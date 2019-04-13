With Mother's Day approaching, now is the time to start thinking about the perfect presents for the moms in your life. If you're planning on going the custom route, you need to order a gift soon so they can be made and shipped in time for Mother's Day, which falls on May 12 this year. These 25 personalized gifts for Mother's Day 2019 really show you put some thought into the occasion. If you're looking for maximum emotional impact, you can't go wrong with any of these sweet options.

Whether you're shopping for your own mom, your mother-in-law, your step mom, or friend or family member who recently became a mom, the gifts below feel modern and fresh. And, of course, they're extra special because they're personalized in ways that will bring a smile to mom's face. Just remember to pack some tissues because some of these custom creations are total tearjerkers. As a mom myself, I basically turn to mush over anything with my children's names or initials on it.

The 25 fabulous finds below will definitely show the special lady you're shopping for that she's a stellar mother. And hey, if you end up buying something for yourself, there's no harm in that either.