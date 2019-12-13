15 Winter Solstice Baby Names for Your Magical Little One

December 21 marks this year's Winter Solstice. Officially the shortest day (and longest night) of the year, the first day of winter is also known to be one of the most magical. Interested in an ethereal, celestial name for your baby? A Winter Solstice-inspired baby name may be just what you're looking for, and I've listed some of my favorites below.

While the start of winter might fill some with dread, many people believe the Winter Solstice is a spiritual day filled with meaning. Ancient cultures viewed the "turning of the sun" during the Winter Solstice as a time of death and rebirth, and by lighting fires, it was symbolic of welcoming back the light. And religious or not, there's no coincidence that the Winter Solstice is close to Christmas. "The winter solstice is a time of quiet energy, where you get the opportunity to look within yourself and focus on what you want and need. It's a time to set goals and intentions for the coming year, to examine and let go of our past, and to make changes within ourselves. The solstice is essentially tied to a personal awakening," Bustle noted.

Pretty magical, right? See if one of these Winter Solstice-inspired baby names is right for you.

1. Demi Short for Demeter, Demi is a name steeped in both Greek mythology and the winter solstice. When Hades abducted Persephone, her daughter and the goddess of spring, Demeter went into mourning, causing the earth to die for six months, thus giving us the winter season. Also, there's Demi Moore, of course.

2. Birch Pavel Skopich / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images A sacred tree of the winter solstice, it is the first month in the Celtic tree calendar after the Winter Solstice, and has long been associated with rebirth and regeneration.

3. Hollis Holly is a traditional plant of the winter season, and wreaths made with holly are a huge part of the winter solstice tradition, said to bring good luck and protection. The name Hollis is a celebratory homage to the seasonal plant that has long been considered a special part of holiday celebrations.

4. Neva This beautiful name of Spanish origin means “white snow," according to The Bump, and with any luck, we'll see some snow this winter season!

5. Odin Odin was the god of wisdom and poetry in Norse mythology. With roots that trace back to the Yule celebration in Scandinavia, Odin was a Norse gift-bearer who some believe originated the story of Santa Claus.

6. Ivy Here's a short and sweet name for a little girl that's also a stunning vine, used in festive decorations during the holiday season.

7. Orion Wang / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images This name of Greek origin means "Dweller on the mountain," according to Nameberry. It's also the brightest constellation in the night sky.

8. Lucia Lucia comes from the Latin word Lux meaning 'light'. St. Lucia's Day on December 13 is also a major Swedish tradition. Girls and boys in white gowns sing in celebration of the mythical Saint Lucia, the bearer of light.

9. Jack For those with a sense of humor, there's Jack, after Jack Frost, of course.

10. Celeste Celeste is of Latin origin and means "heavenly," reported Nameberry. And of course if you're looking to pay homage to the celestial, which means relating to heaven and the skies overhead, then Celeste is a perfect tribute.

11. Skye Skye is a unisex name of Scottish origin. Since Winter Solstice is a celebration of the longest night of the year, which for many includes viewing the stars overhead, then Skye is a fitting name for this occasion.

12. Aurora Aurora, which means "dawn," according to Nameberry, is a powerful and radiant name just perfect for your little goddess.

13. Laurel If you love floral names, Laurel is another suggestion fitting for a winter baby. The evergreen shrub has aromatic leaves with clusters of small, yellowish white flowers, and is used frequently in holiday decor.

14. Sage Looking to spice things up? Sorry, couldn't resist. Sage is an herb often used in winter solstice blessings, and is also associated with easing into transitions.