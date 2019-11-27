Starting almost as soon as you find out that you are going to be a parent, the Instagram-worthy moments of your life become baby-centric. Your first ultrasound, baby shower, and the baby's arrival are all well chronicled on your socials. Having Instagram captions for when your baby meets their grandparents in your back pocket and ready to go will help a ton when you're in the throes of sleep-deprivation, but want to be sure to document the occasion.

That love-at-first-sight feeling when your baby is placed squarely in your arms for the first time is unimaginably magical. I am told by certain sources (a.k.a my mom) that the next best feeling is when you lay eyes on your grandchild for the first time. I can personally attest to my own parents' overwhelming joy and tears when they met each of their grandchildren. It is the kind of moment that, when captured, deserves every single bit of social media hype that it gets. After all, these are the humans who will eventually spoil your child rotten and dote on them like a miniature prince or princess. The picture you post of your baby meeting their grandparents also deserves a standout Instagram caption to mark the occasion.

1. "Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." — Donald A. Norberg I am not a grandparent, but as a grandchild, I can attest to at least half of this statement being wonderfully true. When you use this quote as an Instagram caption for baby meeting grandparents, you can rest assured that both of the people in the photo are totally satisfied. Your baby nestled snugly in their grandparents arms and the grandparent with the biggest smile on their face says it all.

2. "Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet." — Gene Perret Imagine the future fun that your baby will have with their grandparents when you use this Instagram caption for your baby meeting grandparents. That little baby burrito has no idea what excitement the time they spend with grandma and grandpa has in store.

3. "I can't wait to see what trouble these two will get into some day." This Instagram caption for baby meeting grandparents works best when the photo is a one-on-one situation with just baby and one grandparent, but you could easily replace the two with three if you're posting a group shot of both grandparents with your baby.

4. "Young people need something stable to hang on — a culture connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for their own future. Most of all, they need what grandparents can give them." — Jay Kesler A grandparent is such a special person in a child's life, so using this sweet quote as an Instagram caption for your baby meeting grandparents will perfectly capture their connection.

5. "A mother becomes a true grandmother the day she stops noticing the terrible things her children do because she is so enchanted with the wonderful things her grandchildren do." — Lois Wyse When my parents met my youngest son, I was in a hospital bed, completely out of it from the pain meds I had with my c-section. They barely even noticed I was still alive. They were absolutely enthralled with their newest grandchild, but at least it showed how wonderful they think their grandson is, just like this Instagram caption for when you baby meets their grandparents.

6. "Have children while your parents are still young enough to take care of them." — Rita Rudner If you have especially young parents, this is an ideal quote to use as an Instagram caption for your baby meeting grandparents for the first time.

7. "Love at first sight." Milan_Jovic/E+/Getty Images Short, sweet, and to the point. This Instagram caption for when your baby meets their grandparents is the epitome of heartwarming. The moment the grandparents lock eyes with your bundle of joy, their heart will be filled with more love than they can stand.

8. "Hello, world. Allow me to introduce you to my grandma." Written from the baby's perspective, you could easily swap grandma for grandpa, or nana, or any other cutesy grandparent name your heart desires. This Instagram caption for baby meeting grandparents shows the sweet connection your baby already has to their doting grandparents.

9. "The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is because they have a common enemy." — Sam Levenson Although your newborn doesn't know it yet, a day will come when they stomp their feet and demand to go to grandma and grandpa's house because you won't give them what they want. Trust. It will happen. This Instagram caption sums up your child's future relationship with their grandparents from the moment they first meet.

10. "Grandfathers are for loving and fixing things." My grandfather fixed more things for me during his lifetime than I care to admit — from broken toys to a broken heart — and he did it all with love. When you have a sweet photo of your baby meeting their grandpa for the first time to post on Instagram, this is the Instagram caption you want to use.

11. "It is such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother — that's why the world calls her grandmother." This Instagram caption for baby meeting grandparents works well when you post a picture of your own mom with your new baby. The look on your mom's face when she holds the tiny little person that you carried inside of your womb is priceless.

12. "A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend." Truer words may have never been spoken — or used as an Instagram caption for baby meeting grandparents. The main puzzle pieces that make up a grandparent are captured beautifully in this quote.

13. "You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun of my life." — Kitty Tsui Use this quote by poet and activist Kitty Tsui as an Instagram caption for when you baby meets their grandparents as a sweet testament to how much your baby already adores their grandma, and will continue to do so throughout their lifetime.

14. "Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." — Alex Haley Ask most kids who their favorite person is, and they will likely answer with whatever name they call their grandparents. This Instagram caption for baby meeting grandparents captures the sparkle that grandparents truly bring to a child's life.

15. "Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand-angels." — Lexie Saige If your baby's grandparents are more like "grand-angels" because of all of the kind and compassionate things they do, this is the perfect Instagram caption to use when they meet each other for the first time.

16. "Grandparents hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever." DEV IMAGES/Moment/Getty Images This Instagram caption for baby meeting grandparents works beautifully when posted with a photo of your sweet newborn's hand reaching for their grandma or grandpa for the first time.

17. "Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer." When your baby meets their grandparents for the first time, use this Instagram caption to convey the sweetness of the connection between grandparents and their grandchildren.

18. "Grandparents are the footsteps to future generations." Just reading this quote gives me all the feels. Really try to wrap your mind around the bond between a baby and their grandparents for a moment and you'll understand why this Instagram caption for your baby meeting grandparents is so spot on.

19. "One of the most powerful handclasps is that of a new grandbaby around the finger of a grandfather." — Joy Hargrove If you have a sweet snapshot of your freshly born babe grasping the finger of their grandpa when they meet for the first time, this is the ideal Instagram caption to use when you post that photo.