A couple months ago, I was a little upset (and extremely confused) to see all my favorite baby names on a "top 20" list online. That is, until I realized these were the top 20 names of the 1890s. I'm a sucker for old-fashioned names, and there is something so effortlessly cool about a baby with a "Grandma/Grandpa name." And yes, that phrase is totally a compliment in my book. If you're also into old-fashioned, uncommon names, look no further: here are 20 baby names you just don't hear anymore. These names peaked a century or two ago, and it's time to bring them back again.

I definitely won't knock trendy names — different strokes for different folks — but there is something awesome about being an Edith or a Helen in a sea of Harpers, Paisleys, and Everlys. And if you want a little bit of both, why not pair an antique beauty with a modern gem for a first name/middle name combo? You can't go wrong.

If you're looking for an old-school name to dust off and steal, this list has you covered. And, if nothing on this list strikes your fancy, head over to the U.S. Social Security website and browse their top names by decade. It may or may not be one of my favorite hobbies.

1 Marion I'm kicking off the list with this unisex name because it's a goodie. While it used to be popular in the beginning of the 20th century, this name has been steadily dropping in popularity for both girls and boys. That's not a bad thing. It just means your own baby Marion will be one-of-a-kind.

2 Dorothy Giphy Did you know that, according to Nameberry, Dorothy was consistently in the top 10 most popular names from 1904 to 1939? I certainly didn't, because I never hear this name anymore. As long as you don't mind the occasional The Wizard of Oz or The Golden Girls reference, this is a super sweet name for your little one. Plus, the nickname "Dottie" is adorable.

3 Grover I know most parents are picturing Grover from Sesame Street and therefore rolling their eyes, but picturing a chubby little baby boy named Grover is just so cute. This name reached #20 on popularity charts in 1884 and 1885, but currently sits all the way at #705. It's time for a comeback!

4 Effie I first fell in love with this name while reading Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, as this was the name of Lena Kaligaris's little sister. It is Greek in origin, according to Nameberry, and reached peak popularity in the U.S. in the early 1900s. Today, it's not even close to breaking the top 1,000. In other words, revive this name and be a trendsetter.

5 Augustus This name makes me think of a little baby boy in suspenders, and I don't hate that image at all. This name rose in popularity in 1880, reaching #175 in the United States, but then dropped again. Today, it's #423. Choose this name, and you have sweet nicknames like "Auggie" and "Gus" to use as well!

6 Della There are a lot of Ellas and Bellas nowadays — which makes sense, because they're both gorgeous names. But why not opt for something old-fashioned and much less popular? It's been trending downwards in popularity since the late 1800s, but I think it's due for a comeback. Della is currently ranked #694 in popularity, according to Nameberry.

7 Hugh Giphy According to Nameberry, Hugh was consistently in the top 100 for popularity until 1903, but as of 2017, it was only #836. It has everything I personally like in a name: easy to spell, not made-up, and there won't be six of them in your child's kindergarten class. Winner.

8 Ora According to Nameberry, Ora hovered right outside the top 100 most popular names in the late 1800s and early 1900s, but today the name isn't near the top 1,000. Short and sweet, like Ava or Mia, Ora deserves a fresh start. It's Latin for "prayer," and isn't your daughter an answer to yours?

9 Chester Chester was a fixture on top 100 name lists from the late 1800s to early 1900s, but isn't in the top 1,000 today. According to Nameberry, it is in the top 100 for dogs... but this is a totally acceptable name for a human child, as well.

10 Iva Iva reached peak popularity in 1894, but you don't hear it at all today. Why not? Ava and Eva are incredibly popular, and I think quieter sister Iva deserves some of the spotlight. Short, sweet, and simple — what's not to like?

11 Otto Giphy Otto has seen a recent spike in popularity, but it's still nowhere near as popular as it was at the end of the 19th century. The meaning of Otto is "wealthy" — and your baby will certainly have a wealth of love. It's currently ranked #478 and continues to rise in popularity.

12 Gladys This was actually my grandmother's name, and I used to joke that I'd never be able to honor her because of how old-fashioned the name is. However, old-fashioned names are becoming very cool again, and I'm totally onboard. Gladys was massively popular in the early 1900s, reaching as high as #11, but now it's not even in the top 1,000. Maybe my future daughter will spearhead the revival.

13 Aloysius This name gained a little momentum in the late 1800s, reaching its peak popularity in 1893. Now, it's nowhere to be found. Latin for "famous warrior," this has strong baby written all over it.

14 Edith A decade ago, you couldn't have paid me to name a child Edith. Now, this name seems adorable. So old-fashioned that it's somehow cute again, Edith means "prosperous in war" according to Nameberry, and is the perfect name for a powerful, independent little lady. And, when she's not dominating war, "Edie" is a super cute nickname.

15 Baxter It is extremely trendy to put Xs in names nowadays (looking at you, Jaxon), but this name is not new. Though it never reached insane heights of popularity back in its prime (it only reached #515, according to Nameberry), I think it's an excellent option if you want an X name without having the 9th "Jaxon"/"Jaxson" in your neighborhood.

16 Helen Giphy According to Nameberry, Helen was a top 5 name in the U.S. from 1894 to 1930. That's an impressive streak. Today, the name is ranked #418, so it's not unheard of, but it's certainly not what it once was. It's a beautiful, classic name — plus, Helen of Troy is not a bad woman to share a name with.

17 Francis/Frances Another unisex moniker, Francis has dropped in popularity since the early 20th century. While it's not too uncommon for a baby boy (it's currently ranked #461), Francis for a girl is not in the top 1,000. "Frances," however, is ranked #438!

18 Florence This name will always remind me of Florence Nightingale, which means this name will always represent determination, intellect, and female empowerment. What else could you possible want in a name? Florence was "top 10" status at the very end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th, but is currently all the way down at #980. If you want to reenergize this name, I will support you!

19 Wallace Wallace is currently ranked #999 in the U.S. — that's right, it just barely made the top 1,000. It steadily plummeted in popularity beginning in 1941, dropping from the top 1,000 charts altogether after 1993. I don't know about you, but I'm ready for this name to start coming back. While the name is sweet all by itself, the nickname "Wally" just makes my heart explode.