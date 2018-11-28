Grandparents are the absolute best. Maybe it's just my family, but it seems like being sappy is a necessary requirement to become a grandparent. It's almost comical: We get yelled at for the better part of our childhood, but then grandbabies come along and they can do no wrong. Of course, that's also the very best part of watching grandparent-grandchild interactions. Spoil the grandparents in your life this holiday with these 15 thoughtful gifts for grandparents, guaranteed to make them cry. Happy tears, of course.

I've got to share my favorite grandparent story. My sister-in-law was chatting with her mom on the phone, and her son asked who she was talking to. When she responded, "My mom!" he stared at her blankly. "Grandma!" my sister-in-law clarified. Her son looked confused for a moment, and then slowly responded, "You mean, my friend Grandma?" It turns out, my precious nephew hadn't connected the family tree dots, and thought Grandma was simply his best friend who came over to play with him. And hey, sweet boy... you aren't wrong. Today, Grandma's official full name is obviously "My friend Grandma," and she deserves a Christmas gift worthy of the matriarch and best friend that she is.

1 Personalized Birthstone Initial Necklace $18 Etsy Let Grandma show off her precious grandchildren everywhere she goes with this personalized necklace. Just choose the birthstones and initials, and Etsy vendor MignonandMignon creates a completely unique necklace that Grandma will treasure. See On Etsy

2 Grandparents Sign $16 Etsy This custom burlap print is an adorable way for grandparents to brag about their grandchildren to all of their houseguests. Customize it with the birthdays and names of all their grandkids. See On Etsy

3 Brass Easel & Calendar $50 Artifact Uprising Pick your 12 favorite family photos and turn them into a beautiful desk calendar for Grandma or Grandpa. The finished product is completely personalized and thoughtful, yet the brass easel makes it still look chic and sophisticated. See On Artifact Uprising

4 Smiles for Grandparents Photo Album $30 Personalization Mall A picture is worth a thousand words, and they're priceless for a grandparent who isn't on Facebook. This personalized photo album holds 72 photos, and comes with a customized engraved alderwood cover. See On Personalization Mall

5 Baby Handprint Keepsake Ornament $16 Amazon Document your baby's first Christmas with this keepsake ornament kit, and gift the grandparents with a mold of their little handprint and footprint. This kit makes two, so you can give them two or keep one for yourself. See On Amazon

6 What Is A Grandparent? Print $16 Etsy This rhyming print is the perfect summary of what being a grandparent means. Customize it with their grandkid's names at the bottom, and you're bound to get a few tears. See On Etsy

7 Custom Handwriting Bangle $38 Etsy If your little one can write, have them write a sweet message for Grandma that she can wear forever. Something like, "I love you, Nana," is sure to start the waterworks. See On Etsy

8 Personalized Coffee Mug $14 Etsy Sure, this mug is cheesy... but in my humble opinion, it's the perfect amount of cheese. Grandpa will love having coffee with his grandkids every morning. See On Etsy

9 Custom "The Love Between" Print $18 Etsy This is a thoughtful gift for a grandparent who lives in a different state. Customize the text, pick two states, and voila! See On Etsy

10 Personalized Family Print $75 Shelly Klein The best artwork is personalized artwork. With Shelly Klein's custom prints, you can "Choose skin tones, hair, and clothing color to create a lovely lineup, then customize with your family name and the year you were established as a quirky clan." See On Uncommon Goods

11 Photo Blanket $40 Collage Who doesn't want to cuddle up with sweet pictures of their family? Customize this blanket from top to bottom with your favorite pictures of special family memories. See On Collage

12 Grandmother, Mother, Daughter Necklace Set $78 Etsy Link the three generations of women in the family with these matching sterling silver necklaces. Grandma will love carrying her baby and grandbaby with her, wherever she goes. See On Etsy

13 Grandchildren Family Tree $55 Etsy An elegant way to display the family tree, this Etsy print allows space for up to 25 names of children, grandchildren, and even beloved pets. See On Etsy

14 Personalized Keepsake Box $35 Personal Creations While this product is a kind gesture on its own, make it even more special by filling it with mementos before giving it to Grandma or Grandpa. Things like drawings, letters, souvenirs from trips, and photos are perfect. See On Personal Creations