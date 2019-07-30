If you have a small kiddo in the house, then you're most likely familiar with Peppa Pig and her family and friends. The British animated television series is pretty much a cultural phenomenon with the preschooler set. If you need a gift for one of these fans in a hurry, then there are tons of Peppa Pig products on Amazon you can Prime right away. Consider this your shopping list for most any fan of this super popular pig.

Ever since its start in 2004, the animated show Peppa Pig (which features an adorable cast of anthropomorphic animals as they go about their daily lives) has caught the attention of kids (and more than a few adults) everywhere; so much so that some American kids have even adopted a slight British accent. Thanks to the wild popularity of the show, the franchise has expanded to include a book series, short movies, and even a theme park called Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park. As you might imagine, there's a phenomenal amount of Peppa Pig merch available including toys, clothes, accessories, and so much more. If you're shopping for a super fan of the show, these gifts will be to them what muddy puddles are to Peppa.