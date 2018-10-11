I feel like everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer — especially breast cancer. This is absolutely devastating and unfortunate of course. But you're not alone. Whether you're dealing with a friend or loved one going through breast cancer — or you're dealing with it yourself — show your support and love for those who've been affected (or share your story) with these powerful Instagram captions for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Social media is the most common outlet for displays of camaraderie these days, for better or for worse. And who knows, maybe your words will give someone strength, peace, or comfort.

My mom, grandmother and aunt have all had breast cancer — and thankfully, my mom and my aunt both beat it and lived to tell the tale. My grandmother unfortunately did not. However, October is a special month for our family because it serves as a month to honor those survivors and those who have unfortunately left us. And it also serves as a very important reminder to encourage friends and loved ones to do self exams or to get checked by their doctor — and you should most definitely do the same.

Let's also take a moment to remember to please not sexualize breast cancer awareness month. If I see one more "I love boobs" or "save the ta-tas" shirt I'm going to lose my lunch. Those breasts are more than sexual objects. Let's focus on the lives and health of the women those boobs are attached to, shall we?

1. "Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish." — John Quincy Adams You got this.

2. " It doesn’t matter how slowly you go along, as long as you do not stop." — Confucius It is a long hard battle, but you will get through this and will persevere.

3. "It always seems impossible until it’s done." — Nelson Mandela MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images This is true about so many things. But especially about fighting cancer.

4. "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of those depths." — Elisabeth Kubler-Ross You are amazing and an inspiration.

5. "Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance." — Samuel Johnson I know some days you feel like you have no energy and you can barely get out of bed. But you absolutely have this.

6. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face." — Eleanor Roosevelt Nothing is scarier than the C word. And you're kicking its ass every single day.

7. "The past cannot be changed, but the future is in your power." —Unknown This may be a good caption for a breast cancer awareness walk or charity photo.

8. "Anyone with a heart, with a family, has experienced loss. No one escapes unscathed. Every story of separation is different, but I think we all understand that basic, wrenching emotion that comes from saying goodbye, not knowing if we'll see that person again — or perhaps knowing that we won't." — Luanne Rice For those of you honoring loved ones you have lost. I feel you, and I hear you. It's so very hard.

9. "The greater part of our happiness or misery depends upon our dispositions, and not our circumstances." — Martha Washington You know, you really don't hear a whole lot about Martha Washington. At least I didn't in our history books in the southern 'burbs of Georgia. But she seems like she was an incredibly smart and thoughtful lady.

10. “A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong.” — Luke Easter You totally have this. You're going to beat it, because you're a badass.

11. "Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference." — Winston Churchill It's OK to be pissed off and to have a down day. Nobody else knows what it's like to be you right now, except for maybe those who have been through it, too. But don't let it define you.

12. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." — Eleanor Roosevelt Maybe today is a good day for a good day?

13. "Having had cancer, one important thing to know is you're still the same person at the end. You're stripped down to near zero. But most people come out the other end feeling more like themselves than ever before." — Kylie Minogue John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There will be a light at the end of this dark, long, windy tunnel. And you'll come out an even stronger and better version of yourself than when you went in. I believe in you.

14. "Breast cancer changes you, and the change can be beautiful." — Jane Cook, breast cancer survivor You now wear the badge of strength, power, and fearlessness. That is beautiful.

15. "Yesterday I dared to struggle. Today I dare to win." — Bernadette Devlin Never forget that you're a warrior!