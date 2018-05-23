One of the hardest things about choosing the perfect name for your baby is making sure that whatever you pick for her first name sounds right with her surname. For example, rhyming is generally not a result most parents want to achieve (unless you want to guarantee a career in comedy). Most important, perhaps, is that the two names flow together. Syllable count can play a huge role in making that happen: Last names with one or two syllables, for example, sound great with three syllable first names. So what are some unique baby names with three syllables?

Two syllable names are probably the most versatile, and one syllable names are great for people with long last names, but a three syllable name is a main event... a "statement name," if you will. (I just made that up, but doesn't it sound like it could be a thing?) It says a lot about your kid right off the bat. Another cool thing about three syllable names is that most of them can easily be turned into nicknames, so it's really like you're giving your little one two monikers for the price of one. (As someone with a three syllable name myself, I can say that I've always liked having the option of switching back and forth from my "real" name to my nickname(s) depending on the occasion or type of correspondence. It's good to have options in life, right?

Here are some particularly appealing three syllable name choices that aren't all over the place just yet... but they probably will be soon enough.

1 Gideon Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An ancient name with Old Testament roots, Gideon has recently started climbing in popularity, as Nameberry reported, but it's still rare enough to be considered unique. It's also cool enough for the likes of Neil Patrick Harris to choose it for his son, though that likely has nothing to do with the name's meaning ("hewer; or having a stump for a hand").

2 Eliza On the one hand, Eliza is totally classic (and no doubt an increasingly popular choice with parents who are really into Hamilton). On the other, it's still fairly uncommon to run into an Eliza on the playground. Meaning "god is my oath," Eliza is a shortened form of Elizabeth, according to Baby Name Wizard.

3 Barnaby A name that has a certain retro thing going for it (Gen X moms might remember the '70s TV series Barnaby Jones), even Barnaby's meaning almost sounds like it could be a band name: Of English origin, Barnaby means "son of consolation" (according to Nameberry).

4 Francesca Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From the Italian, Francesca means "Frenchman," according to Baby Name Wizard... so this name works for both Francophiles and lovers of Italian culture alike. Plus, there are so many cute nickname options (Frankie, Cesca, etc.). And you can also spell it the way Franchesca Ramsey does, pictured above.

5 Ellery A unisex name of English origin meaning "island with elder trees," according to Nameberry, Ellery seems like the kind of name that could set some serious trends. (Apparently Laura Dern and Ben Harper thought so, since they chose it for their son.)

6 Delaney Rarely heard until the past decade or so, according to Baby Center, Delaney has in fact been around for centuries: From the Gaelic, it means "descendant of the challenger."

7 Atticus Always a good choice for literary types (think Atticus Finch from "To Kill a Mockingbird"), Atticus is a Roman name meaning "from Attica," according to Baby Name Wizard.

8 Romeo Ben Hoskins/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Of course this one has been around for awhile (ahem, Shakespeare), but it's safe to say the name is ready for a resurgence since Alec and Hilaria Baldwin recently bestowed the romantic moniker on their fourth baby. From the Italian, it means "pilgrim to Rome, Roman," according to Nameberry. (Oh, and the Beckham family likes it, too.)

9 Elodie Another perfectly French (and perfectly sweet) name, Elodie comes from an Ancient Germanic phrase meaning "foreign riches," explained Baby Name Wizard.

10 Spartacus Powerful and sort of punk rock in a weird way, Spartacus was the name of an ancient Roman slave who led a revolt and became a renowned gladiator, according to Nameberry. Pick this name now, before some producer inevitably remakes the old movie and it gets uber popular!

11 Mateo The meaning of this one pretty much expresses how every parent feels about their new addition: A Spanish name, Mateo means "gift of god" (according to Baby Center).

12 Vivienne Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yet another vivacious French name, Vivienne comes from the Latin vivus, meaning "alive," according to Baby Name Wizard. Goes well with the last name "Jolie," as Angelina can attest. (Another beautiful three syllable name for girls? Zahara!)

13 Lillian In keeping with the "flower name" trend, Lillian is "derived from the older Lilion, which is thought to be from the Latin lilium (lily)," as Baby Center explained. It also feels very high tea-appropriate, so this is a great choice if you're hoping your little princess will grow up to be just that (George and Louis will be eligible bachelors someday, after all).

14 Darius While parents of a certain age might associate this name with Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish (which may or may not be a good thing), Darius was around way before that guy: Of Greek/Persian origin, it means "kingly or possess well," according to Nameberry.

15 Harriett Of French and English origin, Harriett means "estate ruler" (which sounds like a sweet gig). Plus, historical and pop culture references abound: Harriet Tubman, the protagonist of Harriet the Spy, and Harriet Beecher Stowe to name a few.

16 Alastair A Gaelic form of Alexander, meaning "defender of mankind" (according to Baby Name Wizard), Alastair feels very gothic and mysterious (probably in part because of the Alastair Crowley connection).

17 Imogen An Irish name meaning "maiden, innocent," according to Baby Center, Imogen has been getting more popular over the past several years.