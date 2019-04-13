25 Personalized Gifts For Mother's Day 2019, That Are So Sweet, She'll Probably Cry
With Mother's Day approaching, now is the time to start thinking about the perfect presents for the moms in your life. If you're planning on going the custom route, you need to order a gift soon so they can be made and shipped in time for Mother's Day, which falls on May 12 this year. These 25 personalized gifts for Mother's Day 2019 really show you put some thought into the occasion. If you're looking for maximum emotional impact, you can't go wrong with any of these sweet options.
Whether you're shopping for your own mom, your mother-in-law, your step mom, or friend or family member who recently became a mom, the gifts below feel modern and fresh. And, of course, they're extra special because they're personalized in ways that will bring a smile to mom's face. Just remember to pack some tissues because some of these custom creations are total tearjerkers. As a mom myself, I basically turn to mush over anything with my children's names or initials on it.
The 25 fabulous finds below will definitely show the special lady you're shopping for that she's a stellar mother. And hey, if you end up buying something for yourself, there's no harm in that either.
1. Personalized Book
The Book of Mom
$35
The Book of Everyone
Celebrate everything that makes your mom special with this one-of-a-kind customizable book. All you have to do is fill in some simple fields, and voila, the end result is a 50-page, beautifully illustrated book filled with personalized facts and nostalgic tidbits, like what the blockbuster movie was the year she was born.
2. Custom Initial Infinity Bracelet
Personalized Infinity Bracelet
$33
Dorocy
A mother's love is forever, which is why this elegant infinity bracelet makes the perfect Mother's Day present. Add up to seven custom initialed discs (though the price varies depending on the number you add) and select from rose gold-filled, gold-filled, or sterling silver.
3. Customized Photo Candle
Elegantly Scripted Candle
$20
Shutterly
A delicious-smelling candle is always a welcome Mother's Day present, but adding a custom photo makes it that much more special. Choose from four different scents (Fireside Spice, Grapefruit Blossom, Ocean Breeze, or Unscented), along with the photo and name of your choosing.
4. Coordinates Bracelet
Custom Coordinates Bracelet
$13
NikkiandNibby
Using the GPS coordinates of any memorable location, make a truly unique bracelet for mom. The bracelets are totally stackable and affordable too, so use several bracelets to tell a story. If your mom had her children in different hospitals, use the coordinates of where each child was born. Or, if this is a gift for a mother of grown children, use the coordinates of where her kids live now.
5. Personalized Locket
6. 'Love You Forever' Candle
As Long As I'm Living Candle
$12
The Ragged Diamond
Fans of the Robert Munsch children's classic, "Love You Forever," will melt over this hand-poured soy candle, featuring the famous verse from the book along with a note from you. Personalize it even more by selecting a scent your mom would love (there are tons of great options, like Amber Noir or Bamboo & Coconut) and even the color ribbon you want for the box.
7. Personalized Children's Book
'Oh, The Things My Mom Will Do' Personalized Book
$35
Put Me In The Story
This personalized children's book is the perfect present for a mom with a young child(ren). The story is about a mother’s love. Add custom names to the front cover, and throughout the book. Plus, there's an option to include a personalized photo and message, so the book feels like it's from the child.
8. Stemless Wine Glass
9. Customizable Wrap Ring
Hand-Stamped Hug Ring
$34
GLDNxLayeredAndLong
This delicate finger-hugging ring can be customized in so many ways to make it perfect for mom. First, choose the metal you want: gold, rose gold, or silver. Then select the size, and text style and symbols you want. I love how you can add either the names of the mother's children, just their initials, or even simply an infinity symbol.
10. Monogrammed Makeup Bag
11. Birthstone Bracelet
12. Personalized Cutting Board
Mothers Cutting Board
$35
CopperFoxCompany
This high-quality cutting board features the playful message, "Cool Moms Let You Lick The Batter (Thank You)" and it's hard not to smile reading it. Select from three different wood options (bamboo, mahogany, or walnut), and from two different sizes (medium or large). You also get to add your personalized engraving details.
13. Custom Map Art
14. Personalized Phone Holder
15. Children's Artwork Blanket
Kids Artwork Blanket
$29
KarynsBestCreations
As a parent, it can be a challenge trying to figure out what to do with all the artwork your kid makes. This custom blanket is the perfect solution. Not only is it super cozy (it's made from plush fleece) but it's also a piece that you can admire for years to come. It's available in 4 different sizes as well.