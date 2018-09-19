So you love the name Luke, but you aren't going to choose it. Maybe it doesn't go with your last name, maybe your partner nixed it, or maybe your sister-in-law stole that name before you got the chance- that witch. Whatever your reason, you need to come up with some names that are similar to Luke without being Luke– and we've got you covered. Here are 18 great baby names if you like Luke, but aren't going to be using it. If you fell in love with that moniker, you're sure to fall in love with at least one of these options, too.

According to Nameberry the name Luke is Greek, and means "man from Lucania." According to BabyCenter, the name Luke is Latin, a variation of the name Lucas, and means "light giving." So, clearly, the origin and meaning of Luke kinda depends on what you read. It's a popular name, currently sitting in the top 30 on baby name charts, and there have been plenty of cool Lukes that've made the name what it is today. Luke Skywalker, Luke Wilson, Luke Bryan, Luke Duke... there's basically a Luke to admire no matter what you're into. Without further ado, here are some alternatives if you're totally smitten with Luke.

1 Dean Short, strong, and masculine, the name Dean is an excellent alternative to the equally short, strong, and masculine Luke. Another plus? According to Nameberry, the name Dean is number 188 on the US popularity charts, while Luke is number 30. This decreases the odds your son will have to share a name with a classmate!

2 Jack Giphy Like Luke, Jack is a strong, one-syllable name ending with a K sound — and it's very unlikely that anyone will struggle to spell or pronounce it. Personally, this name makes me think of Jack Dawson from Titanic... and that only adds to the name's appeal.

3 Logan If you want to stick with an L-name, consider the name Logan. Originally a Scottish surname according to Nameberry, Logan has become an incredibly popular first name in the U.S., and for good reason. It's a strong, handsome name, perfect for a strong, handsome little boy.

4 Cole Just like the name Luke, Cole is perfection in just four letters. It's simple and solid, and still sits out of the Top 100 names in the U.S., so it's not totally overdone yet, either.

5 Noah Giphy I've always loved this name. If you're searching for another biblical name, how about Noah? According to Nameberry, Noah is Hebrew for "rest," so hopefully your own baby Noah will be calm and relaxed — a mom can dream, right? It's extremely popular, but doesn't feel as overdone as some others. Plus, who doesn't love The Notebook's Noah Calhoun?

6 Jake A nickname for Jacob, Jake is basically as close as you can get to Luke without being Luke. Also biblical, also four letters, also ending in a K sound... Jake is an excellent option for Luke fans. Plus, Jacob is a beautiful full name.

7 Duke Change one letter in Luke and you've got Duke! This option is admittedly a little more out there, but if Giuliana Rancic can use it, why can't you? According to Nameberry, the origin of Duke is an "English rank of nobility," and this is a delightfully regal name for your little guy.

8 Owen Giphy OK, yes, I definitely thought of this name because Owen Wilson is the brother of Luke Wilson, but hey, their parents had great taste in names. Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior," according to Nameberry, and it's the OG behind trendier names like Rowan and Bowen. I just feel like boys named Owen are kind people. Is that weird?

9 James I had to include this one — it's a classic. James will never get old to me. It's biblical, it's gentlemanly, and it's timeless — similar to the name Luke. James is very popular, but it's one of those sweet, sophisticated names that doesn't seem to lose its appeal with use. Overall, an A+ name.

10 Max Giphy Max has been one of my favorite names ever since I read Where the Wild Things Are approximately 100 years ago. It's often used as a nickname for Maximilian or Maxwell, but I personally think Max can stand just find on its own. This name means "the greatest" according to Nameberry, and I think it's one of the greatest alternatives if you love the name Luke.

11 Nate A nickname for Nathan or Nathaniel, Nate is an attractive, classic, biblical name. Currently ranked 45 according to Nameberry's U.S. popularity chart, Nate is a solid choice for a parent who loves short and sweet Luke.

12 Will A diminutive of the classic William, Will is one of my favorite little boy names. There is something about it that sounds so masculine and strong, yet playful. According to Nameberry, this name means "resolute protector," which only makes me love it even more. If you love both Lucas and Luke, I think you'll love William and Will.

13 Sam This is just a good, sweet, simple name. A nickname for Samuel, Sam is just a quintessential name for a bouncing baby boy. I love this one because your little Sam can grow into a Samuel, just as your little Luke can grow into a Lucas.

14 Scott Giphy The last name of everyone's favorite boss, Scott has many of the same strengths as Luke. Simple, easy to spell, masculine, and classic, Scott is a great option. Enough said.

15 Seth Giphy I'm definitely biased toward this name because Seth Cohen was my favorite character to ever grace my television screen, but I think it's a lovely option for a little boy. One syllable, easy to spell, masculine, and not overly common — this name has a lot of pros.

16 Blake Super similar to Luke, this is an English name that apparently means "fair-haired, dark" according to Nameberry. Regardless of your baby's coloring, this is a perfect alternative if you like the sound of Luke but can't use it for whatever reason.

17 Grant If you're looking for a one-syllable, masculine boy name similar to Luke, your wish is granted. (Sorry, I couldn't help myself.) Grant is one of those names that isn't wild or out there, but you also don't hear it everyday. Fun fact: Grant means "large," according to Nameberry, and it was originally used as a nickname for a tall person. Whether your son is tall or short, this name is a good one.