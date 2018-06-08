When you're a kid, making friends is easy. The one sitting next to you in your kindergarten classroom? You're instantly besties because of the sheer luck of sitting in close proximity to the crayon box. But once you get older, friendships can be harder to navigate. Having a BFF as an adult means you've had to work really hard at communicating with your bestie and being a good friend yourself — and have a sense of humor. Which is why having some hilarious best friend Instagram captions in your back pocket to celebrate National Best Friend Day is helpful. How else will your bestie know how much you love them if you don't have a sarcastic response handy?

Seriously, if you're looking for sappy or sentimental, you'll have to check another list. This list of Instagram captions is for those who know how funny friendship can be and for those who are constantly cracking up with their BFF. Have you ever looked at your bestie and said something like, "We should seriously have our own reality show"? Of course you have. It's hard not to crack up when you're with your bestie, and showing off that part of your friendship is a sweet way to celebrate on National Best Friend Day. (Bonus points if you pair it with a hilariously embarrassing photo of you two.)

1 "Yes, we are aware how obnoxious we are when we're together. No, we don't care." Giphy If everyone around you is rolling their eyes when you and your bestie are together, then you're doing your friendship right. Honestly, together you may not be everyone's cup of tea, but you're still totally the fun ones.

2 "I love that I don't have to act socially acceptable around you." It's true. My BFF has seen me in some out-of-this-world scenarios and I've seen her drunkenly pull down a shower curtain and rod while trying to get up from puking. It's totally fine.

3 "We'll be the old ladies causing trouble in the nursing home together." Giphy Friendships that last until nursing homes? That's obviously the dream.

4 "I love you with all my butt. I would say heart, but my butt is bigger." If anyone knows about the size of your butt, it's your BFF. How many times have they checked it out for you when you're trying on a new pair of jeans?

5 "Yeah that's right. I stepped up! She's my friend and she needed help. And if I have to I'd pee on any one of you." — Joey Tribbiani, 'Friends' Giphy The ultimate friendship is being willing to pee on any of your friend's jellyfish stings. Joey gets it.

6 "Reminder: your girlfriends will probably outlive your husband. So find good ones." I mean, if we're being honest, this is just good planning.

7 "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with." — Carrie Bradshaw, 'Sex & the City' Giphy Sure, you can subscribe to the whole "my spouse is my best friend" thing, but if you don't have some friends that you count as alternate soulmates, then you're really missing out.

8 "Friendship is so weird. You just pick a human you've met and you're like, 'Yep, I like this one.' And you just do stuff with them." "Yep, I like this one." It's so true. Remember college orientation? Your first day at your new job? Target? Wherever you met your BFF, think about that moment when it clicked and you thought, "Yeah. This one will do."

9 "You're the she to my nanigans." Giphy I mean, as long as your BFF is a she, right?

10 "You drink too much, you swear too much, you have no morals. You're everything I wanted in a friend." If your best friend doesn't bring out both your best and worst decisions, then are they even your best friends?

11 "I hope we're friends until we die. And then I hope we stay ghost friends and walk through walls and scare the sh*t out of people." Giphy Ghost besties. Seriously, wouldn't ghosts be a lot less scary if there were two of them cracking up in your closet after they scared the mess out of you?

12 "I'd walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE, because it's dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair." — Ryan Reynolds Replace daughter with friend and there you have it — the true meaning of friendship.

13 "I'm the Mary, and you're the Rhoda." — Michele Weinberger, 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' Giphy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is peak bestie goals, but when Michele tells Romy that she'll be the Rhoda to her Mary, it just ups the BFF game even more. (For anyone's reference, I'm totally the Mary to my bestie's Rhoda.)

14 "Friends joke with one another. 'Hey, you're poor. Hey, you're mama's dead.' That's what friends do." — Michael Scott, 'The Office' Capitalize on the way you two joke with each other and make everyone around you uncomfortable with a Michael Scott quote. I mean, honestly, is there anyone else in the world who will go to the lengths Michael does to prove their friendship?