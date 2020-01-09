Everyone's favorite fairytale princess turns 38 today, Jan. 9, and in honor of the special day, let's take a look back on some of Kate Middleton's most charming photos throughout the years. From spending time with her sweet children, to performing royal duties, Middleton never fails to look the part of regal beauty. She has been in the public eye with Prince William for going on 15 years now, and their time together has afforded her with ample photo opportunities to dazzle the public with her charm.

Middleton and Prince William first met back in 2001 when they were both students in residence at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They went on to engage in an on-again-off-again — although mostly on — relationship before announcing their engagement in 2010. From there, the pair have gone on to travel the world, engage in numerous philanthropic efforts, and bring three beautiful children into the world.

Throughout the years, Middleton has made more than her fair share of public appearances under constant scrutiny of the press. Fortunately, she appears to flourish in front of the camera, remaining her smiling, compassionate self. Her particular brand of charm is equal parts fashion sense, open smiles, and maternal love. For this reason, there is no shortage of charming photos of the Duchess of Cambridge. Here are just a few of my favorites.