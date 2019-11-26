If you’ve got a preschooler in your house, you've most likely got a Peppa Pig fan. With good reason: Peppa is a smart, sweet and sassy piggie with an adorable English accent. So for the little oinker in your own life, these 23 Peppa Pig holiday gifts all have the potential to be the most perfect present — even if your child just wants to jump up and down in muddy puddles all day.

Although your kid will learn about colors and numbers while watching any episode of the show, at the end of the day what they’re really taking in are lessons about friendship, family, and working together. And that’s what makes the gifts on this list even more special. Sure, some toys flash lights and play tunes, but at the core, they’re more about imaginative play and pretend than anything else. (I should know, I’ve pretty much played with all of them, thanks to my own Peppa Pig fanatics.)

So if you’re looking for a present fit for Peppa Pig herself, look to these 23 toys, clothing options, and books that your child will surely love. Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa and George would most certainly oink, er, approve of them.

1. Peppa Pig’s Treehouse and George’s Fort Playset Peppa Pig’s Treehouse and George’s Fort Playset Target | $40 See on Target Peppa Pig's Treehouse and George's Fort Playset lights up, which kids always love. When figures slide down the slide, they can land in a muddy puddle (Peppa’s favorite pastime), which will cause the “Muddy Puddles” song to play. A quick slide on the tire swing takes you to George’s fort for additional playtime.

2. Peppa Pig Carry Along Friends Peppa Pig Carry Along Friends Target | $30 See on Target Now your tot can tote Danny Dog, Zoe Zebra, and the rest of Peppa’s friends with the Peppa Pig Carry Along Friends ($30). The case could even double as a cute container for other accessories.

3. Peppa Pig Family Home Playset with Lights and Sounds Peppa Pig Family Home Playset with Lights and Sounds Target | $55 See on Target ‌Now your child can live in Peppa’s world — literally. The Peppa Pig Family Home Playset with Lights and Sounds features Peppa and George’s bedroom (and their bunkbeds), along with Mummy Pig’s home office, a kitchen, living room... even an attic with a roof that partially opens. With a press of a button, the doorbell rings, the lamp in the living room lights up, and Peppa greets guests before Daddy Pig says, “Good night, my little piggies.”

4. Peppa Pig’s Transforming Campervan Peppa Pig’s Transforming Campervan Target | $42 See on Target Can you say road trip? Peppa and her family (and yours as well) can go on many adventures together with the Peppa Pig’s Transforming Campervan ($42). With just a few changes, the campervan converts to add a slide, as well as an outdoor shower.

5. Peppa Pig Whistle n’ Oink Plush Peppa Pig Whistle n’ Oink Plush Target | $20 See on Target If your cutie wants to cuddle with her favorite little piggie, the Peppa Pig Whistle n’ Oink Plush ($20) allows her to do just that. Every time your child hugs her, Peppa’s cheeks light up with happiness. She evens makes fun whistles, oinks, and says funny phrases, too.

6. Peppa Pig Mini Campervan Surprise Peppa Pig Mini Campervan Surprise Target | $3 See on Target Perfect for a sweet little stocking stuffer, the Peppa Pig Mini Campervan Surprise ($3) has a mini fig inside. Will it be George Pig, or Suzy Sheep, or Pedro Pony?

7. Peppa Pig Walkie Talkies Peppa Pig Walkie Talkies Target | $18 See on Target Your kids can use their Peppa Pig Walkie Talkies ($18) for a game of hide-and-seek. The set features Peppa and George, and is ideal for ages 3 and up.

8. Peppa Pig Peppa & George Dinosaur Park Playtime Set Peppa Pig Peppa & George Dinosaur Park Playtime Set Target | $10 See on Target George is totally obsessed with dinosaurs, so having the Peppa Pig Peppa & George Dinosaur Park Playtime Set ($10) makes total sense. They can take turns on the swing, but we have a feeling that George is going to want to go down the dino slide again and again.

9. Bedtime for Peppa Book Bedtime for Peppa Book Barnes & Noble | $5 See on Barnes & Noble The bath-book-brush your teeth routine just got a whole lot easier with the Bedtime for Peppa book. You and your child can read about how Peppa and George finally find their way to Slumberland — and hope that it happens for your kiddos, too (and quickly).

10. Peppa Pig Make Today Amazing Graphic Tee Peppa Pig Make Today Amazing Graphic Tee $13 $7 See on Kohls Send your child off to school with the Peppa Pig “Make Today Amazing” Graphic Tee ($7). It features Peppa with her BFFs Rebecca Rabbit and Zoe Zebra. It just might inspire her to have a good day, too.

