Growing up, rummaging through my stocking was always more fun than unwrapping my actual Christmas gifts. Maybe it was the variety I liked; it was always a fun assortment of trinkets, candies, and random items that made my parents think of me. I loved the fact that it was never anything on my list, so it was a surprise from top to bottom. Whatever it was, I'm a big fan of stocking stuffers, and these 20 stocking stuffers for teens and tweens under $20 are sure to be crowdpleasers.

Admittedly, stocking stuffers can be hard to shop for. It's a test of your creativity, considering the items from your teen's Christmas list are probably wrapped up and tucked under the tree. I vividly remember one year watching my brother dump out his stocking to discover... peppermints and blue ink pens. My mom, shaking with laughter in the corner of the room, admitted, "I had no idea what to put in yours!" Luckily, my brother's always been incredibly easy-going and low maintenance... but I'm sure a list like this could've helped my mom out.

From tech accessories to beauty products to cozy winter accessories, these are stocking stuffers that will delight on Christmas morning without breaking the bank.

1 Kate Spade Universal Stability Ring Universal Stability Ring $20 Kate Spade An alternative to the super popular PopSocket, this "stability ring" slips onto your finger to keep your phone stable while you're using it. This is the perfect gift for someone prone to dropping their phone. (A screen protector might be a smart gift, too!) See On Best Buy

2 Sloth-Shaped Mug Sloth-Shaped Mug $16 Urban Outfitters Basically everyone loves sloths, and whether or not your teen is drinking coffee yet, they'll definitely get a kick from drinking out of this mug each morning. See On Urban Outfitters

3 Monogram Journal Monogram Journal $18 $14 Anthropologie This adorable journal is a wonderful gift for the writer, doodler, or planner in your life. It comes with the gold pen pictured, too. See On Anthropologie

5 Zariah Studs Zariah Studs $19 Stella & Dot There is something effortlessly classy about these gold domed geometric studs from Stella & Dot. These are perfect earrings for a teen or tween who keeps their jewelry collection simple and low maintenance. See On Stella & Dot

6 Amazon Gift Card Amazon Gift Card $20 Amazon I know, I know... this isn't a creative stocking stuffing whatsoever. However, an Amazon gift card will never sit on a shelf collecting dust somewhere, and you can rest assured they're getting something they want. See On Amazon

8 Hamburger Socks Hamburger Socks $12 Happy Socks I'm a sucker for fun, patterned socks, and these hamburger print socks are amazing. If you have a teen or tween who loves their french fries and burgers, help them flaunt it! See On Happy Socks

9 Clean Canyon Set Clean Canyon Set $10 First Aid Beauty Winter weather can wreak havoc on skin, making this cleansing and hydrating kit from First Aid Beauty the perfect stocking stuffer. This kit comes with the Pure Skin Face Cleanser and the Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream. See On Sephora

12 Unicorn Power Bank/Portable Phone Charger Unicorn Power Bank/Portable Phone Charger $10 e-cholife Give the gift of a fully-charged phone this Christmas. With this unicorn power bank, you'll always have a backup if your phone gets in the anxiety-inducing red zone. Plus, if your teen's cellphone never dies, they never have an excuse for ignoring your phone calls and texts. See On Amazon

13 Girl, Wash Your Face Girl, Wash Your Face $16 Rachel Hollis This book is an incredible read for women of all ages, but will be particularly poignant for young women finding their way. Filled with no-nonsense advice and humor, this is a quick read that will change the way your teen or tween views her own self-worth. See On Target

14 Snowcap Mittens Snowcap Mittens $19 Zella Freezing temperatures are much more bearable with cozy accessories. These Snowcap Mittens are as warm as they are cute, and make the perfect Christmas surprise. See On Nordstrom

15 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $10 Heyday If your teen is known to misplace their headphones, these affordable bluetooth earbuds from Target are a great (and safe) stocking stuffer. They're high-quality without a high price tag, and they come in six different fun colors. See On Target

16 Pizza Rescue Kit Pizza Rescue Kit $15 Uncommon Goods This is an ingenious stocking stuffer for a pizza-loving teen... and honestly what teen doesn't love pizza? The Pizza Rescue Kit comes with Black Truffle Salt, Aleppo Chili Pepper, and an Italian herb mix – everything they'll need to spice up their next slice of pizza. See On Uncommon Goods

17 Nail Polish Set Nail Polish Set $5 Elf on the Shelf Your tween or teen might feel too old for Elf on the Shelf fun, but this nail polish set is the perfect compromise. With five holiday colors (red, green, silver, gold, and white), this super affordable set has everything they'll need for a beautifully festive home manicure. See On Target