harmed if you start posting about something that never happened anyway. Write a post freaking out about the latest season of Westworld, for example, but get all the plot points wrong. You just might fool someone on your feed for a second or two.

13. Take A Super Fake Vacation Gush about your luxurious getaway while posting a vacay pic that’s obviously staged. Maybe you’re just holding a margarita in front of a photo of the beach, or you’re sunbathing from a towel on the living room floor. Either way, talk it up like you’re having the best time ever.

14. Wish Someone Else Happy Birthday Synergee/E+/Getty Images Assuming their b-day isn’t on April 1, this will cause some amused confusion. It’s one of those pranks that’s so mild, the recipient will wonder why you even bothered.