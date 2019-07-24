Sometimes you order takeout as a result of a pizza craving, but more often, it's because you don't want to deal with the hassle of cooking and cleaning up. Nothing is more intimidating after cooking for two hours than a sink full of dishes, especially if you have a sleepy toddler waiting to be tucked into bed. But these one-pot meals your kids will eat take the stress out of meal prep, since you make it all in one convenient container.

It's a well-perpetuated myth that a good dinner takes a lot of time and equipment. One-pot meals prove disprove the misconception, as you can make a delicious meal with one piece of cookware. And you might just be imagining different kinds of pasta, but the variety of recipes you can make with a single dish is surprisingly high, too. From stir-fry to full steak and potato dinners, a pot and a good recipe are your secret recipes to a quick and easy meal.

So read on for 25 one-pot recipes, and give yourself a pat on the back for saving room in the dishwasher for bottles and wine glasses. (No judgement if you still decide to order in, though.)