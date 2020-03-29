It may be hard to believe, but Prince George is, indeed, 6 years old. How is he still not that round-faced little royal baby always wearing some form of amazing cardigan/short set? Thankfully, there have been so many photos of baby Prince George taken over the years to enjoy and aww over.

Born on July 22, 2013, Prince George is the oldest of Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children, big brother to 4-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 22-month-old brother Prince Louis. Since he made his royal debut back in 2013, the world has learned a lot about Prince George. For example, according to Hello! Magazine, Kate Middleton once revealed that Prince George is a fan of a "cheesy pasta." And according to Prince William, as TIME reported, Prince George is "obsessed" with police. "He is obsessed, actually, by the police….cars, toys, everything," Prince William said in 2018.

As third in line to the throne after his father and grandfather, Prince Charles, a lot of attention has been given to Prince George over the years, which means the world has watched him grow up to be the sweet little boy he is today. Starting, of course, as an extraordinarily adorable baby with an expressive face and killer wardrobe.