Romper
iLoveSweetTreatz

15 Cute Easter Basket Treats On Etsy That Your Kids Will Bunny Flip For

By
Share

Easter is quickly approaching and that means it's time to make some hard decisions — jelly beans or PEEPS? Cadbury eggs or pastel M&Ms? In addition to those classic candies, there are some adorable Easter basket treats on Etsy that will convince your kids that that Easter Bunny has really upped his sweets game. From personalized chocolates to candy kabobs, these little bites of yum are so delicious you'll want to get some for yourself, too.

I love Etsy for so many reasons, but one of them is because I feel like I'm doing my part to support small businesses and artisans. The treats in this roundup are handcrafted and clearly made with love. Some of them also use ingredients like pretzels, apples, and graham crackers as a base, so they're almost healthy, right? Okay, maybe I'm just trying to convince myself on that last point, but one thing is for sure, these Etsy treats are next-level cute. With Easter-colored sprinkles and even some googly eyes in the mix, you know they're going to absolutely delight your kiddos.

Just make sure to have your phone camera ready to capture their utter bliss when they get to bite into some of these delectable treats.

1. Chick Chocolate Bar

Easter Chocolate Bar with Yellow Chick Feathers

$3

Candy Bar Boutique

Does it get any cuter than a chocolate bar embellished with googly eyes and feathers? These little chicks will definitely give PEEPS a run for their money.

2. Pastel Chocolate Pretzels

Easter Chocolate-Covered Pretzels (13-pack)

$15

Treats By Taryn

These sprinkled, chocolate-dipped pretzels make for a delicious and colorful Easter basket treat. You get a baker's dozen (13) with the order, and each pretzel is individually wrapped with a color twist tie, so you can put a bunch or just one in each basket.

3. DIY Carrot Bags

Easter Carrot DIY Set (10 Bags)

$5

PartyFetti

It wouldn't be Easter without some carrot treats, and this DIY set comes with 10 carrot-shaped clear cellophane bags and enough white or green ribbon to tie them up. Fill them with your (or your kids') favorite orange treat from jelly beans to Goldfish crackers — or even real mini carrots.

4. Chicken-in-Egg Cookies

Easter Chicken Cookies (6-pack)

$14

Chocolates Unlimited

This pack of 6 adorable chick-in-egg cookies are made from chocolate-dipped Oreos, so you know your kid will love them! Each cookie comes individually wrapped in cellophane.

5. Easter Chocolate Caramel Apples

Easter Chocolate Caramel Apples (4-pack)

$32

The Atomic Apple

I love a good caramel apple, but a chocolate caramel apple sounds even more delicious. This pack of four apples are first dipped in caramel and then in either semi-sweet chocolate or white chocolate (or 2 of each). The bright sprinkles make these sweets the ultimate basket filler.

6. Easter Chocolate Graham Crackers

Easter Chocolate Graham Crackers (12-pack)

$25

Taylors Sweet Revenge

What could be more delicious than graham crackers dipped in white chocolate and covered in pastel sprinkles? The little bunny candy on the front makes the whole sweet treat too adorable for words. The set comes with 12 individually wrapped crackers.

7. Personalized Mini Chocolate Bars

Happy Easter Hershey's Miniatures (Pack of 20)

$8

Cathywraps

With a 'Happy Easter' greeting on the front and room for personalization on the back, these miniature candy bars are a fun way to make your kid's Easter basket feel extra custom.

8. Chocolate "Carrots"

Easter Chocolate Carrots (4-piece)

$12

iLoveSweetTreatz

The Easter Bunny will have fun leaving behind these super cute carrot treats. The set comes with 4 pretzels partially dipped in "carrot" chocolate and are decorated to look like a garden snack.

9. Personalized Lollipops

Personalized Easter Bunny Lollipops (6-piece)

$25

Fiddlestix Candy Co

These customizable Easter bunny lollipops (6) will definitely make your kiddo hoppy. You can choose from three flavors: strawberry mallow, lemon meringue, or orange cream. And you can add up to two names per pop.

10. Chocolate-Covered Peeps

Chocolate Covered PEEPS

$4

Alligatorpye

It wouldn't be an Easter treat roundup without some PEEPS, and these chocolate-dipped ones look pretty delish. You can choose from bunnies or chicks, and for the flavor, you can select from peanut butter or milk, dark, or white chocolate. Each pack comes with four PEEPS.

11. Easter Candy Kabobs

Easter Peeps Candy Kabob (Pack of 15)

$30

Bakedlovely

These fun Easter kabobs come with about 10 marshmallow and gummy candies on each stick. Basically, they look like every kid's dream snack. Each order comes with 15 individually wrapped kabobs.

12. Easter Bunny Bark

Easter Bunny Bark (1 lb.)

$20

DolciDelizie

Any kid would be happy to have their Easter basket filled with this chocolate bunny bark made up of chocolate and nonpareils.

13. Easter Basket Sugar Cookies

Happy Easter Decorated Sugar Cookies

$18

Hannabelleboutique

These sweet sugar cookies are decorated with the cutest Easter themes. You can choose from one of three different options, and each box includes 4-6 cookies.

14. Easter M&Ms

Easter Pal Treats (10-pack)

$18

One Fine Party

This 10-pack of Easter pastel M&M treats let's you put a special, personalized message on the tag. They're perfect for giving out to all the little cousins in your family.

15. Chocolate Bunny Lollipops

Easter Basket Lollipops (2-pc.)

$8

iLoveSweetTreatz

How cute are these bunny-themed pops? You can get two gourmet chocolate lollipops for $8, but if you've got a bunch of a baskets to fill, a 10-pack will cost you $40. Select from milk or dark chocolate.