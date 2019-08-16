True life: I have a sweet treat after almost every meal, something quick and easy like a piece of chocolate or a handful of yogurt-covered pretzels. It probably goes without saying then that I love dessert; it’s the small indulgence I look forward to each day. But I'm admittedly not much of a baker unless it's an easy sheet pan dessert recipe. These 23 quick and delicious recipes make enough sweet and sugary goodness to feed a crowd, so they're great for a big birthday bash or when it's your turn to provide snack for the entire class.

You may already be familiar with sheet pan dinners, so why not try desserts? When I think of sheet pan desserts, I think of snow days as a kid; spooning ping pong-sized balls of cookie dough onto the pan and turning on the oven light every other minute to see their progress. And while cookies are always a good option, these recipes go far beyond the obvious and include everything from chocolate bark to slab pies, and even Fruity Pebble rice crispy treats. They look and taste like you spent all day in the kitchen and only you have to know that sheet pan baking isn't much more complicated than spooning a few scoops of ice cream into a bowl.

1. Apple Slab Pie Brown Eyed Baker Friends, it's a slab of apple pie. How much more delicious does it get? Perfect for when one standard pie pan isn't going to feed everyone, this sheet pan recipe from Brown Eyed Baker is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Plus this recipe is heavy on the dough, which is excellent news for crust lovers like me.

2. Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars The Crepes Of Wrath Yes these are technically dessert, but you may also find yourself reaching for one for a quick on-the-go breakfast. A little sweet and a little salty, you can customize these bars to include your favorite nut or chocolate chips. Sydney of The Crepes of Wrath suggests lining and greasing the pan for easy removal.

3. Creamsicle Sheet Cake Willow Bird Baking Julie of Willow Bird Baking has combined two of the best things: creamsicles and cakes. Creamy with real orange flavor (from orange juice) you'll love this classic summery treat. Plus it looks beautiful on a plate when decorated with bright orange zest.

4. Blueberry Sumac Slab Pie Hummingbird High This beautiful blueberry sumac slab pie from Hummingbird High tastes as good as it looks. The leaves are actually pretty easy to make using a paring knife, but they make the dessert look fancy and food blogger-approved. Sumac, an ingredient popular in Middle Eastern cooking, has a slight tartness to it that complements the blueberries.

5. Cream And Cookie Lemon Bars DIY Candy I'm a sucker for anything lemon-flavored and these bars are one of my absolute faves. A perfect balance of sweet and tart, Amy of DIY Candy said she made these for her mom on Mother's Day (she must be her mom's favorite child), but they're awesome any day of the year. They freeze well, too — if you manage to have leftovers.

6. Chocolate Chip Macaroon Bars Love Comma Cake Not only are her recipes delicious, but Sam of Love Comma Cake always makes me laugh with her back stories, and this recipe is no exception. A fusion between chocolate chip cookies and macaroons is sure to be a hit. The only (slightly) tricky thing about this recipe is remembering to bake the cookie base first before adding the macaroon topper.

7. Apple Crumb Slab Pie Baked By Rachel I will eat anything that has a crumb topping, and the topping on this Baked By Rachel slab pie is one of the best I've had. Rachel says this recipe will easily feed 12-15 people (depending on the size of the slice). She also manages to make the act of making a homemade pie crust seem like a manageable feat.

8. Puff Pastry Strawberry Tart My Baking Addiction Sometimes, especially on hot days or after a big meal, you want something sweet but light. The strawberry tart from My Baking Addiction is the perfect option to satisfy your sweet tooth without making you feel stuffed. It's quick too, and the recipe even calls for store-bought pastry.

9. Fruity Pebbles Treats Sugar And Soul This colorful twist on Rice Krispy treats transports me to childhood. Made with sweet Fruity Pebbles cereal, this quick and easy sheet pan dessert from Sugar And Soul will be a favorite among kids and nostalgic adults. Pair with a big glass of milk for the full experience.

10. Ritz Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies Pint Sized Baker Sometimes you're craving something sweet, but it's just too hot to turn on the oven. Enter these no-bake cookies from Pint Sized Baker. Just spread peanut butter on a Ritz cracker, cover in melted chocolate and place on wax paper on a sheet pan to cool in the refrigerator or freezer. The best.

