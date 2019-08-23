Announcing your pregnancy is one of those life moments that is truly as good as it's hyped up to be. But these days, how you tell people is almost as important of a consideration as when you tell them, because, well, social media. Sure, you can go the sentimental route, but if you take this moment to show you are approaching parenthood with a sense of humor (trust me, you'll need it), these hilarious pregnancy announcements are the perfect inspiration for your big reveal.

As I learned with my pregnancies, you'll actually announce the news several times: to your partner, to your closest friends and family, and then finally, to the "world" (or, your social media channels). Each telling is memorable (hopefully in a good way), and though you may be tempted to just blurt it out (especially if you've been keeping the secret for a while), planning something special and worthy of "the Gram" will ensure you can re-live the moment for years to come... particularly when your children are driving you up the wall and you need a gentle reminder of why you were excited to have them in the first place.

The 20 hilarious pregnancy announcement ideas below will certainly bring a laugh as you reveal your bundle-to-be.

1. Pregnancy Perks Funny Pregnancy Announcement To Husband/Partner InANutshellStudio | $5 See on Etsy Yes, there will be moodiness and late-night cravings for which they'll have to go to the store, but it's important to lead with the positive when revealing the news to your partner. This funny card available on Etsy is the perfect reminder of the "perks" of your pregnancy bod.

2. Get Saucy This dad's face says it all. Take a page from @new_mama and use some Prego pasta sauce as a prop to make your announcement. Plus, you get to eat all the pasta while you do it!

3. Ice, Ice Baby If you're a couple of a certain age, then you know exactly what song I'm referencing (and can probably still remember all the lyrics). For this announcement, have your partner hold a bag of ice in each hand and then stand next to them with your hands surrounding your bump. Ice, Ice...Baby!

4. Winner, Winner! We Have A Winner! Downloadable Card Lovely Printing | $3 See on Etsy With this downloadable card from Etsy you can give props to the real MVP of your pregnancy... that little sperm who just kept swimming.

5. Bun In The Oven File this under literal translation. For this announcement put some buns in your oven (hamburger buns will do just fine) and either snap a pic to post, or have your loved ones try to figure out why there are buns in the oven. Hopefully it won't take them as long as it took this poor dad to realize what was going on.

6. Thanks, Tinder! Tinder Date Went Well Onesie DandelionWishes09 | $13 See on Etsy For all those online dating lovebirds, this onesie available on Etsy is a tongue-and-cheek nod to when swiping right goes really well.

7. Coming To A Delivery Room Near You Whats One More - Movie Poster Pregnancy Announcement - DIGITAL FILE Dazzle Expressions | $14 See on Dazzle Expressions Who says you can't turn your pregnancy announcement into a feature film promo? With this customized movie poster announcement you'll receive as a digital file, you can poke fun at your latest sequel... which may or may not be your last.

8. Use A Tantrum To Your Advantage Have a child already? Does that child ever cry? Well, next time your little one throws a tantrum, snap a pic of your positive pregnancy test in the foreground, crying kiddo in the background, and boom, you have yourself a pregnancy announcement that can be captioned by saying, "Apparently, someone isn't very happy about getting a little sibling." See, there's always a silver lining to inexplicable toddler meltdowns!

9. For Your Happy Hour Pals I Quit Drinking - Pregnancy Announcement 5x7 Greeting Card DesignsLM | $5 See on Etsy There's only so long people are going to believe you're "on antibiotics," so you might as well let them know what's (really) up with one of these funny pregnancy announcement cards from Etsy. Not a margarita drinker? They also have cards featuring beer, champagne, and wine... because historical accuracy is important.

10. Everyone Loves A Surprise Okay, so maybe you weren't planning to have a baby right now, but here you are. I say lean in to the surprise factor and have your partner pose on the floor like they're passed out, with the positive pregnancy test displayed in front of them. Don't worry, your baby won't be offended.

11. Game On Video Game Onesie SweetTCapri | $14 See on Etsy For those of you with gamer partners, this onesie truly speaks for itself. Though the hobby can sometimes border on obsession, this will surely answer the question of whether or not that's "all he does."

12. Please. Stop. Asking. Pregnancy Announcement Shirt LoveLuluBell | $22 See on Romper Even though it's mostly well-intentioned, the constant questioning of when you're going to have a baby is super annoying. Playfully silence the questioning by wearing this funny t-shirt from Etsy at your next family gathering. Then be prepared to hear "What are you having?" just as often.

13. Sock It To 'Em Pregnant AF Socks WineALittleGifts | $15 See on Etsy I'm not sure when it happened, but socks have definitely become "a thing." Seize the moment and post up in these clever Pregnant AF socks from Etsy. A word to the wise though: You may have to explain "AF" to your grandma before you send that one out.

14. Let A Letter Board Do The Talking Letter boards are all the online rage these days, so why not use one to (literally) spell out your big news? Can't think of anything funny to say? Check out this mom who used letter boards to hilariously track her pregnancy for some inspiration.

15. Feature Your Fur Baby If you really want to hit your announcement out of the park, I highly suggest getting your dog (or cat if you can keep them still) involved. This hilarious post from the account @charmingchickpea proves that even the sweetest of siblings are going to have some questions about that new baby joining the family.

16. What Would Beyoncé Do? Like most things in life, when you need some inspiration for what to do just ask yourself, "What would Beyoncé do?" In this case, she told the world she was pregnant (with twins) using this photo on Instagram. So why not just use a little photoshop to put your face on her body and call it a day? Trust me, people will laugh.

17. Eviction Notice If this pregnancy means one of your other children will be moving out of their crib to make way for baby, then you're in luck, because that makes for a very funny pregnancy announcement. Simply have your little one stand in their crib and then make an "eviction notice" sign with your due date as their crib eviction date. Sorry, kid... them's the breaks.

18. You're A Monkey's Uncle... For Real Pregnancy Announcement Beer Labels - Download BreRachelleDesigns | $7 See on Etsy This one goes out to your baby-to-be's uncle(s), and it's legit genius. Even though you'll need to print and apply the labels yourself, this high-quality digital download from Etsy is sure to get a laugh from your little monkey's uncle-to-be.

19. Not The Flu If you're making your announcement during cold and flu season, which seems to actually last all year now, take a photo with your head over the toilet (you know, like you're throwing up) and caption with "It's not the flu" and your due date. And then pray to the porcelain gods that you don't have to actually spend much time with pregnancy nausea.