22 Kids' Christmas Movies On Netflix For Those Family Movie Nights

It's the most wonderful time of the year to snuggle up on the couch. The whole family is covered with a huge line-up of Christmas-themed kids' movies on Netflix this festive season. You'll find everyone from the Trolls to Mickey Mouse and Shrek celebrating the happiest time of year, thanks to the world's largest streaming service. Classic favorites like The Grinch (two versions of the classic tale are available) and live action films like The Christmas Chronicles are all represented, too, and I can safely say my family and I will likely be watching all of them between now and Christmas Eve.

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can be hectic to say the least, so settling down on the couch with a Christmas-themed movie is the perfect way to unwind and spend time together as a family. While I love introducing my daughters to some of my childhood favorites like Miracle on 34th Street, let's be real: Puppy Star Christmas is seriously adorable. Films like Angela's Christmas and The Christmas Project celebrate the true meaning of the season, while each of the films listed below remind us of what's important this time of year (and all year long): love for family and friends, giving to those in need, and the comfort of home. Happy holidays to you and yours (and to Netflix).