11. Snack Cake Bakerella The recipe features chocolate cake with marshmallow cream frosting, chocolate ganache, and vanilla swirls. Yum! Bakerella has brought us, essentially, a giant Hostess cupcake. Yes, it's as good as it sounds.

12. Triple Chocolate Bark The Messy Baker I love chocolate bark because you can opt for a little morsel when you want a small treat or you can break off a big ole piece when you're craving a full-blown dessert. The triple chocolate (milk, dark, and white) bark recipe from The Messy Baker looks gorgeous thanks to the pops of color from the cranberries and chopped nuts. It's finished with sea salt for that perfect salty-sweet finish.

13. Chocolate Chip M&M Cookie Bars Your Cup Of Cake This may be divisive, but I've always been more into blondies than brownies. These cookie bars deliver the best of both worlds by infusing the chocolate-goodness of M&Ms into a cookie base. Lizzy from Your Cup Of Cake calls these bars "a massive cookie casserole" and that is one type of casserole I am 100 percent down with.

14. Peaches And Cream Sheet Cake The Simple Sweet Life This dessert from The Simple Sweet Life combines almond cake, fluffy whipped cream, and caramelized peaches. Ideal to make after picking in-season peaches, this dessert will be ready to eat in just 40 minutes. Plus there's fruit involved, so you can feel healthy-ish.

15. Apricot Pistachio Tart The Messy Baker This apricot pistachio tart from The Messy Baker is perfect for the occasions where you want your dessert to feel a bit sophisticated. The recipe goes over the best cooking techniques for apricots, plus you'll learn how to make apricot jam. Just add a little creme fraiche, and you have a decadent end to your meal.

16. Cookie Cake Peas & Crayons I can't stop thinking about this chocolate chip cookie cake from Jenn of Peas & Crayons. It's topped with chocolate peanut butter frosting (amazing) and rainbow sprinkles. This one is sure to be a favorite, which is good because it makes about four dozen squares.

17. Cherry Cheesecake Bars Confessions Of A Cookbook Queen The only thing that could possibly improve cheesecake is putting it in portable bar form. I love that the cherry sauce is baked right into these bars, brought to you by Confessions Of A Cookbook Queen, so you get a little tartness in every bite. Just be prepared to exercise patience while these bars chill in the refrigerator after baking; they smell so good you're going to want to eat them right away.

18. Guinness And Pretzel Caramels Bake Love Give Hi hello, you can now make your own boozy caramels with a salty pretzel twist. This recipe from Bake Love Give seems like it should be super complicated and involved, but it's actually not so hard. This make an awesome (albeit not kid-friendly) gift.

19. Blueberry Peach Slab Pie A Beautiful Plate Blueberries and peaches are two of my favorite fruits, and the only way to make them even better is to add sugar and throw them in a pastry shell. Warm up a slice and add vanilla ice cream for the ultimate dessert experience. Your family will be asking for the recipe from A Beautiful Plate again and again.

20. Coconut Oil Oatmeal Cookies Cook Nourish Bliss I can't talk about sheet pan desserts without including at least one traditional cookie recipe. These coconut oil oatmeal cookies from Cook Nourish Bliss may be a dessert, but they're still packed with healthy ingredients. You can even make some easy substitutions (like dairy-free chocolate chips) for a delicious vegan dessert option

21. Caramel Apple Pancakes Averie Cooks So maybe you're thinking that pancakes aren't really dessert, but part of the reason why I love this recipe is because it can pass as breakfast or as a sweet post-dinner treat. Averie of Averie Cooks says this recipe is quick and easy and she even uses store-bought buttermilk pancake mix. Topped with apples and drizzled caramel (or any fruit and sauce you like) you won't believe how fluffy and comforting these are, any time of day.

22. Banana Sheet Cake Desser For Two How could you go wrong with banana cake with cream cheese frosting? It's. so. good. Christina of Dessert For Two uses a quarter sheet cake pan to make this recipe smaller. Plus, she shares a genius idea for getting your bananas to ripen quickly. Hint: It involves putting them in the oven.

23. Caramel Apple Sheet Cake Five Heart Home This dessert from Five Heart Home gets me excited for fall, which is no easy task as I'm a true summer lover. The sweet apple cake and smooth caramel glaze is offset with flaky sea salt sprinkled lightly on top before serving. Finally you'll have something to do with all those apples you picked in your flurry of autumn excitement.