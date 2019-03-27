15 Cute Easter Basket Treats On Etsy That Your Kids Will Bunny Flip For
Easter is quickly approaching and that means it's time to make some hard decisions — jelly beans or PEEPS? Cadbury eggs or pastel M&Ms? In addition to those classic candies, there are some adorable Easter basket treats on Etsy that will convince your kids that that Easter Bunny has really upped his sweets game. From personalized chocolates to candy kabobs, these little bites of yum are so delicious you'll want to get some for yourself, too.
I love Etsy for so many reasons, but one of them is because I feel like I'm doing my part to support small businesses and artisans. The treats in this roundup are handcrafted and clearly made with love. Some of them also use ingredients like pretzels, apples, and graham crackers as a base, so they're almost healthy, right? Okay, maybe I'm just trying to convince myself on that last point, but one thing is for sure, these Etsy treats are next-level cute. With Easter-colored sprinkles and even some googly eyes in the mix, you know they're going to absolutely delight your kiddos.
Just make sure to have your phone camera ready to capture their utter bliss when they get to bite into some of these delectable treats.
1. Chick Chocolate Bar
2. Pastel Chocolate Pretzels
Easter Chocolate-Covered Pretzels (13-pack)
$15
Treats By Taryn
These sprinkled, chocolate-dipped pretzels make for a delicious and colorful Easter basket treat. You get a baker's dozen (13) with the order, and each pretzel is individually wrapped with a color twist tie, so you can put a bunch or just one in each basket.
3. DIY Carrot Bags
Easter Carrot DIY Set (10 Bags)
$5
PartyFetti
It wouldn't be Easter without some carrot treats, and this DIY set comes with 10 carrot-shaped clear cellophane bags and enough white or green ribbon to tie them up. Fill them with your (or your kids') favorite orange treat from jelly beans to Goldfish crackers — or even real mini carrots.
4. Chicken-in-Egg Cookies
5. Easter Chocolate Caramel Apples
Easter Chocolate Caramel Apples (4-pack)
$32
The Atomic Apple
I love a good caramel apple, but a chocolate caramel apple sounds even more delicious. This pack of four apples are first dipped in caramel and then in either semi-sweet chocolate or white chocolate (or 2 of each). The bright sprinkles make these sweets the ultimate basket filler.
6. Easter Chocolate Graham Crackers
Easter Chocolate Graham Crackers (12-pack)
$25
Taylors Sweet Revenge
What could be more delicious than graham crackers dipped in white chocolate and covered in pastel sprinkles? The little bunny candy on the front makes the whole sweet treat too adorable for words. The set comes with 12 individually wrapped crackers.
7. Personalized Mini Chocolate Bars
8. Chocolate "Carrots"
9. Personalized Lollipops
10. Chocolate-Covered Peeps
Chocolate Covered PEEPS
$4
Alligatorpye
It wouldn't be an Easter treat roundup without some PEEPS, and these chocolate-dipped ones look pretty delish. You can choose from bunnies or chicks, and for the flavor, you can select from peanut butter or milk, dark, or white chocolate. Each pack comes with four PEEPS.