Disney+ may have endless content to keep your little ones occupied, but there is plenty on the platform to appeal to family members of all ages. If you're sick of streaming cartoons and have Pixar overload, consider checking out one of the many movies on Disney+ parents will certainly enjoy. Between Marvel hits, National Geographic documentaries, and classics like 10 Things I Hate About You, there's plenty for parents to choose from on Disney+, too.

In its first year alone, Disney+ offered a library of more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films, as Collider reported. You can find flicks from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, National Geographic, and even some content from 20th Century Fox. With so much available, there's surely something for everyone in the family.

While it's up to parents to decide what they deem "appropriate" to share with their children, many of the movies on this list are more likely to appeal to an older audience. Don't get me wrong, I'm not knocking Pixar by any means, but it can be hard to remember that Disney+ is more than just Micky Mouse Clubhouse when your kid has had it on repeat for days. This collection of movies is proof that there is plenty on the platform to appeal to parents as well.