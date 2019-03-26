Easter will be here before you know it. Between preparing Easter basket goodies for the kids, stuffing eggs with copious amounts of candy, and cleaning your house from top to bottom in preparation for the big day, there is barely any time left for cooking a delicious Easter meal. Luckily, your trust Instant Pot can make Easter dishes in no time. These 16 Instant Pot recipes for Easter are sure to please your family and may even become staple dishes for years to come.

For my family, Easter dinner always features a smorgasbord of side dishes like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and plenty of vegetables anchored by a hearty meat dish like baked chicken or pot roast. Unfortunately, cooking so many dishes at once can be quite time consuming. Using an Instant Pot to cook Easter dinner cuts the cooking time down and leaves more time for celebrating the holiday with family and friends.

Traditional Easter meals typically combine the best ingredients from winter holiday feasts with fresh spring vegetables and herbs. This creates a tasty menu that delights kids and adults alike and encourages plenty of time for family bonding around the dinner table. From amazing appetizers to decadent desserts, these Easter Instant Pot recipes can all help you feed a crowd in less time than it takes for your kids to do their annual Easter egg hunt.

1. Instant Pot Asparagus Stuffed Chicken Once A Month Meals This stuffed chicken recipe from Once A Month Meals features bright green asparagus, giving you a side dish within your main course. A balsamic glaze tops this gluten and dairy-free dish, perfect for meeting the dietary needs of your guests on Easter Sunday.

2. Instant Pot Broccoli Cheese Soup Well Plated This scrumptious side dish from Well Plated can also be served as a main course if you're planning to have a lighter meal on Easter Sunday. Fresh broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower combines with cheddar and parmesan cheeses to make this creamy Instant Pot soup.

3. Instant Pot Chipotle Braised Lamb Shank A Cozy Kitchen Lamb is an Easter dinner staple, and this twist on classic braised lamb shank from A Cozy Kitchen uses spices like cumin and coriander to create a feisty dish, perfect for serving a crowd.

4. Instant Pot Herb Chicken Orzo A Spicy Perspective Fresh herbs like rosemary, basil, and thyme help this Instant Pot chicken dish from A Spice Perspective come alive. Served with fluffy orzo pasta, this dish is ready for serving on Easter in just under half an hour.

5. Best Instant Pot Baked Beans A Spicy Perspective This baked bean side dish from A Spicy Perspective cooks in your Instant Pot in less than an hour without having to soak the beans overnight, which you probably would have forgotten to do anyway during all of the Easter madness.

6. Pressure Cooker Spiced Apples A Spicy Perspective Looking for a versatile fruit dish for Easter Sunday that can be served as a side or for dessert? Look no further than this spiced apple recipe from A Spicy Perspective which can be served on its own, as a side for pork dishes, or scooped over ice cream for a yummy dessert.

7. Instant Pot Chickpeas Big Girls Small Kitchen This Instant Pot recipe for chickpeas by Big Girls Small Kitchen is a great springtime dish to make for family and friends on Easter. Fennel, garlic, fresh parsley, and lemon peel give these chickpeas a rich, bright flavor.

8. Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup Budget Bytes This hearty split pea soup from Budget Bytes can stand alone as a main dish for a simple Easter lunch or dinner, or make a wonderful side or starter for a larger meal. You can make this veggie-packed dish in your Instant Pot in about 45 minutes.

9. Instant Pot Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookies and Cups Enjoy a decadent dessert for Easter that can be made in a little over half an hour in your Instant Pot. This cheesecake by Cookies and Cups cooks right in your Instant Pot and is topped with smooth caramel sauce and flaky sea salt.

10. Instant Pot Butternut Squash Foodie Crush Butternut squash is the versatile springtime side dish that will wow guests at your Easter dinner. This recipe by Foodie Crush shows you step-by-step how to cook butternut squash perfectly in your Instant Pot in a mere 10 minutes.

11. Instant Pot Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts I Am A Food Blog Chicken stock and plenty of garlic give these Instant Pot Brussels Sprouts succulent flavor. This delightfully easy-to-make green dish by I Am A Food Blog is sure to become an Easter dinner tradition for years to come.

12. Instant Pot Garlic Mashed Potatoes I Am A Food Blog In just 20 minutes, these creamy garlic mashed potatoes can be ready to grace your Easter table. Made completely in an Instant Pot, milk and butter give these mashed potatoes a creamy appeal.

13. Instant Pot Pulled Pork That's What Che Said A good pulled pork recipe is so versatile, and can make Easter lunch or dinner a breeze. It can be served over mashed potatoes, on slider buns, or on its own with a variety of sides. This Instant Pot pulled pork recipe by That's What Che Said is ready in just over one hour.

14. Creamy Instant Pot Macaroni & Cheese Five Ways Foodie Crush Foodie Crush combines soft white cheese with sharp cheddar cheese to create a creamy Instant Pot side dish perfect for serving with Easter dinner. Add some variety to this comfort food staple by choosing one of five add-ins that the recipe suggests like bacon or beans to jazz up the dish.

15. Baby Back Ribs In The Instant Pot Foodie Crush This baby back ribs recipe from Foodie Crush promises fall-off-the-bone tenderness after just under 30 minutes in the Instant Pot. A homemade rib rub seasoning helps to make these tasty ribs the perfect addition to your Easter meal.