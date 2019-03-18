Redditors tend to have a fascination with cold cases, as evidenced by the website's popular "Unsolved Mysteries" forum. As for a case that's frequently discussed? Look no further than the May 2007 disappearance of the Madeleine McCann. And on that note, here are five Madeleine McCann Reddit theories that could explain her baffling vanishing.

Reddit is often a place where true aficionados go to discuss popular theories about their pet cases. The Madeleine McCann case is often a topic of conversation because there are seemingly endless possibilities about what happened to Madeleine while she was on vacation with her family in Portugal. To this day — almost 12 years later — there isn't one solid theory that investigators, or her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, have settled on. Madeleine's case is unique in this way because it's rare that a child disappears from a seemingly safe hotel in the middle of the night without explanation.

While there are plenty of conspiracies out there about Madeleine's disappearance, here are the five most compelling Reddit theories to date.

Her Parents Were Involved Somehow

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

One theory that won't die concerns Kate and Gerry's alleged involvement in Madeleine's disappearance. Many Redditors theorize that Madeleine accidentally overdosed on or had a fatal allergic reaction to a sleeping medication that Gerry and Kate allegedly administered to her before leaving for dinner. In this scenario, the panicked parents supposedly decided to cover up her death instead of reporting it to the police.

It's important to note that Portuguese authorities cleared the couple as suspects in July 2008, according to ABC News. Additionally, the parents have consistently maintained their innocence throughout the years and have launched independent investigations into Madeleine's disappearance.

Furthermore, fellow Redditors have pointed out that it's unlikely that the McCanns — aka two experienced doctors — wouldn't know what to in the case of a medical emergency.

Black Market Adoption

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Another theory concerns the possibility that Madeleine was kidnapped in a black market adoption ring. "People say, as a young blonde girl, she could've been abducted to be sold on the illegal adoption market," one Redditor wrote. "I don't know much about that (and don't intend to find out) but I hope that could mean she was adopted by loving parents."

Although there have been instances of black market adoptions, I don't think this possibility is likely given the high-profile nature of Madeleine's case. Not to mention, these type of crimes require extensive planning, while Madeleine's case seems like a crime of opportunity.

She Was Sold Into Child Sex-Trafficking

Denis Doyle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The most upsetting and regularly touted theory centers around the idea that Madeleine was sold into a child sex-trafficking ring. “The value that Madeleine had was really high," private investigator, Julian Peribanez, said in the Netflix documentary, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, according to People. "If they took her it’s because they were going to get a lot of money.”

Additionally, "witnesses claimed to have seen suspicious characters around the resort in the days before her disappearance, who could have been acting as spotters, searching for a child that fitted the requirements," The Telegraph reported.

It's completely possible Madeleine's disappearance was a pre-planned abduction.

Burglary Gone Wrong?

Filipe Farinha/Getty Images News/Getty Images

A less discussed theory suggests that a burglar broke into the McCann's apartment, and that Madeleine woke up during the incident. Either the burglar kidnapped her or she died during the break-in, Redditors theorize.

"It is typical for burglars, etc, to keep an eye on holiday villas & flats as they are relatively soft & lucrative targets," one person argued.

As of April 2017, authorities haven't ruled the burglary gone wrong theory out, according to HuffPost.

It Was An Accident

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images

One of the more interesting theories is that Madeleine wandered off into the night after she realized her parents weren't in the hotel room. While looking for Gerry and Kate, Madeleine possibly died in an accidental fall or drowning incident.

"I've been to the town she disappeared from and the place is tiny and the whole town slopes downward towards the sea," one Redditor said. "There are rocks jutting out that you can walk onto off the street that a kid could easily get swept off. I'd say she just wandered off and drowned."

One problem with this conspiracy is the absence of Madeleine's remains. If this theory is true, then it's odd she was never located during the extensive searches around the property.

At the end of the day, these theories are just theories. And it's important to keep in mind that a real family is hurting and will likely continue to hurt for a long time. Although true crime cases are compelling and interesting to talk about, they're not for the public's entertainment.