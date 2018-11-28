15 Thoughtful Gifts For Grandparents Guaranteed To Make Them Cry Happy Tears
Grandparents are the absolute best. Maybe it's just my family, but it seems like being sappy is a necessary requirement to become a grandparent. It's almost comical: We get yelled at for the better part of our childhood, but then grandbabies come along and they can do no wrong. Of course, that's also the very best part of watching grandparent-grandchild interactions. Spoil the grandparents in your life this holiday with these 15 thoughtful gifts for grandparents, guaranteed to make them cry. Happy tears, of course.
I've got to share my favorite grandparent story. My sister-in-law was chatting with her mom on the phone, and her son asked who she was talking to. When she responded, "My mom!" he stared at her blankly. "Grandma!" my sister-in-law clarified. Her son looked confused for a moment, and then slowly responded, "You mean, my friend Grandma?" It turns out, my precious nephew hadn't connected the family tree dots, and thought Grandma was simply his best friend who came over to play with him. And hey, sweet boy... you aren't wrong. Today, Grandma's official full name is obviously "My friend Grandma," and she deserves a Christmas gift worthy of the matriarch and best friend that she is.
1Personalized Birthstone Initial Necklace
Personalized Birthstone Initial Necklace
Let Grandma show off her precious grandchildren everywhere she goes with this personalized necklace. Just choose the birthstones and initials, and Etsy vendor MignonandMignon creates a completely unique necklace that Grandma will treasure.
2Grandparents Sign
This custom burlap print is an adorable way for grandparents to brag about their grandchildren to all of their houseguests. Customize it with the birthdays and names of all their grandkids.
3Brass Easel & Calendar
Pick your 12 favorite family photos and turn them into a beautiful desk calendar for Grandma or Grandpa. The finished product is completely personalized and thoughtful, yet the brass easel makes it still look chic and sophisticated.
4Smiles for Grandparents Photo Album
Smiles for Grandparents Photo Album
A picture is worth a thousand words, and they're priceless for a grandparent who isn't on Facebook. This personalized photo album holds 72 photos, and comes with a customized engraved alderwood cover.
5Baby Handprint Keepsake Ornament
Baby Handprint Keepsake Ornament Kit
Document your baby's first Christmas with this keepsake ornament kit, and gift the grandparents with a mold of their little handprint and footprint. This kit makes two, so you can give them two or keep one for yourself.
6What Is A Grandparent? Print
This rhyming print is the perfect summary of what being a grandparent means. Customize it with their grandkid's names at the bottom, and you're bound to get a few tears.
7Custom Handwriting Bangle
If your little one can write, have them write a sweet message for Grandma that she can wear forever. Something like, "I love you, Nana," is sure to start the waterworks.
8Personalized Coffee Mug
Sure, this mug is cheesy... but in my humble opinion, it's the perfect amount of cheese. Grandpa will love having coffee with his grandkids every morning.
9Custom "The Love Between" Print
Custom "The Love Between" Print
This is a thoughtful gift for a grandparent who lives in a different state. Customize the text, pick two states, and voila!
10Personalized Family Print
The best artwork is personalized artwork. With Shelly Klein's custom prints, you can "Choose skin tones, hair, and clothing color to create a lovely lineup, then customize with your family name and the year you were established as a quirky clan."
11Photo Blanket
Who doesn't want to cuddle up with sweet pictures of their family? Customize this blanket from top to bottom with your favorite pictures of special family memories.
12Grandmother, Mother, Daughter Necklace Set
Grandmother, Mother, Daughter Necklace Set
Link the three generations of women in the family with these matching sterling silver necklaces. Grandma will love carrying her baby and grandbaby with her, wherever she goes.
13Grandchildren Family Tree
An elegant way to display the family tree, this Etsy print allows space for up to 25 names of children, grandchildren, and even beloved pets.
14Personalized Keepsake Box
While this product is a kind gesture on its own, make it even more special by filling it with mementos before giving it to Grandma or Grandpa. Things like drawings, letters, souvenirs from trips, and photos are perfect.
15Custom Cutting Board
Make Grandma & Grandpa smile every time they're preparing something in the kitchen with this insanely cute, customized wooden cutting board. The board is laser engraved with handprints and a drawing that you submit to the Etsy vendor.
Season 2 of Doula Diaries shares the stories of fearless doulas helping their clients take control of their births and make tough choices that feel right to them. Watch the first episode of the new season Monday, November 26th.