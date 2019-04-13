Romper

25 Personalized Gifts For Mother's Day 2019, That Are So Sweet, She'll Probably Cry

By
Share

With Mother's Day approaching, now is the time to start thinking about the perfect presents for the moms in your life. If you're planning on going the custom route, you need to order a gift soon so they can be made and shipped in time for Mother's Day, which falls on May 12 this year. These 25 personalized gifts for Mother's Day 2019 really show you put some thought into the occasion. If you're looking for maximum emotional impact, you can't go wrong with any of these sweet options.

Whether you're shopping for your own mom, your mother-in-law, your step mom, or friend or family member who recently became a mom, the gifts below feel modern and fresh. And, of course, they're extra special because they're personalized in ways that will bring a smile to mom's face. Just remember to pack some tissues because some of these custom creations are total tearjerkers. As a mom myself, I basically turn to mush over anything with my children's names or initials on it.

The 25 fabulous finds below will definitely show the special lady you're shopping for that she's a stellar mother. And hey, if you end up buying something for yourself, there's no harm in that either.

1. Personalized Book

The Book of Mom

$35

The Book of Everyone

Celebrate everything that makes your mom special with this one-of-a-kind customizable book. All you have to do is fill in some simple fields, and voila, the end result is a 50-page, beautifully illustrated book filled with personalized facts and nostalgic tidbits, like what the blockbuster movie was the year she was born.

2. Custom Initial Infinity Bracelet

Personalized Infinity Bracelet

$33

Dorocy

A mother's love is forever, which is why this elegant infinity bracelet makes the perfect Mother's Day present. Add up to seven custom initialed discs (though the price varies depending on the number you add) and select from rose gold-filled, gold-filled, or sterling silver.

3. Customized Photo Candle

Elegantly Scripted Candle

$20

Shutterly

A delicious-smelling candle is always a welcome Mother's Day present, but adding a custom photo makes it that much more special. Choose from four different scents (Fireside Spice, Grapefruit Blossom, Ocean Breeze, or Unscented), along with the photo and name of your choosing.

4. Coordinates Bracelet

Custom Coordinates Bracelet

$13

NikkiandNibby

Using the GPS coordinates of any memorable location, make a truly unique bracelet for mom. The bracelets are totally stackable and affordable too, so use several bracelets to tell a story. If your mom had her children in different hospitals, use the coordinates of where each child was born. Or, if this is a gift for a mother of grown children, use the coordinates of where her kids live now.

5. Personalized Locket

Best Mom Heirloom Locket Necklace

$44

Soradesigns

This vintage-looking glass locket comes with so many ways to customize. Select a personalized message, like "We Love You" on one side, and "Best Mom," on the other. Or, skip the text message and fill the locket with a special memento.

6. 'Love You Forever' Candle

As Long As I'm Living Candle

$12

The Ragged Diamond

Fans of the Robert Munsch children's classic, "Love You Forever," will melt over this hand-poured soy candle, featuring the famous verse from the book along with a note from you. Personalize it even more by selecting a scent your mom would love (there are tons of great options, like Amber Noir or Bamboo & Coconut) and even the color ribbon you want for the box.

7. Personalized Children's Book

'Oh, The Things My Mom Will Do' Personalized Book

$35

Put Me In The Story

This personalized children's book is the perfect present for a mom with a young child(ren). The story is about a mother’s love. Add custom names to the front cover, and throughout the book. Plus, there's an option to include a personalized photo and message, so the book feels like it's from the child.

8. Stemless Wine Glass

Personalized Wine Glass

$11

WithLoveAndLuxe

This personalized stemless wine glass is ideal for the wine-loving mamas out there. In addition to customizing the established date, you can select from a ton of different text colors.

9. Customizable Wrap Ring

Hand-Stamped Hug Ring

$34

GLDNxLayeredAndLong

This delicate finger-hugging ring can be customized in so many ways to make it perfect for mom. First, choose the metal you want: gold, rose gold, or silver. Then select the size, and text style and symbols you want. I love how you can add either the names of the mother's children, just their initials, or even simply an infinity symbol.

