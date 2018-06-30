It's an interesting time to be an American. You either loathe President Trump or love him. There's not a lot of common ground, but that being said, there's one day of the year that does seem to bring everyone together: This Fourth of July, people across the country will gather to watch firework displays and parades, and of course, to BBQ. No matter if you're a Democrat or Republican, it's hard not to do some flag-waving or sparkler-twirling on Independence Day. Here are some patriotic Instagram captions for July 4th fun, because it wouldn't be summer without celebrating our stars and stripes.

Whether you plan on watching a hotdog eating contest (Go Joey Chesnut!), your city's baller light show, or some boot-stomping live music, you're going to need to throw on your cutest red, white, and blue outfit and snap some sweet pics of the festivities. Get the sparklers ready and your beer cooler stocked with Sam Adams lager. It's time to celebrate the 242nd anniversary of America's independence like only 'Mericans can — loud and proud, baby!

So without further ado, here are the best patriotic captions for your stellar Fourth of July social posts. Cue the flag emojis!

"America, F*ck Yeah" Giphy Nothing beats quoting the classic film, Team America, and its catchphrase "America, F*&% Yeah" on America's birthday. Bonus points if your dog gets in on the action.

"Red, White, and Blue Ivy" Giphy Let's be real, this summer is all about Jay and Bey. With their powerhouse joint tour, On the Run II, straight-up crushing and their new video for Apesh*t slaying, it only make sense to write "Red, White, and Blue Ivy" as your best insta caption of 2018. Also, can I be Blue Ivy for a day?

"America, Est 1776" - Unknown Do something patriotic (or goofy) and caption it with this truth: "America, Est 1776."

"U.S. Slay" - Unknown If you and your squad are looking hot AF, you know what caption to use!

"I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show." — Taylor Swift Giphy Who better to quote on the Fourth of July than Taylor Swift, who's about as American as apple pie. Use the lyrics, "I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show," from her song, "Sparks Fly" to accompany a smoochy pic of you and your bae.

"Keep Calm and Sparkle On" - Unknown Grab a sparkler, snap a cute pic, and use this caption to light up instagram.

"Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now!" - Hamilton Giphy Whether you've seen Hamilton: An American Musical, or just desperately want to, this quote from the award-winning production is absolutely perfect to caption a pic of you and your friends having the time of your life: "Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now!"

"Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts" - Unknown This is one insta caption that will have all your followers feeling the feels.

“So we raise her up every morning, take her down every night/We don’t let her touch the ground, and we fold her up right/On second thought, I do like to brag/‘Cause I’m mighty proud of the ragged old flag.” — Johnny Cash Giphy Use these song lyrics from legendary country star, and general badass, Johnny Cash to accompany a pic of you with the American flag. I kind of feel like getting my hands on some stars and stripes now!

"We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it." — William Faulkner If you're #resisting, then this caption from the great American writer, Faulkner, is the only way to go.

"Give me liberty or give me death" - Patrick Henry Feeling a little fired up this Fourth of July? Caption a pic with this bold declaration and people will take notice.

"A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom." - Bob Dylan Giphy I do love me some Bob Dylan, and this prescient quote of his — "A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom" — is perfect for an impactful Instagram caption this Independence Day. I guess there is a reason he won a Nobel prize!

"Freedom lies in being bold." - Robert Frost Be bold this Fourth of July, and use an equally bold caption!

"Hey yo I'm just like my country I'm young, scrappy and hungry and I'm not throwing away my shot!" - Alexander Hamilton from 'Hamilton' Giphy If you use this Hamilton quote to accompany a pic of you and your squad doing well... shots... you're sure to get loads of likes.

"Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation." - Coretta Scott King If you show your patriotism by protesting, then quote Coretta Scott King — wife to MLK and activist in her own right — this Independence Day.

"One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation, evermore!" - Oliver Wendell Holmes If you're all about unity, there's only one quote to use this Fourth of July. This one from OWH, of course!

"From every mountainside, let freedom ring" - Martin Luther King, Jr. Giphy Martin Luther King, Jr., is one of the most iconic leaders in American history. If you use this quote of his, you'll be putting your patriotism on display this Fourth of July.

"Independence Now and Forever" - Daniel Webster Fly that flag high and use this patriotic declaration for a super strong insta caption.

"Where Liberty Dwells, There is My Country" - Benjamin Franklin I don't know why but I feel like you need to use this Insta caption if you're looking off stoically into the distance.