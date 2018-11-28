28 Affordable Stocking Stuffers For Toddlers In 2018, That'll Grant You A Christmas Smile
Holidays with toddlers are incredibly fun. They're old enough to be ecstatic about unwrapping new presents, but young enough that they're not making outrageous demands for pricey items. That doesn't mean they're totally easy to shop for, however. Figuring out what goes under the tree and what goes in the Christmas stocking can be time consuming, and it all adds up. But if you're looking for the ultimate list of stocking stuffers for toddlers that won't break the bank, look no further.
There are tons of great stocking stuffers for boys and girls, and for younger toddlers and older toddlers on this list, and they're all $20 or less. You can make your stocking themed and stuff it exclusively with art supplies, or make it all about bath time with new tub toys and bath sets. You can fill it with sweet treats, or be practical and get them some essentials that they'll need for staying warm this winter. There are so many cute options to choose from you might end up needing a bigger stocking.
Whichever gifts you pick, your toddler will have a blast rooting through their stocking for the next surprise. Here are 33 stocking stuffers to choose from.
1Stacking Cups
Stacking cups are a great way to practice fine motor skills, and as an added bonus, they double as a fun bath toy.
2Bath Toys
My daughter would stay in the bath for hours if I'd let her, thanks to fun toys like this one to occupy her.
3Bath Drops
These colorful bath drops are great because they truly don't make a mess. They'll change the water color without leaving any residue behind to scrub off later, and it doesn't stain your toddler's skin either.
4Bubble Bath
Sesame Street Extra Gentle Bubble Bath
Your toddler will have a ball splashing around in a bubble bath. This one's fragrance and dye free, so it should be gentle on sensitive skin.
5Bath Crayons
Your toddler will get to give your tub a makeover with these bath crayons. Luckily, they scrub right off.
6Musical Toy
Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Sing and Learn Music Player
Toddlers will be able to jam out to some music while learning shapes, colors, and numbers with this little baby boom box.
7Paw Patrol Racer
PAW Patrol Racers Marshall's Fire Truck
If your toddler is as obsessed with the Paw Patrol pups as mine is, they'll be fired up about this Marshall racer.
8Toy Remote
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Click 'n Learn Remote
They're just going to steal your remote anyway, so why not get them one of their own?
9Candy Cane
M&M's Milk Chocolate Christmas Cane
A Christmas stocking isn't complete without a little sweet treat. You can buy these candy canes filled with tons of different candies, but I'm partial to M&M's myself.
10Kinder Joy Egg
11Pez Dispenser
Pez candy is just OK, but Pez dispensers? That's where the fun's at.
12Toothbrush
Colgate My First Baby and Toddler Toothbrush Extra Soft
Practical presents make great stocking stuffers, too. And after all the holiday treats they'll be eating, they'll definitely need a good toothbrush to keep their teeth cavity-free. And if this gift is met with a frown, you can always say that it's for their most precious stuffed animals.
13Finger Paint Set
Art supplies seem to always be running low in my house, so a fresh set of finger paints would be a guaranteed hit.
14Crayons
Crayola 16 Count Classic Crayons
You can never have too many crayons — especially since they all seem to end up in tiny little broken bits too small to color with eventually.
15Play Doh
Play-Doh Confetti 6 Pack with Tools
Your toddler will love cracking into a new can of Play Doh on Christmas morning, but apologies in advance for the time you'll spend picking up little Play Doh crumbs all over your house.
16Mini Puzzle
DIY Wooden Puzzle Jigsaw Baby Kids Training Toy
These puzzles are the perfect size to slip into a stocking at about 6 x 6 inches square.
17Socks
Toddlers will need cozy and warm socks for playing in the snow this winter, and socks don't get much cuter than this holiday-themed set.
18Play Food
When your toddler serves you a delicious pretend sandwich, you take a big pretend bite.
19Holiday Plush
Mickey Mouse Holiday Tiny Big Feet Plush
This pint-sized Mickey plush couldn't be cuter. You can also get Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto versions.
20Beanie Baby
Ty Beanie Boos Candy Cane Unicorn Stuffed Animal
This cute little unicorn will bring the magic to your toddler's stocking.
21Toy Cars
4PCS Diecast Metal Car Models Racers and Helicopter Play Set Pull Back Cars Vehicle Playset
What's cooler than a toy car? How about three cars and a helicopter.
22Little People Playset
Fisher-Price Little People DC Super Friends Exclusive Figure
If your toddler has already got a Little People play set, or has one waiting under the Christmas tree, some extra figures make a perfect stocking stuffer.
23Peeps
Some Peeps purists think the marshmallowy treats should have been left to Easter only, but I'm pretty sure your toddler will disagree.
24Mini Magna Doodle
The Magna Doodle is perfect for kids who love to draw — and parents who don't love cleaning up messes.
25Stickers
HighMount Christmas Santa Claus Stickers 6 Sheets with Snowman and Reindeer Happy Faces
Super cute Christmas stickers make a great stocking stuffer — as long as you don't mind dealing with the creative places your toddler will probably end up sticking them.
26Nail Polish
Piggy Paint Scented Polish Set
Piggy Paint is perfect for toddlers who are dying to get a mani/pedi with mom. It's non-toxic, smells greats, and dries fast.
27Books
'Merry Christmas, Pookie' Board Book
No toddler library is complete without one of Sandra Boynton's adorable board books. This Christmas book will make the perfect bedtime story after all the holiday action is over.
28Personalized Ornament
Toddlers will get a kick out of hanging their own personalized ornament on the tree this year, and every year to come.