11. Toddler Girls’ 4pc Peppa Pig Long Sleeve Pajama Set Toddler Girls’ 4pc Peppa Pig Long Sleeve Pajama Set Target | $17 See on Target Getting pajamas as a present might not make your child happy. But if they feature Peppa, that’s a total game changer. The Peppa Pig Long Sleeve Pajama Set ($17) features two pairs of PJs that will make any Peppa fan want to hit the hay.

12. Peppa Pig Toddler Girls Plush Fleece Bathroom Robe Peppa Pig Toddler Girls Plush Fleece Bathroom Robe Walmart | $28 See on Walmart Ending bathtime will be a breeze when you offer your child this Peppa Pig Plush Fleece Bathroom Robe ($28). It’s soft, it’s pretty — and it’s pinkalicious, too.

13. Toddler Girl Peppa Pig Gown with Matching Doll Gown Toddler Girl Peppa Pig Gown with Matching Doll Gown Kohls | $34 $14 See on Kohls This old-fashioned Peppa Pig Gown with Matching Doll Gown ($14) comes with an additional 18-inch gown for a doll or a plush Peppa Pig toy, so they can be twinning together for a total picture-perfect moment.

14. Toddler Girl Jumping Beans Peppa Pig Own Beat Tee Toddler Girl Jumping Beans Peppa Pig Own Beat Tee Kohls | $13 $5 See at Kohls Although Peppa is best known for her muddy puddle dance moves, she’s actually a pretty good dancer. So get your child her own Peppa Pig Dance To Your Own Beat shirt ($5) — and encourage her to show off her moves.

15. Toddler Girl Jumping Beans Peppa Pig Graphic Tee Toddler Girl Jumping Beans Peppa Pig Graphic Tee Kohls | $13 $5 See at Kohls She’s already a super star in your eyes. Now let the rest of the world know with the Jumping Beans Peppa Pig Graphic Tee ($5). The crewneck shirt features Peppa wearing a sparkly dress and pink shoes for the little girl in your life who loves glitter.

16. Peppa Pig 3-Piece Great Smile Toothbrush and Holder Set Peppa Pig 3-Piece Great Smile Toothbrush and Holder Set Amazon | $16 See on Amazon Your child definitely won’t forget to brush her teeth when she gets to use the Peppa Pig 3-Piece Great Smile Toothbrush and Holder Set ($16). It comes with a toothbrush holder, a rinse cup, and a folding travel toothbrush. Hey, even little piggies need to floss.

17. Peppa Pig Softee Dough Figure Maker Peppa Pig Softee Dough Figure Maker Walmart | $15 See on Walmart Your child can craft Mummy, Daddy, Peppa, and George Pig with the Peppa Pig Softee Dough Figure Maker ($15). The kit includes seven dough jars and four molds for a creatively craftastic experience.

18. Peppa Pig Red Car Peppa Pig Red Car Walmart | $19 See on Walmart With the Peppa Pig Red Car, both Mummy Pig and Peppa can have a great mother/daughter date. The car comes with Mummy Pig and Peppa figures, and plays a melody and talks, too. It even makes snorting sounds for an added effect.

19. Peppa Pig Lights and Sounds Ride-On Why jump on muddy puddles when you can zoom right through them? The Peppa Pig Lights & Sounds Beach Buggie plays Peppa sayings as well as a tune. Your child can steer her way around your house, and store her figures in the compartment underneath her seat. Peppa Pig Lights & Sounds Beach Buggie Target | $25 See on Target

20. Peppa Pig Go to Playland with 20 Balls Peppa Pig Go to Playland with 20 Balls Walmart | $25 See on Walmart Four words, guys: Peppa Pig ball pit. Your child will have a ball (ha) with this super cute ball pit ($25) that’s just right for her size. The toy comes with 20 soft flex balls, and the holes on the side of the inflatable allow her to play with a partner.

21. Peppa Pig’s Pop-up Princess Castle Peppa Pig’s Pop-up Princess Castle Target | $19 See on Target Your child can reenact scenes from her favorite episode with the Peppa Pig’s Pop-up Princess Castle ($18). The kit contains five scenes, lift-up flaps, and a storybook that also has press-out characters. Princess Peppa will definitely be most pleased.

22. Peppa’s Christmas Wish Peppa Pig is hoping for a special present but she’s not sure if her wish will come true or not. With a little luck (and some holiday magic), maybe her dream will become a reality. Peppa’s Christmas Wish ($5) is a cute book to read to your children on Christmas morning. Peppa's Christmas Wish Book Barnes & Noble | $5 See on Barnes & Noble