10. Monogrammed Makeup Bag

Vanity Case Set

$110

Cuyana

Made from the finest Argentinian pebbled leather, and co-designed with makeup artist Daniel Martin, this versatile toiletry bag can be used at home or on the go. For an extra $15, add monogramming. The set is available in several different colors as well.

11. Birthstone Bracelet

Personalized Birthstone Bracelet

$24

Deiajewelry

Birthstone jewelry has been around for decades, but this delicate bracelet feels like a modern take on the idea. Select up to six different gem stones.

12. Personalized Cutting Board

Mothers Cutting Board

$35

CopperFoxCompany

This high-quality cutting board features the playful message, "Cool Moms Let You Lick The Batter (Thank You)" and it's hard not to smile reading it. Select from three different wood options (bamboo, mahogany, or walnut), and from two different sizes (medium or large). You also get to add your personalized engraving details.

13. Custom Map Art

Mother's Day Gift Idea Map

$20

DreamyPresents

If you're shopping for a mother who lives in a different state, this custom map art is a sweet way to show your love knows no distance. There are several different designs available, all with a long distance theme.

14. Personalized Phone Holder

Marbled Mom Phone Card Holder

$6

Shutterfly

This nifty leather pocket adheres to your smartphone, so you always have your license, credit card and house key. For the on-the-go mama, it's a thoughtful — and practical — gift.

15. Children's Artwork Blanket

Kids Artwork Blanket

$29

KarynsBestCreations

As a parent, it can be a challenge trying to figure out what to do with all the artwork your kid makes. This custom blanket is the perfect solution. Not only is it super cozy (it's made from plush fleece) but it's also a piece that you can admire for years to come. It's available in 4 different sizes as well.

16. Custom Embroidered Art

Child's Handwriting Gift

$48

BrownBettyBlue

There's nothing more heart-melting than seeing a young child's handwriting, and now it can be made into an extra special Mother's Day gift. The handwriting sample is embroidered onto the rainbow panel, so it can be appreciated for years to come.

17. Custom Block Art

Fabric of our Family Building Blocks Art

$150

Uncommon Goods

This colorful, custom artwork contains laser-cut squares with names, birth years, and icons representing your family's hobbies or traits.

18. Custom Modern Family Tree Art

Custom Family Tree

$73

TheMakeshiftGallery

If you're looking for a unique Mother's Day gift with maximum sentimental impact, this modern take on the traditional family tree is it. Family names are carefully woven into the detailed rings of a tree.

19. Heat-Activated Photo Mug

Pattern Gallery of One Color Changing Mug

$13

Shutterfly

This sweet, donut-printed mug looks cute in its own right, but just wait until your mom pours hot coffee into it. The heat-activated technology reveals a special photo when warm liquid is poured in.

20. Personalized Charm Necklace

Rose Gold Katy Necklace

$23

Shutterfly

This delicate photo necklace is a special way for the mom in your life to keep her loves close to her heart. Personalize it by adding a variety of additional charms, from birthstones and stamped initials to extra photo charms.

21. Initial Necklace

Sideways Initial Necklace

$32

Silveristic

If you're looking for an understated, but still personalized, piece of jewelry for Mother's Day, this simple initial necklace is a great choice. Add up to 5 letters, and choose from silver, gold, or rose gold.

22. Custom M&M's

Personalized M&M'S® Round Acrylic (8-oz)

$27

My M&Ms

For the mom with a sweet tooth, you can't go wrong with customized chocolate bites. This acrylic container is pre-packed with half a pound of M&M’S that you can customize by color, text, or even photo.

23. Monogrammed Robe

Monogrammed Plush Robe

$38

TheLetterGardenEtsy

Give your mom the spa treatment with this monogrammed plush robe. It's available in a variety of colors, like basic white, grey, or pink raspberry.

24. Personalized Doormat

This Is Us Doormat

$25

Personal Creations

Make your mom smile with this customized doormat, featuring the names of your clan.

25. Sporty Backpack

Fold-Up Backpack

$65

Paravel

This sporty backpack makes a great travel carry-on, gym bag, or everyday pack. It folds up flat inside a tiny pouch, so it's extremely storable too. For an additional $15, have it monogrammed with your mom's initials.