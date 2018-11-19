20 Stocking Stuffers For Tweens & Teens Under $20, Because You Can Still Impress Them On A Budget
Growing up, rummaging through my stocking was always more fun than unwrapping my actual Christmas gifts. Maybe it was the variety I liked; it was always a fun assortment of trinkets, candies, and random items that made my parents think of me. I loved the fact that it was never anything on my list, so it was a surprise from top to bottom. Whatever it was, I'm a big fan of stocking stuffers, and these 20 stocking stuffers for teens and tweens under $20 are sure to be crowdpleasers.
Admittedly, stocking stuffers can be hard to shop for. It's a test of your creativity, considering the items from your teen's Christmas list are probably wrapped up and tucked under the tree. I vividly remember one year watching my brother dump out his stocking to discover... peppermints and blue ink pens. My mom, shaking with laughter in the corner of the room, admitted, "I had no idea what to put in yours!" Luckily, my brother's always been incredibly easy-going and low maintenance... but I'm sure a list like this could've helped my mom out.
From tech accessories to beauty products to cozy winter accessories, these are stocking stuffers that will delight on Christmas morning without breaking the bank.
1Kate Spade Universal Stability Ring
An alternative to the super popular PopSocket, this "stability ring" slips onto your finger to keep your phone stable while you're using it. This is the perfect gift for someone prone to dropping their phone. (A screen protector might be a smart gift, too!)
2Sloth-Shaped Mug
Basically everyone loves sloths, and whether or not your teen is drinking coffee yet, they'll definitely get a kick from drinking out of this mug each morning.
3Monogram Journal
This adorable journal is a wonderful gift for the writer, doodler, or planner in your life. It comes with the gold pen pictured, too.
4Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures Christmas Santa Cane
In my household, it's not Christmas until you've eaten a month's worth of chocolate. This Reese's filled Santa Cane is a sweet addition to anyone's stocking.
5Zariah Studs
There is something effortlessly classy about these gold domed geometric studs from Stella & Dot. These are perfect earrings for a teen or tween who keeps their jewelry collection simple and low maintenance.
6Amazon Gift Card
I know, I know... this isn't a creative stocking stuffing whatsoever. However, an Amazon gift card will never sit on a shelf collecting dust somewhere, and you can rest assured they're getting something they want.
7Holiday 48 Color Eyeshadow & 2ct Brush Set
For a teen or tween just getting into makeup, this e.l.f. palette and brush set has everything they need. With so many different colors at such an affordable price, they can experiment all they want.
8Hamburger Socks
I'm a sucker for fun, patterned socks, and these hamburger print socks are amazing. If you have a teen or tween who loves their french fries and burgers, help them flaunt it!
9Clean Canyon Set
Winter weather can wreak havoc on skin, making this cleansing and hydrating kit from First Aid Beauty the perfect stocking stuffer. This kit comes with the Pure Skin Face Cleanser and the Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream.
10Read This if You Want to Be Instagram Famous
This is a fantastic gift for the social media inclined. Not only does it offer advice for beautifying your feed, gaining followers, and taking great photographs, it also touches on Instagram "codes of conduct" and creating a personal brand.
112019 Inspirational Quote Everyday Desk Calendar
As handy and convenient as smartphones are, there's something to be said about using a high-quality, paper calendar. This desk calendar from Rifle Paper Co. not only looks beautiful on your desk, but will keep you motivated all year long with inspiring quotes.
12Unicorn Power Bank/Portable Phone Charger
Give the gift of a fully-charged phone this Christmas. With this unicorn power bank, you'll always have a backup if your phone gets in the anxiety-inducing red zone. Plus, if your teen's cellphone never dies, they never have an excuse for ignoring your phone calls and texts.
13Girl, Wash Your Face
This book is an incredible read for women of all ages, but will be particularly poignant for young women finding their way. Filled with no-nonsense advice and humor, this is a quick read that will change the way your teen or tween views her own self-worth.
14Snowcap Mittens
Freezing temperatures are much more bearable with cozy accessories. These Snowcap Mittens are as warm as they are cute, and make the perfect Christmas surprise.
15Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
If your teen is known to misplace their headphones, these affordable bluetooth earbuds from Target are a great (and safe) stocking stuffer. They're high-quality without a high price tag, and they come in six different fun colors.
16Pizza Rescue Kit
This is an ingenious stocking stuffer for a pizza-loving teen... and honestly what teen doesn't love pizza? The Pizza Rescue Kit comes with Black Truffle Salt, Aleppo Chili Pepper, and an Italian herb mix – everything they'll need to spice up their next slice of pizza.
17Nail Polish Set
Your tween or teen might feel too old for Elf on the Shelf fun, but this nail polish set is the perfect compromise. With five holiday colors (red, green, silver, gold, and white), this super affordable set has everything they'll need for a beautifully festive home manicure.
18Bath Bombs Set
Treat the recipient to a a luxurious bubble bath courtesy of these handmade, natural, and organic bath bombs. With an array of scents and purposes, these bombs turn bath time into a "choose your own adventure."
19Sport Band Watch Strap for Apple Watch
If your teen or tween has an Apple Watch, give it a makeover with a replacement band. This sweat-resistant sport band comes in several different colors, and is ideal for playing sports and working out.
20Men's Geo Slouch Beanie
It's always nice when something is practical and trendy at the same time. This beanie will keep his ears warm in the winter while still looking stylish.